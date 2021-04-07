Introduction

TeamViewer (OTCPK:TMVWY) (OTCPK:TMVWF) is now one of the most prominent positions in my broadly diversified portfolio. In discussions with other investors, I often notice that they compare TeamViewer to Microsoft Teams (MSFT), Zoom (ZM), or Cisco Webex (CSCO). Only a few understand that they should also look in the direction of other companies such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) (OTCPK:SMAWF).

The impression that TeamViewer mainly offers video conferencing services with some complementary remote tools made the stock one of the clear winners in Corona Year 2020. However, after the share price almost doubled, the euphoria has cooled down noticeably. Today, the share price is a fair way from its all-time high. Since the IPO at the end of 2019, share price gains have melted away to less than 40 percent.

Data by YCharts

Another reason for the recent double-digit percentage drop in the share price is TeamViewer's announcement that it will sponsor the English soccer club Manchester United for five years. The costs will be approximately EUR 46 million per year, equivalent to 10 percent of current annual revenues. I, therefore, want to take advantage of the recent turbulence in TeamViewer stock to take a detailed look at the company. I will also show that the recent share price losses offer a favorable entry opportunity.

The big misunderstanding about the business model

One reason for the skepticism of many investors is that they don't give TeamViewer any chance against big competition coming from major companies such as Microsoft, Cisco, or other fast-growing companies such as Zoom, etc.

However, the flaw here is that TeamViewer's business model goes far beyond simple video conferencing or basic remote features. Before I go into detail, I'll give a brief explanation of the company in one sentence: Basically, TeamViewer offers a cloud-based platform that provides (remote) human-to-human and human-to-machine communication. Compared to Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Cisco Webex, there are significant differences in detail, which is because TeamViewer is primarily about Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The total addressable market will grow massively over the next few decades. Automation and 5G will increase the demand for connectivity solutions. These markets are only at the beginning of their growth. With a market capitalization of €7 billion and revenues of €500 million, TeamViewer has excellent potential to penetrate those markets right from the start of their existence. And based on current projections (annual growth rate of 30 percent), TeamViewer would double its revenue every three to four years, meaning that revenue would increase tenfold in less than ten years.

I think these goals are realistic, if not too conservative. The products that TeamViewer has launched promise a moat due to their nature. Investment case and a detailed analysis of the products can therefore not be separated, which is why I would like to briefly present the individual products in more detail below before I subsequently include operational key figures.

TeamViewer as a platform

TeamViewer's business model's starting point is the service of the same name, which enables encrypted connection between different operating systems (macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Linux, Chrome, BlackBerry) and device types. Such connectivity solutions enable functions such as sharing screens (screen sharing), remote access to other devices (remote control), file transfers, and the ability to hold virtual meetings with other people.

TeamViewer provides those basic functions of its platform to private customers free of charge (i.e., freemium), so revenue mainly comes from commercial customers. Here, the company changed its business model from a license to a subscription model in 2018. That is important since the revenue figures still include revenue from the unlimited license models. That is also why TeamViewer's revenue figures in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 differ from the so-called billings. Billings, on the other hand, only include the (NET) value of services or products TeamViewer billed to a customer.

TeamViewer's basic platform is integrated with many other IT solutions, such as Microsoft Teams. Although Microsoft Teams also offers a remote solution, TeamViewer's variant is superior to Microsoft's because it allows Remote Desktop Client to be used across networks. On top of this basic platform, TeamViewer offers an expanding range of additional functions and tools aimed at different customers and users. The whole thing looks graphically like this:

Source: Annual report 2020

TeamViewer Tensor

One product that builds on this basic platform is TeamViewer Tensor. With this product, TeamViewer primarily targets large companies. On the one hand, Tensor wants to enable employees there to work remotely. Of course, this includes not only the connection of individual devices (such as traditional PCs, laptops, cell phones, or tablets) with each other but also the entire internal company IT management (updates, patches of all these devices, etc.) and contact with business partners or customers. But that is not all. Another essential service integrated into TeamViewer Tensor is TeamViewer IoT. Tensor allows the integration of classic office devices into the TeamViewer network and all kinds of technical objects. These can be digital display panels, refrigerators, and entire industrial plants with all their devices and specialized equipment.

With that in mind, TeamViewer wants to enable access to any device with an Internet connection. The field of applications is vast. In addition to controlling these devices, also monitoring and maintenance become possible via remote access. Especially for large companies with a high degree of automation (gigafactories, solar parks, wind farms, hydroelectric power plants), this opens up opportunities to monitor and control their production centrally from one location without keeping trained personnel directly on site.

AR solutions are adding even more value

TeamViewer continues to expand its features, tools, and solutions for customers. Another focus has now grown with augmented reality solutions. The two main products are TeamViewer Frontline and TeamViewer Pilot. TeamViewer Pilot adds to the simple TeamViewer solutions the function that during a camera stream, a user can remotely add virtual elements such as markers, drawings or descriptions, etc., on the screen of the recording user. The classic use case is the employee filming on-site in an industrial plant. Using TeamViewer, a technician can not only view the camera stream but also give instructions remotely to help the employee solve technical problems.

Another service in the AR area is TeamViewer Frontline, which is also integrated into Tensor. Frontline originates from the acquisition of Ubimax GmbH, which offers software solutions for wearables such as smart glasses/data glasses for skilled workers in the industry. Companies can integrate these solutions into warehouse management systems where smart glasses are used to display the exact product location.

The product portfolio ensures growth and high margins

Revenue increased fivefold from less than €91 million in 2016 to €455 million most recently, showing that the products mentioned above find their customers.

Revenue development for TeamViewer, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

The same applies to billings, which grew by a robust 44.4 percent to €460 million in 2020. TeamViewer's cash flow development is also impressive. While the operating cash flow in 2016 was €0.22 per share, it is expected to reach €1.15 in 2021.

Operating cash flow development for TeamViewer, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

Besides, unlike many other growth stocks in the tech sector, TeamViewer has been highly profitable for several years. For example, adjusted earnings are expected to rise from €0.52 per share in 2019 and €0.77 in 2020 to €0.87 in the current fiscal year. The very high margins are responsible for the profits. Although high margins are not unusual for software companies, they are exceptionally high at TeamViewer. TeamViewer's gross margin is 85 percent, while Zoom's margin is only 65 percent. Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft also lag well behind TeamViewer with a gross margin of 68 percent.

Margins for TeamViewer, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

Catalysts for future growth

Of course, I don't buy stocks for their past performance, but for their prospects, which are excellent with TeamViewer. For 2021, TeamViewer is targeting an increase in billings to €585 to 605 million. In 2023, TeamViewer then wants to reach the ambitious target of €1 billion in billings, which, based on the 2020 figures, corresponds to a doubling within three years. The management recently emphasized that it considers this target to be very realistic and that even after that, it wants to grow by more than 25-30 percent annually.

How exactly does the company plan to maintain this rate of growth in the long term? We need to look at the business model again for that. With the developments around Industry 4.0 and IoT, I think there are enough catalysts that make achieving these goals likely. TeamViewer's management has set itself three goals for the next few years: expansion of use cases, expansion of customer segments, and geographic expansion.

Source: Investor presentation

For example, the company addresses markets in the area of connected industry 4.0 and IoT that are either just emerging or are about to enter the next growth cycle due to the introduction of the new mobile communications standard 5G (e.g., the digitization of the agricultural industry). Such phases open up enormous opportunities for pioneering companies. Another reason for my optimism is the product depth with which TeamViewer is positioning itself and outperforming existing connectivity solutions from competitors. TeamViewer is trying to make customers' work processes easier along the entire value chain, making TeamViewer's offering particularly interesting for large and complex companies.

Source: Investor presentation

If TeamViewer's strategy works out, it would mean a deep moat due to high switching costs and the easy scalability of its software-based products. So far, the company is on a good path and is expanding its business areas with more and more complementary functions. In addition to the aforementioned Ubimax acquisition, the recently acquired U.S. company Upskill is worth mentioning in the augmented reality space, which, like Ubimax, offers software solutions for intelligent wearables while bringing on board well-known U.S. customers such as Boeing and Merck.

With the Austrian company Xaleon, TeamViewer has also acquired competence in the area of customer engagement. Xaleon offers a software solution that enables companies to interact with customers via live and video chat and conclude legally binding contracts via an electronic signature in compliance with data protection laws. TeamViewer had already integrated Xaleon into its Tensor product before the acquisition but then decided to acquire Xaleon due to the highly positive feedback to expand the existing functionalities.

The fact that TeamViewer's offering strikes a chord with customers is evident from its net retention rate, which exceeded 100 percent in 2019 and 2020. The net retention rate is a key figure that indicates whether revenue from existing customers increases in total due to an expansion of the business relationship or decreases due to cancellations. This figure is significant when it comes to large, particularly lucrative customers. Business with those major customers was outstanding, with a growth of more than 200 percent in 2020.

Taking risks into account

Of course, an investment in TeamViewer is also speculative. Thus, TeamViewer must continue to focus on the right trends in different areas of the economy with a tailored offering because other customer wishes and requirements depend on the industry sector. For example, the maintenance of individual devices in a water plant via remote access is much more sensitive than the maintenance of machines used in an agricultural environment. However, both are markets that TeamViewer addresses. Similarly, the smart glass software used for warehouses must meet different requirements in the aviation sector than in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, TeamViewer is relatively small with annual sales of less than €500 million and is hardly represented in the Asian market (revenue contribution is below 13 percent). In this respect, there is a risk that giants such as Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Amazon, Huawei, Tencent, or Siemens, with their vast customer base, will start to develop their software solutions or expand the applications they already have.

The recent marketing deals

Last week, TeamViewer announced that it would sponsor the Manchester United soccer club and the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

This means that TeamViewer is investing 10 percent of its current annual revenue in marketing projects. This news shocked many investors, as did the announcement in the same breath that the EBITDA margin for the current year 2021 should drop from around 56 percent to 49-51 percent.

The Manchester United deal is unusual at first glance. Indeed, it fits strategically with TeamViewer's objective. The soccer club, which is particularly popular in the Asian market, will increase its charisma and possibly help expand its locations in India, China, Japan, and Singapore, established in 2018. It could also help TeamViewer attract young IT talent. As the management announced in a press conference, it sees the sponsorship as an opportunity to grow more than 30 percent annually after 2023. Accordingly, the high sum measured in terms of revenue will become relative over the next few years. According to management, the marketing measures should contribute to revenue and profit growth in the long term. Margins are also expected to improve again from 2024 due to economies of scale.

Source: Investor presentation

Only the future will show whether the project has the desired success. I concede that management has a certain scope for judgment here and now has time to deliver and execute. Overall, however, given the fundamentally excellent prospects, I consider the share price drop of more than 20 percent solely because of these marketing campaigns to be exaggerated.

Excellent risk/reward ratio on current valuation

Because of the above aspects, I currently see an excellent risk/reward ratio. The TeamViewer share could increase massively in value over the next few years. To calculate the fair value, I have chosen a multiple of 25 for both adjusted and reported earnings and cash flow, which is highly conservative given the expected earnings growth and the current valuations in the tech sector. But even with this rather strict view, TeamViewer stock will grow into fair value based on adjusted earnings and cash flow in 2023. For 2024, there is an upside potential of more than 40 percent, which is roughly in line with TeamViewer's projected growth. Accordingly, I consider the TeamViewer share to be fairly valued after the recent share price losses.

Fair value calculation for TeamViewer based on an adj. P/E ratio of 25, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

Conclusion

The TeamViewer share is and will remain a somewhat speculative stock for the time being, where investors have to be aware of the risk of highly volatile price development. Investors are betting that TeamViewer will offer indispensable solutions for the megamarkets Industry 4.0 and IoT. The growth to date, as well as the meaningful acquisitions, support this investment thesis. In my opinion, courageous investors who believe in the company's success and have the necessary patience will get the TeamViewer share on a silver platter after the recent price declines.

