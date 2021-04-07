The market’s mood has certainly improved where Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) (OTCPK:SEMHF) is concerned. Whether that’s due to a strong fiscal first quarter result that showed a good recovery in imaging, the fact that the Varian (VAR) financing is complete and on better-than-expected terms, or just improving sentiment, I don’t think shareholders are going to look that particular gift horse in the mouth.

Healthineers has done better than I’d expected in the relatively short time since my last update. Up about 25%, Healthineers has been outperformed very slightly by Philips (PHG) (on which I’ve been bullish), but has outperformed other med-techs like Abbott (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). Keep in mind, though, that the shares underperformed after the Varian announcement, so on a one-year comparison, Healthineers is still the laggard of that group (though still up more than 35%).

I still like Siemens Healthineers as a business, and I think the acquisition of Varian will ultimately be looked at as a good move. I’m also bullish on some of the company’s own organic growth initiatives, including new offerings in imaging and diagnostics. Valuation isn’t great right now, but it’s not much worse than other quality med-techs, and I can see a sound argument for holding, particularly with an improving capital equipment environment and possible upside from COVID-19 antigen testing.

Varian Almost A Done Deal

Healthineers placed 53M shares in late March, raising about EUR 2.34B to finishing the funding process for the Varian acquisition. All told, the deal has been funded one-third from equity and two-thirds from debt, with debt financing from parent company Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) costing only about 1.6%.

Relative to my initial expectations, there was a little less equity dilution in the financing, and lower total debt costs. While some investors likely would have preferred less dilution, I think maintaining the credit rating will prove a better move over the longer haul.

With this last round of fundraising complete and the EU approval of the deal back in February, I expect that the Varian deal could close in April or possibly May.

Not Just A Deal-Driven Story

I’ve written about my thoughts on the Varian deal before, and I remain positive on the deal. Given the under-penetration of radiation oncology as a treatment modality outside of the U.S. (particularly in China), there is still a solid growth argument for radiation oncology – the growth rates aren’t going to be huge, but they should be steady, and they should come at very attractive margins for Siemens Healthineers before factoring in deal synergies.

As the impact of the pandemic starts to ease, I believe the organic growth case for Healthineers is also going to start getting more attention, and I think this is a positive driver. In imaging, Healthineers is looking forward to two product launches that I think could be significant – the Magnetom Free Max MRI and a photon-counting CT system. In diagnostics, the company has a new system in the queue for small-to-mid-sized labs.

The new MRI offering looks impressive, as it will offer mid-level MRI quality at an entry-level price. Importantly, the system uses the company’s DryCool technology and requires a bare minimum amount of liquid helium (less than a liter). With a smaller field strength (0.55 Tesla), this MRI will also require smaller bays and a simpler vault construction process, expanding the addressable market to hospitals that cannot currently accommodate an MRI machine. The system also features a larger bore, which should ease some of the claustrophobia patients can feel.

With the CT system, the main attraction is that it can directly convert X-ray photons into electric currents, allowing for an accurate image with a substantially lower radiation dose. While doctors generally prefer the significantly better image quality of CT scans, the medical community has started taking a much more cautious approach to radiation exposure, and as CT scans can expose patients to anywhere from 4x to 70x more radiation compared to an X-ray, doctors have reluctantly gone back to X-rays in some cases.

Healthineers’ new product offers CT-quality images at radiation doses as little as half of typical CTs, and I believe that will prove quite popular with customers. It is also being positioned as a premium product. I don’t know what additional costs the system/technology will create for Healthineers, but I do know that CT imaging systems are already among the most profitable of the major imaging systems, so a premium on top of that could make for a very profitable, even if somewhat niche, system for the company.

In diagnostics, the company will be launching a new Atellica immunoassay/clinical chemistry analyzer (the CI1900) for its small-to-mid-sized lab customer base. Atellica has already grown to about 20% of the company’s diagnostic business, and this new offering is especially well-suited for a customer segment that makes up more than a third of the company’s existing served market.

Also in diagnostics, the company has new self-administered COVID-19 antigen tests available for the German market, and I expect approval in other countries to follow. While I do expect an overall decline in COVID-19 testing in 2021, a simple self-administered test with a quick time to result could still generate multiple hundred millions of euros for the company in 2021, as companies are likely to use the tests for health surveillance in their facilities.

The Outlook

I continue to value Siemens Healthineers with revenue assumptions that work out to core post-deal long-term growth in the mid-single-digits (around 5%). Increased adoption of radiation oncology on an ex-US basis remains a potential growth driver, but I do think the company will need to invest more resources in systems more in line with the needs of emerging markets (cheaper, in other words) – Accuray (ARAY) has partnered with a Chinese company to produce systems in-country that will be priced below the global average price for standard systems (including systems for the U.S. and EU), and that could be a meaningful source of competition.

Beyond oncology, I believe Healthineers has the opportunity to leverage strong R&D to drive further growth. I mentioned the two recent advances in imaging, and there’s plenty of room to gain more share, particularly with smaller hospitals and sites in emerging markets with more affordable systems. I’d also note some bold R&D efforts, including a robot-driven thrombectomy system for cerebral clots that could perhaps be used remotely (that is, a surgeon controlling the robot from a different hospital).

While I haven’t made particularly significant changes to my model, moving the calendar forward another year does unlock value. Even so, at today’s valuation, the high single-digit core FCF growth I expect and the low-20%’s EBITDA margin I expect early in the Varian integration process more or less support today’s price.

The Bottom Line

Siemens Healthineers is another situation where I like the business but feel the share price today reflects those positive qualities. That doesn’t mean that I don’t think the shares can’t go up further in the short term, but the long-term potential returns look pretty ordinary now, and I’d rather wait for a better entry price. By the same token, there aren’t a lot of obvious bargains in the sector (though I still like Philips), and I think you definitely do worse than to hold Siemens Healthineers today.