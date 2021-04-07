The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2021

For the month, 80% of all closed-end funds (CEF) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 84% of equity CEFs and 78% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the third consecutive month, Lipper’s domestic equity CEFs macro-group (+3.75%) outpaced its two equity-based brethren: world equity CEFs (+1.73%) and mixed-assets CEFs (+0.76%). The Utility CEFs classification (+8.33%, February’s laggard) for the first month in 15 outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Energy MLP CEFs (+7.47%) and Natural Resources CEFs (+4.99%).

For the second month in three, the municipal bond CEFs macro-group jumped to the top of the charts, posting a 1.00% return on average, followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (+0.23%) and world income CEFs (-0.87%). Fixed income investors were in search of yield, continuing to rotate out of some of the quality issues. They pushed High Yield CEFs (+0.67%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in five, followed by High Yield CEFs (Leveraged) (+0.49%) and Loan Participation CEFs (+0.32%).

For March, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 97 bps to 4.63% - narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.03%). In this report, we highlight March 2021 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.