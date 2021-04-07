Q1 2021 Dividend Report

Photo by Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

My Background

Each investor faces a different set of circumstances. Now 34, I have been investing since I was 22 years old. My first investment in individual stocks was made in the heart of the financial crisis back in May of 2009. I purchased 40 shares (80, split-adjusted) of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). However, for years before making that purchase I had been researching the best methods available for both wealth creation and preservation.

I don't believe in taking unnecessary risks and felt the whims of the stock market were too fickle as far as capital gains are concerned to base my aspirations of financial independence on. Dividend growth investing stands out as it is far more predictable that a healthy company might increase its dividend by 6% than to make any sort of prediction about stock price volatility in the near term.

On this basis and from my initial foray into the markets with TD, I've built a portfolio of 34 cash-flowing equities. My goal is ultimately to have a stock market portfolio which provides enough income to cover all of my expenses.

While some feel that it only requires ten companies to achieve ultimate diversification, I believe there is room for a healthy level of redundancy to avoid the hiccups involved with company-specific performance. Regardless, I endeavor to always own the best of breed companies in their respective industries. I can live with slower growth if it means greater security for my invested dollars.

This is a methodology I have researched over time and came to trust because it can work for me both as a young investor and likewise carry me through the decades to come. While it may not turn heads at a dinner party, it is a battle-tested strategy that continues to be relevant in our digital age.

Dividend Summary

I earned income from a mix of companies on both sides of the border.

Please note that all Canadian companies are owned in CAD on Canadian exchanges. JNJ is owned in CAD within my portfolio, though it resides on the NYSE.

CAD Dividends

Company CAD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 158.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF) 73.08 -33.33 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 81.21 BCE Inc. (BCE) 183.15 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 17.52 Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd. (OTCPK:CBYDF) 63.00 -4.54 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 90.00 TELUS Corporation (TU) 56.02 6.85 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) 27.50 Fortis Inc. (FTS) 90.90 Canadian Utilities Ltd. (OTCPK:CDUAF) 103.35 1.01 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) 27.68 6.96 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 9.50 Hydro One Ltd. (OTC:HRNNF) 65.94 Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) 15.30 Metro, Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) 5.00 11.11 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) 109.81 4.98 Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) 26.97 4.98 Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) 3.56 8.33 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) 12.94 5.15 Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) 1.29 5.15 A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (OTC:AWRRF) 5.40 35.00 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 20.88 3.09 Saputo Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF) 10.50

USD Dividends

Company USD Payments ($) Div Change (%) Waste Management Inc. (WM) 24.44 5.50 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 23.03 Yum! Brands (YUM) 16.58 6.38 Yum China (YUMC) 3.98 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 17.40 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 6.89 Visa Inc. (V) 4.08 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 48.62 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 6.19 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 2.62 10.00

I brought in C$1,258.50 and U$153.83 through the quarter, totaling $1,412.33 in currency-neutral terms. In comparison to the $1,278.17 from the same period last year, I've earned 10.5% growth. I am pleased with notching a double-digit increase, particularly in the context of Q1 2020 being the calm before the real storm of COVID hit, at least as far as dividend payment disruption is concerned.

In this period, fourteen of my companies increased their payouts while two decreased them. On the balance of scales, this is solidly a net positive.

Quarterly Buys/Sells

The three ways to really compound a dividend growth portfolio are as follows -

Add fresh capital to buy stocks.

Reinvest dividends received.

Enjoy the organic growth on the dividend payments by the companies themselves.

Here's a quick view of the purchases I made and their expected forward dividend income:

I invested C$2,106.50 and U$3,028.10, equaling $5,134.60 on a currency-neutral basis. My expected annual forward dividend income from these purchases comes to $52.70.

The Companies

FTS is a company I've owned since 2015 and is truly a forever stock for me. I enjoy the tried-and-true annual dividend growth in the 6% range with a decent starting yield.

AAPL is a new company in my portfolio. Despite the incredibly low dividend yield, this is a company I've watched from afar for many years and missed the rise. All the same, I've recently decided that enough is enough. I hope to continue averaging into AAPL over time. Their ecosystem which includes wearables, the App Store, and other key digital innovations is entrenched in everyday life for consumers across the globe.

In reviewing the BIGC and BTCC.TO purchases from a macro perspective, they represent the overall shift that my portfolio has been undergoing. While I still consider myself a dividend growth investor at my core, I have been aiming to add some exposure within the emerging, technology-based investment arenas. Many of these companies do not kick off cash flow, but that's acceptable at this stage in my investing trajectory.

BIGC operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform which allows both individuals and large businesses to set up online marketplaces to sell products to consumers. The company has been public for less than a year and has gained a following as a competitor to Shopify Inc. (SHOP), albeit operating on a smaller scale. Given that I already own SHOP, I wanted to add BIGC to continue building my presence in the secular growth market of online trade.

BTCC.TO is a Canadian ETF trading on the TSX and representing ownership in Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has had a meteoric rise over the past few years already, my main thought here is to have a piece of the pie and to possibly average down over time. Nevertheless, I have no intention to develop this into a primary holding within my portfolio. I will continue to monitor this space and also consider adding other cryptocurrencies as opportunities present.

Q2 Stock Considerations

Markets have been exceptionally strong over the last year. In comparison to Q1 2020 when I invested ~$15k, I've been finding it much more challenging to get excited about the deals out there.

I would much rather put capital to work when prices are on the cheap.

Either way, there is a cost to remaining on the sidelines, as it is inherently difficult to time the market.

At this time, I have been keeping a close eye on V and MA, hoping to take advantage of short-term weakness. They have seen a number of spikes both upward and downward over the past twelve months as COVID has ravaged cross-border travel and, thus, cross-border transactions.

Data by YCharts

They are both perennially low dividend yielders, but the growth is attractive given that their longer-term stories feel as strong as ever. This period we're in now will only accelerate the digitization of cash.

Cash Position

I've never been more incentivized than I feel now to have money invested rather than sitting on the sidelines. Interest rates are providing investors a pittance on liquid savings.

That said, I continue to ultimately add to my cash on hand as I don't want to be caught out if the market pulls back. It's important to always have some dry powder to deploy on short notice when Mr. Market has a "bad day".

Conclusion

It's incredible what a year can change. At the time I wrote my Q1 2020 article, we were just in the first inning of our long bout with COVID-19. I don't believe anyone had a clue what would come next, and certainly not the extent to how drastically our lives were about to change.

Fast forward twelve months and the concept of economic shutdowns has become normalized.

What hasn't changed are the fundamental principles of investing. Time in the market tends to outweigh timing the market. As such, I was happy to get over $5,000 into investments that I believe have a fair shot at doing well in the decades to come-which is the only way I measure my time horizon.

I encourage investors reading this to keep to the long game and not get mired in the daily minutiae. There will come a time when COVID is in our rearview mirror. What won't change is that high-quality businesses will still be serving their customers and rewarding their shareholders.

Thank you for reading.