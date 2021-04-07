Photo by RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

PNC Financial Services Group's (NYSE: NYSE:PNC) planned acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares in the middle of 2021 will likely boost earnings this year. The acquisition will likely increase the loan portfolio by around 27%. Further, the acquisition will likely lead to an improvement in the asset mix as PNC plans to pay the purchase price in cash, which will mop up the excess liquidity. The improvement in asset mix will likely increase the average portfolio yield.

However, the acquisition will lead to high merger-related expenses this year, which will constrain the bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting PNC to report earnings of around $9.96 per share in 2021, up 57% from last year. The year-end target price is below the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PNC Financial Services.

Acquisition to Boost the Loan Portfolio by 27%

The upcoming acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares will likely be the biggest driver of balance sheet growth this year. As mentioned in the fourth quarter's earnings supplement, PNC will close the acquisition in the mid of 2021. The acquisition will increase the loan portfolio size by around $66 billion or 27%. Apart from the acquisition, vaccine-driven recovery will also likely drive loan growth.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans will likely constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, PNC had $12 billion of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 5% of the loan portfolio.

Considering the acquisition-related and organic growth, as well as the PPP forgiveness, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 25% by the end of 2021 from the end of 2020. Other balance sheet items will more or less grow in tandem with the loan portfolio. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Asset Mix Improvement to Support the Margin

The net interest margin ("NIM") will likely face pressure due to the following factors:

Reinvestment in a low-interest-rate environment. Limited room for decline in deposit cost.

On the other hand, the margin will likely receive a boost from:

The acquisition, which will mop up liquidity and improve the asset mix. The redemption of senior notes.

PNC's excess liquidity grew strongly last year due to the BlackRock divestment. Further, the government's stimulus led to high deposit growth while lending opportunities remained limited. As a result, the company's interest-earning deposits with banks surged to $85 billion by the end of 2020 from $23 billion at the end of 2019. PNC will acquire BBVA USA at a purchase price of $11.6 billion in cash, according to details given in the earnings supplement.

As the acquisition will mop up the excess liquidity, I'm expecting the average portfolio yield to improve this year. Further, the acquired loans-to-deposit ratio will be better than PNC's current ratio, which will further improve the asset mix. The following table shows the existing and acquired ratios.

Further, PNC has announced to redeem $1.25 billion worth of senior bank notes carrying a rate of 2.15%. As the borrowing amount is quite low, the redemption will likely have an impact of less than a basis point on the average funding cost, according to my calculations.

On the other hand, the reinvestment of cash flows from maturing loans at lower rates will likely pressurize the average portfolio yield. Further, the deposit cost has limited room to decline because the average deposit cost was only 0.08% in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the fourth quarter's investor presentation.

Overall, I'm expecting the NIM to decline by four basis points this year from 2.32% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This will lead to the average NIM in 2021 being 17 basis points below the average NIM for 2020.

Heightened Merger-Related Expenses to Constrain Earnings Growth

The acquisition in the mid of 2021 will result in heightened merger and acquisition expenses. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management is planning to convert BBVA's systems in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result, the merger-related expenses will likely remain high through the end of this year. I'm expecting the cost synergies to kick in next year after the system conversion. Mostly due to the merger-related expenses, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to jump up to 66% in 2021 from 61% in 2020. Further, I'm expecting the efficiency ratio to return to around 60% next year.

Expecting Earnings of $9.96 per Share

The growth in earning assets from the acquisition will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. However, the acquisition will also constrain the bottom-line growth due to initial merger-related expenses. Meanwhile, the net interest margin will likely decline slightly due to the low-interest-rate environment. Overall, I'm expecting PNC to report earnings of $9.96 per share, up from $6.36 per share (from continued operations) in 2020. The following table shows my earnings estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. PNC's company-specific risks are quite low as loans requiring assistance at the end of last year made up only 0.4% of total loans, according to details given in the investor presentation.

The earnings estimate depends heavily on the assumption that the acquisition will progress as planned. In case the agreement falls through, then the actual earnings will miss my estimate.

Current Market Price is Above the Year-end Target Price

PNC is offering a dividend yield of 2.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $1.15 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46% for 2021, which is high from a historical perspective but manageable.

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple ("P/TB") to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.62 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $99.2 gives a target price of $160.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.4% downside from the April 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

To support my investment thesis, I'm also using the price-to-earnings multiple ("P/E") to value PNC. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 14.6x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $9.96 gives a target price of $145.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 17.9% downside from the April 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $153.2, which implies a 13.7% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of negative 11.1%. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on PNC Financial.

The company is on track for strong growth in earnings, mostly due to the upcoming acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares. Unfortunately, the stock price is quite high. I wouldn't consider investing in PNC Financial unless its stock price dipped by around 20% from the current level.