Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company with an increasing pipeline of commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry. The company has 4 products on the market - Vistitan and Tacrolimus from Sandoz and two new products of the Evolve product line from Medicom Healthcare - that are expected to accelerate its revenue growth in 2021.

Recap of Investment Opportunity

My thesis on the investment opportunity is based on projected revenue growth coming from already marketed products and new in-licensed products, creating an opportunity for continuous growth and therefore value for investors. Since my last article on 24 Jul 2020, Aequus increased the market-cap from ~8Mio CAD to ~25Mio CAD (+210%). Given the still marginal market-cap and the continuous revenue growth with new products on the market, it is evident that Aequus is only at the very beginning of their growth journey. I expect the company to continue delivering increasing shareholder value during 2021 and beyond.

The company has successfully addressed and mitigated many risks during the past months. Still, I would like to stress the point that we are talking about a penny stock in the micro-cap range. While the risk level has been significantly decreased during 2020, by the nature of penny stocks Aequus remains a high-risk, high-reward bet for investors that are willing to accept this level of risk.

This article starts with an assessment of the company’s status with a focus on revenue growth and cash and explains the drivers behind it. This allows us, in a next step, to assess the product pipeline and the revenue growth potential for 2021. At the end of the article, I will update my investment opportunity and risks based on the assessment’s conclusions.

Revenue Growth, Cash and Ownership

Revenue Growth 2020:

Starting with the financial reports, the latest available figures are the Q3/2020 Financial Report and the MD&A at SEDAR:

We see some remarkable progress in 2020 compared to 2019:

The nine-month revenue of 1.74Mio CAD is already higher than the annual revenue of 2019 (1.62Mio CAD)

Q3/2020 showed a new record revenue of 619k CAD

Nine-month loss is down to 0.9Mio CAD compared to the nine-month loss of 2.08Mio in 2019

Cash and cash equivalents are at 2.38Mio CAD, up from 0.33Mio CAD in July 2020 due to an equity funding in August 2020 (find more details in the “Cash and Ownership” section below)

Let us not forget, we are looking at the “Covid year.” It demonstrates quite impressively the company’s resilience during the pandemic.

The 2020 annual report is expected around 23 April 2021 and below you will find my projection for the full year:

Usually, Q4 is a strong quarter for Aequus so I expect no less than at least 620k CAD of revenue with a loss of no more than 200k-300k CAD (unless one-time investments for the Evolve launch hit the books)

Projected 2020 total revenue: ~2.35Mio-2.4Mio CAD (+45% to 2019)

Projected 2020 total loss: ~1.1-1.2Mio CAD (-65% to 2019)

In July 2020, based on the Q1/2020 figures, I published the following 2020 projections:

Projected 2020 total revenue: 2.4-2.8Mio CAD

Projected 2020 total loss: ~1.0Mio CAD

This projection, however, anticipated first Evolve revenues in Q4/2020 which have been shifted to Q1/2021. Hence, the company managed to deliver close to my projection even without any Evolve revenues in 2020 by increasing the sales volume of the two Sandoz products. It underlines the potential for 2021 where Evolve sales will push revenue growth even further.

Cash and Ownership:

There were two profound events since July 2020:

On 6 Aug 2020, Aequus announced an equity funding of 2.5Mio CAD with a notable dilution of 31.25Mio shares (plus 15.6Mio warrants)

On 12 Feb 2021, the company announced Marc Lustig to join the Board of Directors and to buy into the company for 1Mio CAD (6.66Mio shares and 3.33Mio warrants). Marc Lustig is an entrepreneur and investor with a lot of financial power who has a proven track record of successfully founding and leading start-up companies

The unpleasant part of the events apparently is the dilution, putting the amount of fully diluted shares to around 140Mio. Taking a share price of 0.22 CAD at the time of writing, the massive increase in share price (+158%) and market cap (+210%) since my last article on 24 July 2020 shows that investors see significantly more value as well.

On 3 Mar 2021, Aequus issued a Notice of Warrant Acceleration. It is about the 15.6Mio warrants from the Aug 2020 equity funding. The expiration of these warrants was accelerated to 1 Apr 2021 because the share price traded above 0.20 CAD for 10 consecutive days. On 6 Apr 2021, Aequus announced that a total of 12.3Mio warrants were exercised, adding another 1.48Mio CAD of cash to the books.

CEO Doug Janzen himself participated in the equity funding and in addition placed multiple transactions since August 2020:

buying a total of 4.04Mio shares between August 2020 and January 2021

on 1 Apr 2021, exercising all 1.56Mio warrants from last year’s equity funding

hence accumulating a total of 10.95Mio shares up to today

Hard to miss that the CEO has a significant stake in the company.

This leads us to the cash assessment, which has been a constant problem zone in the past. Not anymore:

Aequus reported 2.38Mio CAD cash or cash equivalents in the Q3/2020 report

Marc Lustig invested 1Mio CAD in Feb 2021

The warrants acceleration added another 1.48Mio CAD on 1 Apr 2021

Assuming a loss of ~300k CAD in Q4/2020 and ~200k CAD in Q1/2021 we would currently anticipate around 4.2Mio CAD of cash in the books at the time of writing. It might be a bit less in case some one-time investments had to be made for the Evolve launch.

Given a current ~3.5Mio CAD of revenue required per year for operational breakeven and the quarterly operational losses to be disappearing during 2021, this puts Aequus into a unique position in their history. For the very first time, cash is not focused on covering operational losses anymore but is a means of investment for upcoming projects or, in other words, to create further shareholder value. This nicely leads us to the next section of the article.

Product Pipeline and Projects

Evolve/Medicom

The big event for the portfolio during the past months was, of course, Health Canada’s approval of the two Evolve products “Daily Intensive” and “Intensive Gel,” the new preservative-free and phosphate-free dry eye drops. The two Evolve products, in-licensed by Aequus from Medicom Healthcare, have an estimated annual peak revenue of 7.5Mio CAD and sales started on 1 Mar 2021.

Evolve is marketed and sold through eye care clinics which allows Aequus to operate this business in a very cost-effective way through existing channels and with limited staffing. With Grant Larsen having joined the BoD as Chief Commercial Officer in August 2020, Aequus will largely benefit from his broad connections in the Canadian ophthalmology business.

In addition to the Evolve products, Aequus is collaborating with Medicom Healthcare to launch another product in Canada named Zymed PF (the pipeline above lists it as “undisclosed preservative-free therapeutic”). Zymed PF is a preservative-free Glaucoma treatment and therefore, in simple words, a superior version of Sandoz’ Vistitan. The submission to Health Canada is expected soon and if the processes are handled swiftly, we may see first sales of Zymed PF shortly before the end of 2021.

Sandoz (Vistitan/Tacrolimus)

The contractual situation with Sandoz is a very interesting one.

Here we have Sandoz’ Vistitan (Glaucoma treatment) with an agreement running out in July 2021

And there is Zymed PF on the horizon that is a direct competitor for Vistitan

Why is Aequus bringing competition into their own house? Quite simple: With Sandoz there is just a commercial agreement for the products that leaves Aequus with a revenue share of assumed 20-40%. The Medicom products on the other hand have been in-licensed for Canada with an assumed revenue share in the 50-75% range.

The second product from Sandoz is Tacrolimus (organ rejection) with an agreement running out at the end of 2021.

Tacrolimus is the generic drug for Prograf (Astrellas)

In January 2020, health authorities in British Columbia mandated that Tacrolimus is to be dispensed for all new patients for the corresponding organ rejection treatment, replacing Prograf as the standard product

Tacrolimus revenue is therefore anticipated to grow continuously as more and more new patients will get the Sandoz version of Tacrolimus over time

More Canadian districts might follow British Columbia because the Sandoz product is significantly cheaper than Prograf

Tacrolimus/Prograf are twice-a-day tablets that organ transplant patients usually have to take every single day for the rest of their lives.

To make it even more interesting, Sandoz launched Dailiport in many European countries in June 2020. Dailiport is a generic drug for Astrellas’ Advagraf. Dailiport / Advagraf are “extended release” versions of Tacrolimus that have to be taken by organ transplant patients once a day only.

There is no information available if Sandoz plans to market Dailiport in Canada as well, but it would be a logical step. If they do, I consider Aequus the most likely marketing partner for the product. In case this opportunity really materializes in the future, it would be a fantastic addition to the portfolio with excellent revenue potential. The Q3/2020 MD&A (page 8) mentions “Aequus and Sandoz … continue to discuss expansion of the original agreement to include other products.” Dailiport for Aequus is pure speculation at this very moment but combining the different pieces of information makes it more than just a crazy thought for me.

So, here we are with the two actual Sandoz agreements that run out during 2021, and there is Zymed PF on the horizon as a competitor for Vistitan. In a speculative future, we may also have Dailiport as part of the equation together with the current Tacrolimus product.

The question is, what will Sandoz do?

Will they dump Aequus because of Zymed PF? Starting from scratch in Canada with a new partner? Highly unlikely, in my opinion. First of all, Zymed PF will hit the Canadian market no matter if Vistitan is marketed by Aequus or by another company. In addition, Aequus has proven themselves over the years through constant sales growth and a remarkable, close to 10% market share for Vistitan in Canada.

The more likely option for me is Aequus getting the opportunity to extend the contract with Sandoz and to potentially also expand it one day to include Dailiport as well, in case Dailiport makes it to the Canadian market. With the Vistitan agreement running out in July 2021, I anticipate news within the upcoming 2 months.

Additional Products/Projects

There are several other products and projects in the air, some of them with excellent revenue potential. With very limited information available and anticipated time frames going beyond 2021, they are currently rather speculative and I will list them with short comments only.

US market: In December 2019, Medicom / Aequus announced to enter the US market with a Joint Venture. Little has been communicated since and I assume the project has been delayed as a result of the 10-months delay of the Medicom manufacturing audit certificate in 2020. With the planned B2B approach and the Medicom products at hand, it seems realistic that this project will see the light one day. The US market is 5-10 times bigger than the Canadian market and it would open up massive revenue potential for Aequus. I do not expect to see first revenues in 2021 already but this project will push Aequus to the next level of growth once it comes to life probably during 2022.

Supernus (Topiramate XR): Long forgotten by many investors, this product might see a revival in the mid-term. Aequus stopped efforts on the Supernus product more than 2 years ago because the financial situation did not allow them to fund it. Bringing these products to market requires funding for a final clinical trial and milestone payments in the magnitude of 5.15Mio USD for regulatory approval. On the other hand, the product has an annual peak revenue potential of around 20Mio CAD in Canada. The question is when will Aequus be financially ready to re-start the work. It will not happen in 2021 unless they find an unexpected third-party agreement of any kind.

AQS-1303 (anti-nausea patch): The former “blockbuster-like” product with a potential of 200Mio CAD annual peak revenue in the US alone has been set aside some time ago as well. Reasons are assumed to be the financial requirements and the clinical / schedule risks attached that so far were way above the possibilities of this small company. With the continuous growth increasing Aequus’ capabilities over time, I consider it a possibility that this project may come back to life one day in one way or another, but it will not happen in 2021.

AQS-1304 (medical cannabis): To be honest, I am surprised to still see AQS-1304 in the pipeline and am not aware of any plans. Consider it to be in a long-term parking lot.

Investment Opportunity

My thesis on the investment opportunity is based on projected revenue growth coming from already marketed products and new in-licensed products. Aequus will publish their annual report around 23 April 2021 that is expected to report a 2020 revenue growth in the magnitude of +45% compared to 2019. This has been achieved with just their two Sandoz products Vistitan and Tacrolimus.

In my previous article on 24 Jul 2020, I announced “the moment is now” and wrote as a conclusion: “Combining the prospects with the current undervaluation of the company, I see a significant upside of at least +75% within the next few months.”.

Aequus did not disappoint and gave us a +158%, based on a share price of 0.22 CAD at the time of writing.

For 2021, I expect accelerated growth driven by

continuous sales growth of Vistitan and especially Tacrolimus

Evolve being commercially available since 1 Mar 2021

It is difficult to project how quickly the Evolve products will be adopted by the eye care clinics and I trust Aequus to be well prepared to push sales in 2021. With the above products alone, the company should be in the position to achieve operational breakeven latest by mid-2021 and to target a 2021 annual revenue growth above 2020 (> +45%).

Furthermore, I am looking forward to the regulatory submission for Zymed PF in the near future. The timing for a market launch is currently unclear and I do not expect Zymed PF to generate substantial revenue for 2021 already. Last but not least, Aequus may surprise us in the upcoming two months with a new Sandoz agreement that might go beyond Vistitan and Tacrolimus.

The outlook on the growth potential for the upcoming 2 years is exciting and the very small market cap of ~25Mio CAD confirms the upside potential and therefore supports my thesis on the investment opportunity.

Risks

Every opportunity comes with risks, naturally, which I would like to address as well.

Cash

Once a constant risk, the wallet of Aequus is now bigger than ever and liquidity for the operational business is not an issue anymore. There should be sufficient cash as well to launch Zymed PF and to advance projects like the Joint Venture for the US market. Later this year, profitability should kick-in and start adding cash for any additional projects in the pipeline.

Sandoz Agreement

The risk with the highest impact rating is the expiring Sandoz agreement. If Sandoz does not extend the agreement with Aequus beyond the end of 2021, Aequus would lose a major part of their revenue and solely depend on Evolve for the time being (and Zymed PF in 2022). This would be quite dramatic for Aequus and might put the company at risk.

As high as the impact would be, as low is the probability of this risk materializing - on the one hand, for the reasons explained earlier in the article. On the other, Marc Lustig joined the BoD during February 2021 and invested 1Mio CAD into the company. The contract negotiations with Sandoz are ongoing for quite some time and Marc Lustig certainly is aware of the status. His investment and new role for Aequus do not make any sense if he was not confident at that time that there is a positive outcome for the company. Furthermore, CEO Doug Janzen and other investors exercised around 12Mio warrants just a few days ago. You would hardly do this if the company’s revenue were at risk.

Zymed PF Regulatory Approval

Limited information is available on the schedule and regulatory approval path for Zymed PF. I anticipate a ~6-month approval duration once the submission has been done by Aequus. The submission is expected between tomorrow and anytime later in 2021. In addition, with new products, there is always the risk of surprises during the regulatory process that may extend the duration.

Conclusions

In my previous article I chose “the moment is now” and for today I see “growth is now” as the catchphrase.

Aequus achieved an excellent revenue growth of around +45% in 2020 with their two Sandoz products

For 2021, I expect a revenue growth beyond +45% with the two new Evolve products hitting the market

With a continuous revenue growth from these 4 products plus the expected addition of Zymed PF to the 2022 revenue stream, the company is well set up for the future

Previous risks have been successfully mitigated during 2020 and the cash situation allows investments into new products and projects. I would not be surprised to see additional products being launched for 2022 from Medicom, from Sandoz or even both. And there is still the planned Joint Venture for the US market about which I expect to hear more during this year.