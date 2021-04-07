The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2021

Summary

  • For the fifth month in a row, equity CEFs on average posted positive returns, rising 2.77% on an NAV basis for March.
  • While for the eleventh month in 12 fixed income CEFs posted plus-side returns (+0.45%).
  • Twenty-four percent of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 23% of equity CEFs and 25% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.
  • Utility CEFs (+8.33%) for the first month in 15 posted the strongest one-month returns of the equity classifications in the CEF universe for March.
  • For the first month in five, the High Yield CEFs (+0.67%) classification posted the strongest plus-side returns in the taxable fixed income CEF universe for March.

For the month, 80% of all closed-end funds (CEF) posted net-asset-value (NAV)-based returns in the black, with 84% of equity CEFs and 78% of fixed income CEFs chalking up returns in the plus column. For the third consecutive month, Lipper’s domestic equity CEFs macro-group (+3.75%) outpaced its two equity-based brethren: world equity CEFs (+1.73%) and mixed-assets CEFs (+0.76%). The Utility CEFs classification (+8.33%, February’s laggard) for the first month in 15 outperformed all other equity classifications, followed by Energy MLP CEFs (+7.47%) and Natural Resources CEFs (+4.99%).

For the second month in three, the municipal bond CEFs macro-group jumped to the top of the charts, posting a 1.00% return on average, followed by domestic taxable fixed income CEFs (+0.23%) and world income CEFs (-0.87%). Fixed income investors were in search of yield, continuing to rotate out of some of the quality issues. They pushed High Yield CEFs (+0.67%) to the top of the domestic taxable fixed income leaderboard for the first month in five, followed by High Yield CEFs (Leveraged) (+0.49%) and Loan Participation CEFs (+0.32%).

For March, the median discount of all CEFs narrowed 97 bps to 4.63% - narrower than the 12-month moving average median discount (8.03%). In this report, we highlight March 2021 CEF performance trends, premiums and discounts, and corporate actions and events.

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

