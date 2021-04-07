I was born in 1980 and I grew up hearing about Peter Lynch from my Dad. In the mid-1980s, my Dad invested a thousand dollars, on my behalf for college, in Fidelity's Magellan fund, then run by stock-picking rockstar, Peter Lynch. Despite the relatively modest sum, this money compounded remarkably well under Peter Lynch's stewardship. Despite his early retirement, I have always been a fan of Peter Lynch and his track record is second to none. For young readers, perhaps unfamiliar with Peter Lynch, in December 2019, there was a great Peter Lynch interview in Barron's.

At a high level, and one paragraph can't aptly capture the Peter Lynch magic, let me try to explain his investing philosophy. Peter was a big fan of growth companies, quite successfully discovered many, early in their life cycles. Sir Peter was laser-focused on future EPS growth and to a lesser extent, revenue growth. He was a trailblazer and pioneer when it came to working out that if you buy company XYZ when current earnings are say $1 per share and consensus estimates for next year are say $1.50, but your qualitative work suggests that future earnings can be $2 to $3, you will make a lot of money buying the stock, even if you pay a premium multiple to the broader market. In addition to eventually getting paid in the form of stock appreciation, holding the EPS multiple constant, again assuming the strong earnings growth materializes, sometimes you get the added kicker and tailwind of multiple expansions given the exceptional EPS growth.

In today's piece, I write to share Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). RCKY is very much a stock that is under the radar and that should exhibit superior EPS growth in 2021 and beyond.

What Do They Do

Per its 10-K, Rocky Brands is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of footwear. They have built valuable brands (Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, and Lehigh) with origins, for some of these brands, dating back to the early 20th Century (1937 for Georgia Boot, 1922 for Lehigh, and 1965 for Durango). The company sells its products in three distinct segments (Wholesale, Retail, and Military).

Major wholesale customers include the following:

Boot Barn, AAFES, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tractor Supply Company and Amazon, and around our target markets: outdoor, work, duty, commercial military, lifestyle and western.

(All financial snapshots are from RCKY's FY 2020 10-K)

In FY 2020, Wholesale made up roughly 66.8% of revenue, Retail 26.2%, and Military 7%.

In terms of gross margins, as you might imagine, Retail (47%) is the highest, Wholesale (35.8%) is second and Military is the lowest (21.8%).

Here is the trajectory of RCKY's past annual results. As you can see, nice EPS growth is driven by higher margins, and this is despite a relatively flattish top-line.

Source: Rocky Brands FY 2020 10-K

Enclosed below is tangible evidence of an inflection point: Look at the revenue growth in Q4 FY 2020 and notice that FY 2020 EPS growth was 21.7% ($2.86 per share vs. $2.35 per share) despite the pandemic.

Source: Rocky Brands IR

If we get in the weeds, note that RCKY's Adjusted EPS was $3.14 per share as one-time expenses associated with Covid and its Honeywell Footwear merger (which officially closed on March 15, 2021) dinged results.

So, at least on an Adjusted Bias, this marks 38% YoY EPS!

Rocky has a great niche business with durable and high-quality products that people like. However, if it were just these existing brands, I would be less excited about the stock, at least at current valuations.

This is where the magic happens - The Muck Company and XTRA Tough.

As a quick aside, in my mid-20s, I read many investing books and a really good one was Joel Greenblatt's book: You Can Be A Stock Market Genius (where he explained spinoffs and special situations).

Source: Amazon

Lo and behold, I think we have a real-world example, as Rocky Brands just officially closed on its Honeywell Footwear merger, last month.

Rocky is paying $230 million for Honeywell's (HON) footwear business. This is only 9.4X FY 2020 EBITDA and 1.12X sales.

For 2020, sales of the acquired brands were approximately $205 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million.

Source: Rocky Brands Q4 FY 2020 Conference Call

If you spend someone time on The Muck Boot Company's website or search the web, I would argue you will quickly work out this is an AWESOME brand that makes high-quality products! Moreover, it gives RCKY access to a totally different footwear segments and opens them up to lots of future growth.

Source: The Muck Boot Company

How They Are Financing The Deal

Per Rocky's January 26, 2021 8-K, they have financing lined up with TCW and BofA.

The purchase price is being funded with an $80-million senior secured asset-backed credit facility with Bank of America, N.A., a $130 million senior secured term loan facility with The Direct Lending Group of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, and cash on hand. The credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus 1.50% and the term loan bears interest at LIBOR plus 7.00%

The $135 million Senior Secured Term Loan will bear interest at LIBOR +700 Bps if leverage is greater than 3.25 turns.

As of December 31, 2020, RCKY had $28 million of cash and no long-term debt on its balance sheet.

So LIBOR +150 Bps on the $80 million is $1.6 million of annual interest expense. And LIBOR +700 bps on $135 million is just north of $10 million of annual interest expense. Let's exclude the amortization (as that pays down principal) and just call interest expense $12 million.

Let's Do Some Pro-forma Math

FY 2020 Adjusted Income from Operations was $29.8 million. FY 2019 D&A was $5 million. So Rocky's FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA is roughly $35 million. Honeywell's FY 2020 Adj. EBITDA was $24.5 million. Combined FY 2020 sales of the two entities are roughly $510 million.

Now management hasn't formally let the cat of out the bag, but I would argue there should be HUGE synergies between these two businesses.

Like most retail businesses, RCKY defines its two main cost buckets this way:

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold. Our cost of goods sold represents our costs to manufacture products in our own facilities, including raw materials costs and all overhead expenses related to production, as well as the cost to purchase finished products from our third-party manufacturers. Cost of goods sold also includes the cost to transport these products to our distribution center.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses. Our operating expenses consist primarily of selling, marketing, wages and related payroll and employee benefit costs, travel and insurance expenses, depreciation, amortization, professional fees, software licensing fees, facility expenses, bank charges, warehouse and outbound freight expenses.

FY 2020 Operating Expenses were $77.5 million for Rocky Brands. It is hard to know what is marketing and what is SG&A.

That said, one can imagine that maybe upwards of $10 million (maybe more) of SG&A should be eliminated in this deal. That savings alone pays for most of the annual interest expense for the deal.

Pro-forma Normalized EPS

So let's say the combined entity grows FY 2021 revenue by 10%. That would equate to a full year revenue run rate of $550 million (granted the deal closed on March 15, 2021, so they will only have 10.5 months of revenue and EPS in FY 2021). Assuming pro-forma 36% gross margin and 25% operating expense, we are looking at an operating margin of 11%. This equates to $60 million of operating income. Next, we need to deduct $12 million of interest expense and we are left with $48 million. At a 25% rate tax, we are looking at earnings of $36 million. $36 million / 7.4 million shares equal $4.86 of EPS!

For perspective, Crocs, Inc. (CROX) currently sports a $5.4 billion market capitalization. CROX is trading at about 3.1X consensus estimates for sales and 20.5X EPS, in FY 2021.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Yes, I get it that RCKY's balance sheet moves from debt-free to leveraged, as a result of the Honeywell deal, but this acquisition makes all the sense in the world and we are talking about less than 4 turns of leverage. Free cash flow should be earmarked for de-leveraging in the form of principal pre-payments.

At 15X my normalized $4.86 EPS (back of the napkin) gets us to a $73 stock price.

Of course, I read the conference call and I really liked it. That said, management was very guarded and kept the details of the Honeywell acquisition under its hat. My subjective guess is that they know they got a good deal and didn't want to say too much about Honeywell's growth until the deal closes, as this conference call took place on February 24, 2021.

Also, here are two interesting nuances from the conference call.

West Coast Port Issues

Given that 40% of RCKY's production comes from Puerto Rico and the Dominican, they haven't been as impacted by the big port deals on the West Coast. Moreover, they import their product in Seattle, which is less congested than Long Beach.

Despite the 15% tariffs, RCKY was able to pass through and absorb some of these added costs.

Putting It All Together

I would argue that Rocky Brands is still somewhat of a hidden gem with little Wall Street fanfare and that the vast majority of retail investors have never heard of this stock. Ironically, though, a decent number of readers might actually have a pair of The Muck Company boots. I absolutely love the Honeywell acquisition and think it could be transformative. The Muck Boot Company is high quality and this represents a new segment and different demographic.

Post-merger, Rocky's revenue will move from roughly $280 million to $510 million and this is before the prospect of future top-line growth and expanded operating margins. It is a bit of an art form, but $510 million of sales and the Honeywell merger has probably put this stock on the radar of some top-tier mutual funds. That said, given the anemic trading volumes, I think it is fair to say that main street investors are unaware of this company.

Is it the next CROX? Is it a Peter Lynch stock?

It is hard to say as this is very much up to RCKY's management team to execute and integrate the Honeywell footwear business well.

In the interest of full disclosure, I mentioned Rocky was buy to my Marketplace readers on February 25th, but the stock moved so fast. By the time I could formally write it up and establish an 8% sized position (in my portfolio), RCKY shares were trading at $46 per share, in early March 2021. Since then, the stock has continued to move up nicely, perhaps driven, at least in part, by the March 25, 2021 B Riley upgrade and $60 price target.

I bought a total of 500 RCKY shares (March 3rd and 5th), but given the fast move up in the stock, I recently trimmed 200 shares (100 at $57.50 and 100 at $60). However, I plan to hold 300 shares and will gladly buy back the shares I sold should Mr. Market give me an opportunity in the low $50s.

Source: Snapshot from my Fidelity account of my 300 shares of RCKY

My twelve-month price target is $73 based on my pro-forma normalized EPS estimates of $4.86 and applying a 15X EPS multiple.