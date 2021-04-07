Photo by kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is a pure-play lithium company and produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and high-purity lithium metal. The company’s business is segmented based on market type, application, and end-user industry. The market type segment includes metal and compound, while the application type includes battery, grease, aviation, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, polymer, and other applications. The end-user industry is segmented into Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage, Automotive, and Other end-user Industries. Lithium products manufactured by Livent are used as a key raw material for many manufacturing applications. The company is among the top 5 lithium producers globally but is yet to become profitable. Even though revenue improved by 13% year-over-year in the fourth quarter because of higher volumes and better-realized pricing, Livent reported a loss of $5 million. The macroeconomic outlook remains favorable despite some challenges, and I believe there is more upside to the stock even on the back of a 300% gain over the last 12 months.

Exhibit 1: Q4 financial results

Industry Outlook

The lithium market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. The consumption of lithium declined because of the temporary shutdown of electric vehicle manufacturing plants. However, the demand for electric vehicles soared in 2020 after the reopening of many major economies in the second half of the year. According to data from S&P Global Intelligence, global EV sales grew 43% in 2020 to reach 3.24 million units. This strong momentum can be expected to continue in 2021 considering the growing demand for EVs in both developed and emerging regions of the world.

As the electric vehicle industry grows, there will be a substantial increase in demand for lithium as it is a critical component used in long-distance EV batteries. The new Administration in the U.S is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the officials have announced a new plan to replace 645,000 vehicles in the U.S. federal fleet with domestically produced electric vehicles. Growing initiatives towards a sustainable future will accelerate the demand for lithium in the country. Many other governments, including China and European Union members, have also pledged to support the adoption of electric vehicles in a bid to reduce the usage of fossil fuels, and this paints a very promising picture for lithium manufacturers.

Lithium prices play a critical role in determining the profitability of lithium manufacturers, and the industry suffered from depressed lithium carbonate prices in the last couple of years.

Exhibit 2: Average lithium carbonate price per metric ton

The decline in lithium prices was due to oversupply, which in return was the result of lower-than-expected EV sales. Lithium production, as illustrated below, is set to triple by 2025 (from 2019 levels), which suggests a strong uptick in demand will be required for lithium prices to stabilize at the current price level of $9,000 per metric ton.

Exhibit 3: Lithium production expectations

Despite this expected increase in lithium supply, the availability of lithium might still not be enough to serve the substantial growth in demand for lithium expected by 2025. All the leading automobile manufacturers are pivoting toward a future in which they will prioritize EVs over traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, but it might take several years for this thesis to fully play out. In its 17th edition of Lithium Outlook to 2030, Roskill argued that lithium supply will remain tight because of several reasons and wrote:

Longer term, further additions to lithium production capacity for mined and refined lithium products will be required to keep pace with demand growth, led by battery applications. Though schedule pipeline capacity appears sufficient to meet this demand growth, challenges and setbacks in developing, financing, and commissioning lithium mining and refining operations are expected. Even major incumbent lithium producers are at risk of failing to meet production targets and expansion plans, highlighting the technical and financial hurdles involved with bringing sizable volumes of new capacity online. Roskill maintains the view that future refined lithium supply will remain tight, with a period of sustained supply deficit in the mid-2020s.

Despite the favorable industry outlook, I believe investing in Livent is ideal only for long-term focused investors as lithium prices can come under pressure in the short run because of the increasing supply. It is important to allow sufficient time for the company to benefit from the expected anomaly between the demand and supply, which could happen any time in the next 5 years.

Outlook For The Company

The company expects revenue between $335 million and $365 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $40 million to $60 million for 2021, which would mark a significant improvement from 2020. Livent expects to produce an additional 2,000 tons of carbonate in Argentina and is planning to sell 4,000 tons of carbonate and hydroxide. Commenting on the outlook for the company in the fourth-quarter earnings call, company CEO Paul Graves said:

We are encouraged by the strong growth in electric vehicle sales in 2020, setting record highs despite significant COVID-19 related disruption to global supply chains and the end-consumer. We expect the positive lithium market conditions that started to appear in the fourth quarter will continue in 2021. The extent of demand growth for lithium over the coming years is becoming more certain, behind the increasing support for electrification from OEMs, governments, and consumers alike. Given Livent's differentiated position and global capabilities, we believe we will continue to be a partner of choice and are well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity for years to come.

Along with fourth-quarter earnings, the company announced new sustainable goals including a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, sustainable water use, and new investments to support green technologies. Although it might take years for Livent to realize any financial incentives from these initiatives, the market is likely to attach a premium to the valuation of the company because of its adherence to ESG principles. The next decade could be a turnaround year for ESG investing as policymakers are aggressively promoting sustainable economic growth, and Livent might come to the spotlight resulting in a notable expansion in its trading multiples.

Another factor that supports Livent’s growth is the access it has to low-cost lithium production. The company owns one of the lowest-cost lithium carbonate production facilities in Argentina, which would play an important role in pushing the company into profitability in the coming years even if lithium prices remain under pressure because of the increasing supply in the market. Low-cost production capabilities will help Livent develop strong competitive advantages in the long run as well, which is another expectation that needs to be baked into the valuation of the company.

Takeaway

Livent Corporation owns lucrative brine assets in Argentina which gives the company a cost advantage in the production of lithium carbonate. Brine deposits represent the majority of the world's lithium reserves and are most commonly found in Argentina, Chile, and Bolivia.

The company is a pure-play lithium producer meaning if the demand for electric vehicles declines, the profitability of the company will take a massive hit as a result of a decline in lithium carbonate prices. Because of this concentrated approach in a fast-growing industry, I consider Livent as a solid candidate for any growth investor’s portfolio. Livent is part of our Growth Portfolio at Leads From Gurus as well, and we continue to believe in the long-term prospects for the company and the industry.