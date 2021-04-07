Higher Rates Create Opportunities In Preferreds

Higher Treasury yields have pushed the prices of many preferreds lower, improving previously expensive valuations. In this article, we take a look at a few rated preferreds that have seen a rise in their spreads to Treasuries. In other words, the yields of these stocks have risen more than that of underlying Treasury yields, year-to-date.

The Vornado Realty Trust, 5.25% Series N (VNO.PN) is a BB+/Baa3 rated REIT preferred, trading at a 5.26% YTW - the highest across four non-convertible VNO series. The yield of the stock has risen more than 1.25% since the start of the year, outstripping the long bond by nearly 0.5%.

Source: Systematic Income

Two of the series are currently callable and are trading slightly above "par". Relative to Series M, VNO.PN has longer call protection and a slightly higher yield.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

VNO is a predominantly office and retail REIT with concentrated holdings in New York, as well as other major US cities with 87% of the company's net operating income coming from the NYC metropolitan area. At the end of 2020, the company's New York office occupancy rate held up well at 93.4%, which was just 3.5% below its 2019-end level. Retail occupancy took a bigger hit at 78.8% versus 94.5% for the prior year. The company's office occupancy is likely going to be supported by a relatively modest 15% of its leases in New York and San Francisco expiring prior to 2022 year-end.

Recently, Moody's has confirmed the Baa3 ratings for the preferreds with a negative outlook due to the strong liquidity profile, a high proportion of non-recourse debt and high unencumbered asset coverage. The YTW of VNO.PN is currently trading in line with the rest of the REIT preferred sector, which creates an attractive entry point.

Source: Systematic Income

Southern California Edison 5% (SCE.PL) is a BB+/Ba1 rated utility and is the largest subsidiary of Edison International (EIX) which primarily serves Southern California.

SCE.PL actually has the lowest YTW of the outstanding series, however, it has a few other advantages. First, it is one of two fixed-rate series - the other three are likely to see a significant step-down in coupons (and hence yield at current prices) unless Libor rises sharply over the medium term. And, secondly, it offers a longer call protection period than SCE.PG, which is currently callable (though unlikely to be called in the near term as it's still trading well below "par").

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

The AT&T 4.75% Series C (T.PC) is a BB+/Ba1 preferred from a household name. Moody's recently affirmed its investment-grade senior unsecured rating on the company on the back of a DirecTV sale and plans to deleverage. The company has ceased share repurchases, suspended dividend increases and reduced debt slightly in 2020 - all credit positive. AT&T does continue to face headwinds from secular competitive pressures which have driven subscriber losses across some of its businesses.

The yield of the stock has risen by around 1.2% since the start of the year.

Source: Systematic Income

Of the two series, T.PC offers a longer call protection period, a higher yield-to-worst and greater upside given its lower dollar price and higher YTC.

Source: Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Regions Financial Corp 5.7% Series A (RF.PC) is a BB+/Ba1 banker operating in the South and the Midwest with a solid balance sheet, strong liquidity and a diversified loan portfolio.

The yield of the stock has risen nearly 1% since the start of the year.

Source: Systematic Income

Among the three series, RF.PC offers a very long call protection period which mitigates the risk of the stepdown in reset yield due to a relatively low spread over Libor.

Source: Systematic Income CEF Tool

The relative valuation of RF.PC versus the broader Banks preferred sector has improved with the yield advantage increasing since the start of the year. RF.PC yield is also trading at a higher-end of other BB+/Ba1 rated bank preferreds.

Takeaways

The recent rise in risk-free rates has improved valuations of many individual preferreds. However, just because the price of a given stock is lower, it doesn't necessarily mean its valuation has improved. By tracking preferreds spreads, or yield differentials vs. Treasuries, investors can zero in on valuations that represent a better deal today than prior to the rate rise.