Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) ended 2020 with a bang. The company embarked on an acquisition spree to expand its footprint and secure entry into new markets. We think Ayr is one of the most attractive consolidations plays heading into 2021 due to its attractive valuation and smart acquisitions so far. We like the markets that Ayr has identified to enter and see opportunities for the company to become a top MSO in 2022.

2020 Review

Ayr reported Q4 2020 results that showed a flat quarter compared to the previous one. While the performance could be disappointing for some, the company is betting on its recent acquisitions to drive strong growth in 2021. Recall that Ayr operated in only two states throughout much of 2020:

: wholesale generated $13M of revenue during Q4 which is up more than 100% due to capacity expansion and high flower pricing in the state. Ayr is adding another 93k of footprint in Q2 2022. Ayr currently operates 2 medical dispensaries in MA with the goal of operating 3 medical and 3 adult-use dispensaries by Q1 2022. Pennsylvania: Ayr closed the acquisition of two assets during Q4 and growth should ramp up throughout 2021.

It is remarkable that Ayr was able to achieve a 40% EBITDA margin largely based on its Nevada and Massachusetts operations. As we have highlighted in our various analyses of MSOs, there appear to be two strategies pursued by public companies. First of all, companies like Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) and Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) prioritize footprint expansion land grabbing while neglecting margin and depth. On the other hand, you have true operators that focus on building instead of buying as exemplified by Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF). Ayr is an interesting example because its Nevada and Massachusetts assets are highly profitable and represent a well-managed company. But it is also embarking on one of the largest acquisition sprees in the industry because growth is tapped out in its existing markets. In order to grow and gain scale, Ayr has no choice but to buy into other markets. The question now becomes whether Ayr could replicate its past success in these new markets. We think it is too early to conclude but Ayr certainly has its track record to back it up.

Ayr has already closed a number of acquisitions in 2021 so far including Liberty Health in Florida, Blue Camo in Arizona, and Parma Wellness in Ohio. The pending acquisition of New Jersey-based GSD would give Ayr one of the 12 vertical license holders in a state that just legalized recreational cannabis with sales expected to begin in 2022. Ayr is developing a nice strategy centered around acquisitions to build out a powerful network of assets in most of the key states. Taking a look across Ayr's pro forma footprint including all acquisitions, the company will likely focus on Arizona, Florida, and New Jersey for growth in the near-term. Ohio is currently a small market that is difficult to reach scale. Arizona is also highly competitive and relatively small despite starting adult-use sales in January 2021. Florida is an interesting asset for Ayr because Liberty Health is the 5th largest player with ~10% market share and average productivity. Ayr has an opportunity to accelerate the growth of Liberty Health but it is no easy task given the dominance of Trulieve in Florida and the requirement for vertical integration which eliminated the wholesale market. Liberty needs to invest in both cultivation and retail to simultaneously build up its business. It is one of the many reasons why Florida has relatively low competition; the other reason being the limited number of licenses within the hands of a dozen operators.

Management released 2022 guidance which calls for $725M of sales and $325M of adjusted EBITDA. There is no 2021 guidance given the pending acquisitions and the 2022 outlook is based on many assumptions on key markets and expansion projects. We view this outlook as highly illustrative and would not put too much weight into the specific numbers. What is important is that Ayr should grow significantly and we are eager to see how the recently acquired assets perform in 2021 and beyond.

Valuation

One of the primary reasons we like Ayr is its cheap valuation and high profitability. When compared against its peers, Ayr screens very cheap as it trades at 6x EV/Sales and 15x EV/EBITDA which is at the low end of the peer range. We believe the stock is undervalued because it is already highly profitable compared to many more expensive peers that have lower profitability such as Jushi (OTCQX:JUSHF) and Columbia Care. Ayr shares have performed very well recently as it is up 230% since the beginning of 2020, ranking among the highest with MSOs. Going forward, we think Ayr's strategic acquisitions should add incremental shareholder value by taking advantage of the valuation arbitrage between public and private markets and improve operational performance by replicating its past success.

Looking Ahead

Ayr needed new markets to continue its growth strategy and its recent acquisitions look promising. We like the Florida market a lot and Liberty Health is a decent platform given its existing cultivation and dispensaries. Ayr also has the opportunity to improve Liberty's productivity because it is lagging behind Trulieve significantly. We also like the acquisition in Arizona and New Jersey given these are markets that voted for adult-use legalization during the 2020 election so the near-term opportunity is huge. We have all seen what happened in Illinois after it began adult-use sales on January 1, 2020, and statewide sales reached over $1.0B by December 2020 on a run-rate basis. We believe Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey will become the next $1.0 billion markets in the U.S. when they began adult-use sales. Given Ayr's attractive valuation, recent acquisitions, and high profitability, we remain optimistic about the stock in the long term.