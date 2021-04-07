Photo by Aquir/iStock via Getty Images

One small niche in the retail REIT space involves the companies that own and operate open air shopping centers. One player in this niche that investors can consider is RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). with a market capitalization of just under $1 billion, RPT is a fairly small player. But small does not necessarily mean bad. In fact, because they are often overlooked, small companies can sometimes offer the strongest returns.

Unfortunately for investors in this case, though, RPT may not be the best player to stick with. While some of the companies paying recently came from the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue was already declining beforehand. And other financial figures have been suffering as well. If we are to assume that business will return to 2019 levels, shares could have some upside potential to them, but this is a risk that some investors might not feel comfortable taking.

A look at RPT

According to management, 100% of the annualized base rent associated with RPT comes from open air shopping centers. 99% of this revenue comes from suburban markets. And 87% is attributable to either national or regional clients. Another interesting data point involves how much of the businesses exposed to grocery, or grocer component anchored locations. This is often seen as a bright spot in the shopping center space, because, although online shopping exists for most anything, many consumers still flock to stores for their food. This figure, according to management, is about 67%.

Management has stated that, of its 49 locations, annualized base rent, accounting for 96.4% of the company's overall rent, comes from the 40 most attractive Metropolitan Statistical Areas, or MSAs. This is important because these are areas that are often population dense and that boast a high average household income. As an example, the average household income within a 3-mile radius of its locations is $103,000.

The average population size in these areas is around 77,000. With such robust population and income levels, it should not be a surprise to see that even after a tough year like 2020, the company's assets have a 92.8% leased rate and a 91.5% occupancy rate. What's more, by the fourth quarter of last year, the company had recovered its rent collection rate to 96%. This is up from 85% seen in the second quarter of 2020. It helps that only 1.3% of its annualized base rent is exposed to companies that have recently announced their entrance into bankruptcy proceedings.

In addition to owning its own assets, RPT has entered into some joint ventures with other parties. One of these is a venture called R2G. This was done in partnership with a company called GIC. in exchange for contributing five of its 49 locations, RPT received a 51.5% interest in the venture. The company also received $118.3 million, plus GIC has agreed to put up a total of $318 million into the venture.

Its larger joint venture was recently just announced, and includes GIC, as well as Zimmer Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital. This venture will be seated with 42 single-tenant, net lease retail assets. RPT will control the day-to-date operations of it, and in exchange will receive a 6% equity interest in the vehicle.

Though this may not sound like much, especially considering that RPT is allocating $30 million to the deal, that is a drop in the bucket compared to the total capital committed of $470 million. What's more, over the next three years, the venture is expected to make investments totaling between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion. An example of how this might work is as follows: If RPT acquires a diversified property, it might divide up the single tenant assets, from the multi-tenant ones. The single tenant assets could then be dropped down into the joint venture in exchange for cash, while RPT retains the rest.

While these ventures may prove valuable for the company and its shareholders, the overall picture for the firm in recent years has not been great. Revenue declined by 18.1% from $234.09 million in 2019 to $191.71 million in 2020. This should probably be expected, given the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's also important to note that revenue dropped by 10.2% from 2018 to 2019. Operating cash flow, FFO, or funds from operations, NOI, or net operating income, and EBITDA have all reported similar declines from 2018 through 2019, and now through 2020. Performance for the two years leading up to 2018 also showed disappointing results, with revenue languishing and FFO, as an example, declining from over $118 million annually.

Truthfully, this makes it challenging to value RPT. As an example, let's assume that 2020 represents the new norm. The price to operating cashflow multiple for the company looks lofty at 15.5. But if we assume that 2019 performance levels will eventually be revisited, then this multiple drops to a far more attractive 10.8. The same disparity can be seen when looking at FFO, which could be as high as 15.2 or as low as 10.8 on a multiple basis. NOI, at the high end, might be 7.3, while at the low end would be 6.4. And the company’s EV to EBITDA multiple could range from a high of 18.5 to a low of 14.

To put this in perspective, I decided to compare RPT to the five highest performing REITs that are similar to it on Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. What I found is that they have a price to operating cash flow multiple range of between 4.6 and 18.7. And their EV to EBITDA multiple range would be between 14 and 22.1. What this illustrates is that RPT could be priced toward either end of the spectrum, depending on what its future looks like. Sadly, there's no telling what the future holds, so investors would be wise to err on the side of caution and assume that business won’t recover while hoping that it might.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, RPT is an intriguing business, but not a particularly compelling opportunity. I don't like how, before the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue and other financial figures were declining. Yes, the company is working to reinvent itself, but it is still early - too early to tell how that will play out. In all, RPT could end up generating value for its investors, especially if operations return to pre COVID-19 levels, but for me it is just too much a question of if that will happen as opposed to when it might happen.