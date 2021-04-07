Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Only two weeks ago, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) announced a new, relatively big deal. It agreed to pay $290 million for the Santo Domingo mine gold stream. This is the third deal Wheaton made over the last six months. However, this one is by far the biggest one. In November, Wheaton acquired a 6.5% gold and 100% silver stream from Aris Gold's (OTCQX:ALLXF) Caldas mine for $110 million. And in December, Wheaton expended $150 million to acquire a 50% silver stream from Capstone Mining's (OTCPK:CSFFF) Cozamin mine.

The deal announced on March 25, involves Capstone Mining's Santo Domingo project. Santo Domingo project is located in Chile. It has large reserves of 2.57 billion lb copper and 506,700 toz gold. And there is also a substantial volume of magnetite. Moreover, the deposit contains also non-negligible amounts of cobalt that haven't been included in reserves yet. Source: Capstone Mining

Capstone is considering two development scenarios. Under scenario 1, no cobalt will be produced. The initial CAPEX will be $1.51 billion and the mine will produce 137 million lb copper, 4.2 million tonnes of 65% iron concentrate, and 17,000 toz gold per year on average, over 18-year mine life. However, over the first 5 years, the gold production should be around 35,000 toz per year. Under scenario 2, also a cobalt processing facility will be developed.

In this scenario, the initial CAPEX should be $2.18 billion and the average annual production should amount to 140 million lb copper, 4.2 million tonnes of 65% iron concentrate, 10.4 million lb cobalt, 1.4 million tonnes of sulfuric acid, and 17,000 toz gold. However, the gold production should be 39,000 toz gold per year over the first 5 years. (More details about the Santo Domingo project can be found in this article)

Source: Capstone Mining

Wheaton Precious Metals will make an upfront payment of $290 million to acquire a 100% gold stream from Santo Domingo. After 285,000 toz gold is delivered, the stream will be reduced to 67%. The ongoing payments will equal 18% of the prevailing spot gold price. Capstone will receive an early deposit of $30 million. The money will be used to partially fund the acquisition of a 30% interest in Santo Domingo currently held by a Korean consortium (KORES). The remaining $260 million will be paid later, during the mine construction phase. Right now, Capstone expects the mine construction to start in late 2021, and 2024 should be the first full year of commercial production.

Assuming that the development schedule is correct, the initial $30 million payment will be made in 2021, and the remaining $260 million will be paid during the construction phase ($130 million in 2022 and $130 million in 2023), and that the annual gold production estimates provided by the 2020 technical report are correct as well, the NPV(5%) of the stream is $22.8 million at a gold price of $1,700/toz. However, at a gold price of $2,000/toz, it grows to $74.7 million. The relatively low NPV valid for the current gold prices shows that Wheaton believes in higher gold prices or in an exploration success that would prolong the mine life and increase the gold production volumes. Also Wheaton's news release states:

Exploration upside potential exists as no exploration drilling has been completed since Capstone acquired the Santo Domingo project in 2011.

Source: own processing

As can be seen, the Santo Domingo gold stream has the potential to become an important asset even for a company of Wheaton's size. Wheaton's current market capitalization is $17.9 billion. Its attributable production equaled 367,419 toz gold, 22.9 million toz silver, and 22,187 toz palladium (or 704,579 toz of gold equivalent) in 2020. It should equal 720,000-780,000 toz of gold equivalent (including 370,000-400,000 toz gold) in 2021.

It means that at the 2021 numbers, the Santo Domingo gold stream would boost Wheaton's attributable gold production approximately by 10% and the overall gold equivalent production by approximately 4.5%. It is also important to note that Wheaton still has sufficient resources to make several other deals of a similar size. As of the end of Q4, the company held cash and cash equivalents of $192.7 million and it had also $1.8 billion undrawn from the revolving credit facility at its disposal.

Conclusion

Out of the precious metals royalty and streaming big three (Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals, Royal Gold (RGLD)), Wheaton has been the most active one recently. And it still has enough resources to keep on making new deals. The Santo Domingo gold stream is Wheaton's biggest acquisition since the middle of 2018 when it paid $500 million for a gold and palladium stream from Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) operations. The recent deals improve Wheaton's growth profile, however, it will take several years before their impact will be fully felt.

From a technical viewpoint, Wheaton Precious Metals may offer a buying opportunity soon. The 10-day moving average seems to be primed for crossing the 50-day one to the upside. The share price grew over the moving averages only several days ago and it is approaching the bearish trend line right now. If it is broken, the share price should continue up to the resistance in the $46.5-47 area. And even higher, if the gold price keeps on recovering.