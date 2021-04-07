Photo by dan_prat/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been promoting Canadian companies producing heavy oil for some time now. My enthusiasm began last year based on input from one of the members of my service who has a particular fondness for Poutine. Now I am an old rigrat, but if you tell me the same thing enough times and use a big enough sledgehammer, you can eventually pound a new idea into my head.

I began writing up these companies mostly for my service with occasional offerings to the free side. If you've missed them due to narrow distribution, here are the last few:

"MEG Energy: Getting Better..."

"Tourmaline Oil Company: Ticking All The Boxes..."

"Peyton Exploration: A Cash Flow Machine..."

Continuing that focus on companies north of the 49th Parallel, this writing has us examining Imperial Oil Limited, (NYSE:IMO) and is the first time around for them in the annals of The Daily Drilling Report. That being the case, we will take a fairly deep look under the hood to see if they are investable at current levels. Noteworthy as well, the stock has run up impressively on the strength of a couple of analyst upgrades, recently reaching the targets set by them.

Source

You can see from the chart above this article is a few weeks old and the company has continued higher. Is this on fundamentals or momentum? We will take a look in this article.

Imperial Oil

The company is a century old integrated Canadian oil operator that is 69.6% owned by Exxon Mobil, (XOM). It is active in upstream production, midstream pipelines, and in refining across the country. In recent times, most of its oil comes from oil sands in Cold Lake, Kearl, and Syncrude. It sells its production through several thousand Esso and Mobil branded fueling stations.

Source Picture of the Imperial Kearl oil sands mining operation

In 2020 the company had revenue of ~C$22 bn, down substantially from the C$34 bn of 2019. Long term debt was ~C$5.0 bn, a figure which has remained nearly static for several years, and cash on the books was C$771MM. The company is paying a C$.51 annual dividend for the quarter, maintaining it from the prior quarter.

As noted, Imperial has received upgrades recently from Goldman Sachs (GS), suggesting a C$36 price target. Barclays upped IMO in February for possible dividend growth as well.

Let's look for ourselves to see if we agree with those high-powered analysts.

Technology and ESG

I am a big technology guy. My job in the oilfield used to be to find ways to improve reservoir drill-in fluids with technological chemical amendments that also made more money for the company. So, when someone says technology is improving their results, I listen and investigate.

The oil that IMO produces is not properly an "oil" without substantial upgrading. Bitumen is a building block for oil that just wasn't buried deeply enough to allow the geologic processes - catagenesis - that turn hydrocarbons into a more complex forms, of which oil is one.

Source

To solve this problem, at Kearl, IMO uses a technology known as Paraffinic Froth Treatment, whereby a solvent is used on bitumen extract to concentrate the result. This saves an energy cost associated with building a separate bitumen upgrader.

Kearl is a cash flow beast where costs have dropped to ~$20.00 per barrel, giving the company a huge margin at current and projected 2021 pricing above $50 WTI. With growing production potential, IMO has a significant ability to ramp up revenue. CEO Brad Corson comments -

2020 was just a great year for Kearl. It seems like each quarter, we've been able to talk about new production records that Kearl has delivered and the fourth quarter is no different. In the quarter, we produced 284,000 barrels a day on a gross basis at Kearl, which is an all time quarterly record for the asset. This is 95,000 barrels per day higher than the third quarter and 76,000 barrels per day better than the fourth quarter of 2019. We also saw the highest month on record in October at 301,000 barrels per day

Cold Lake uses a cyclic steam injection technique to mobilize the bitumen toward the surface. This is a pretty common way to free up heavy, viscous-sometimes solid, oil and get to the surface for processing. Cyclic steam is old tech that has been used for decades and is very energy intensive. IMO looks at ways of reducing the carbon intensity of this technology through proprietary methods that reduce energy consumption. Adding water and other hydrocarbons thins the bitumen and reduces the amount of steam necessary to free it.

The beauty of these operations is that, although they appear to be heavily capital intensive, the bulk of the fixed costs have been paid. Over time, this will improve the capital intensity of new production, freeing up more money for debt repayments, and or to investors in the form of increased dividends.

Source

Speaking of their capital strategy and returning cash to shareholders, CEO Corson commented -

With our strategy, and a lower corporate breakeven, such as we outlined at Investor Day, we're well positioned to continue to return cash to shareholders through dividend growth, and share buybacks over time.

This bodes well for owners of the stock, assuming the bull case for oil remains as strong as it has been recently.

I also find it encouraging that companies like IMO are taking these ESG oriented steps to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint. The petroleum industry has a reputation for not caring about the environment (richly undeserved in modern times). Positive, proactive measures like those above can help to mitigate some of the fiercest arguments of those who think that petroleum use should be discontinued. It's also good business as technology lowers costs.

Q4 and 2020 report out

An impairment charge of C$1.2 bn for unconventional assets led to a loss for the quarter. Full year Operating Cash flow of C$798MM enabled coverage of the dividend, share repurchases, and as a combination of cash and cash flow covered capex for the year. Adverse working capital effects dragged cash flow by C$464MM was lower by about 80% from 2019 due to lower realizations on IMO's bitumen based products. Capex was reduced by half from the year before.

Moving on to production, IMO increased production to 460K BOEPD in Q4, 62K BOEPD higher than 2019. Of that increase 283K BOEPD came from Kearl operations, and 136 BOEPD from Cold Lake and 87 K BOEPD from Syncrude. Full year production from all sources was lower at reflecting low crude prices in the early part of the year. Costs per barrel from Kearl and Cold Lake averaged C$20 a barrel in 2020, and figure the company expects that to remain throughout 2021.

Source

Risks

From company filings, I see two main risks to investing in IMO at current prices. First, the stock has run hard this year, rising ~20% in the time, on the heels of relentlessly good news for oil this year. Some of that "air" is escaping the balloon currently with news of inventory builds, vaccine side effects in Europe, a rising dollar, and other factors. Over the past week or so we have seen oil equities drop 10-15% as oil as pulled back from recent high to the lower $60 range. Today we broke $60 for WTI, and it will take a rapid reversal for the market to regain confidence. We'll chat more about that in the closing section.

Another risk is largely political and logistical pertaining to pipelines. Imperial has exposure to several pipelines in the news. Keystone XL (planned but now cancelled), the Dakota Access Pipeline, the future of which is in some doubt, and Enbridge Line-5, which has been ordered shutdown by the government in Michigan.

Your takeaway

I like the company and was impressed with everything I read in the company filings. One concern is they don't have the throw-weight in terms of production that some of the other Canadian giants we've looked at, like Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) or Cenovus (CVE).

With a capitalization of ~C$18.5 bn and ~C$4.0 in net debt, they have an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12, edging toward an uncomfortable level using this metric.

On a flowing barrel basis, they are also a bit pricey at C$47K per barrel. I am not throwing stones, as I said, I like the company. I just think there are better options out there in the heavy oil business. For example, on a flowing barrel cost basis at ~$40K, I would be inclined more to go with Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) than IMO, and obtain a better dividend yield (4.88%). A position that represents reality as I am long CNQ.

I think perhaps the analysts are just a little giddy in the case of IMO, and would suggest waiting for an entry point in the neighborhood of $20, if they strike your fancy. We could see it in a hurry if the current weakness in the oil market persists. Longer term, with increased cashflow from higher realizations, the multiple will expand and take the stock higher, as the analysts expect. I just think better pricing will present itself before that happens.

As to oil: I don't see a rationale for a prolonged pullback in oil. Most of the factors-the improving economy, lower U.S. production, OPEC+ restraint, that have driven oil higher are still in place. I am holding on to all of my positions; although, it's been painful the last few days.