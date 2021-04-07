Restructuring Flower One (Podcast)
Summary
- Kellen O'Keefe, CEO at Flower One, joins us to discuss his journey from MedMen, what he's learned along the way and what he's excited about in Nevada.
- Developing valuable corporate governance. Management changes throughout the cannabis industry moving from license acquirers/expanders to strategic operators.
- MSOs building their advantage through evolving legalization. Interstate commerce still far off.
- Controlling the environment key to growing high quality cannabis, driving efficiency despite challenges.
Flower One (OTCQX:FLOOF) is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer and full-service brand fulfilment partner in Nevada. After joining the company as Chief Strategy Officer, Kellen O'Keefe recently was named President and interim CEO as the company undergoes a complex restructuring. He talks to us about what he's learned from his past at MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and what he's excited about in Nevada and the developing US cannabis picture.
Topics include:
- Long-time fan of the plant, Kellen came to the cannabis industry after being moved by its healing properties. Role of cannabis in the future of medicine. Had a childhood relationship with founders of MedMen, where he was Senior Vice President of Business Development, also spent time at Cookies and other brands. Looking at supply chain, in order to scale, requires larger cultivation and sustainable approaches to cultivation. That's where Flower One came in with their hi-tech greenhouse model marrying to large-scale agricultural principles.
- What Kellen learned at MedMen - doesn't always pay to be a visionary. Business go through cycles - in early part of the industry trailblazing soared but operational execution was overlooked. Many companies now going through this with shifting from license acquirers to strategic operators. Flower One presented this opportunity.
- Building the team, identity and corporate governance at Flower One. Variety of experience and brands. Recent Board and executive position changes. Collaborative effort in restructuring Flower One.
- Nevada and the world opening up with vaccines coming more online. Already starting to see some Covid restrictions lifted and tourism return to Nevada, will continue to see that more and more. But by focusing on product mix and offerings, sales and revenue not reliant on tourism to be successful. Local market has been robust throughout the pandemic. Cannabis retail sales up y/y.
- Plans to expand beyond Nevada - being approached by a number of different license holders in a number of different markets. In the midst of a restructuring, so need to stabilize core Nevada operations, but as that settles they will look to expand.
- Cannabis legalization has come slower than many expected but it is coming. Even with end of federal prohibition, banking improvements and uplisting to major exchanges, inter-state commerce will not be so quick to happen - state revenue is valuable to those states and they won't let it go easily. That allows some of the larger MSOs to take advantage of the position they've created in the market.
- Volatility in the sector despite the maturation of the industry. Some volatility will continue until legislation is worked out and uplistings happen. When it's treated like any other industry stabilization will occur. Variables around issuing guidance.
This article was written by
On The Cannabis Investing Podcast, host Rena Sherbill provides actionable investment insight and the context with which to understand the burgeoning cannabis industry. Interviews with C-level executives, analysts and sector experts give you investment ideas to consider, help you think through your investing approach and give you a new lens with which to understand this ever-growing sector.