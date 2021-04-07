Cannabis REITs: Still Flying High

REIT Rankings: Cannabis

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Colorado Wealth Management)

Cannabis REIT Sector Overview

The emerging Cannabis REIT sector has been the best-performing property sector since the start of 2019 and has sustained the momentum this year as the unwavering trend toward state legalization has advanced. Within the Hoya Capital Cannabis Index, we track the three cannabis REITs, which account for roughly $5 billion in market value: Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), Power REIT (PW), and newly-listed AFC Gamma (AFCG), which went public last month and operates as an externally-managed mortgage REIT.

Cannabis is a group of flowing plant species with psychoactive properties that have been consumed via smoking, vaporizing, within food products, or via extract for medical or recreational purposes since at least 2500 BC. Existing in a legal "grey area," cannabis has been federally restricted since the 1930s, but medical usage is now legal in 35 states while recreational usage is legal in 15 states after New York legalized usage last month. Between medical or recreational usage, marijuana is available to 70% of the U.S. population. Survey data indicates that roughly 1-in-8 Americans consume cannabis.

The psychoactive components in cannabis - primarily THC - can produce a mild sense of euphoria, while other cannabinoids in the plant such as CBD have been shown in studies to be effective in medical use for treatments of cancer, AIDS, and other illnesses. According to New Frontier Data, the legal cannabis market is expected to more than double in size over the next five years, from roughly $16 billion in 2020 to nearly $41 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21%. According to Gallup, roughly two-thirds of the U.S. population now supports the concept of marijuana legalization, up from roughly 15% in the 1970s and 35% in the early 2000s.

The ongoing federal prohibition - and the resulting limit on access to traditional banking - has forced cultivators and retailers to turn to alternative sources for capital, including cannabis REITs. These REITs serve as a de facto lender to the cash-strapped cannabis cultivators who often struggle to finance their businesses due to the intensely challenging competitive and regulatory dynamics of marijuana cultivation. These REITs typically acquire properties through sale-leaseback agreements with cultivators - often after the REIT provides funding to construct the facility - and enters into a triple-net lease agreement with lease terms of 15-20 years, on average.

While still an unproven business model with an unclear future if full federal legalization occurs, cannabis REITs were the single-best performing property sector in each of the past two years, soaring more than 150% in 2020 following 70% gains the prior year. The momentum has continued this year despite the "REIT Reopening Rotation" that has pressured last year's winners as Cannabis REITs are higher an average of 35.3% in 2020, which compares to the 10.8% gain on the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 8.6% gain on the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Deeper Dive: Innovative Industrial

San Diego-based Innovative Industrial Properties was founded in 2016 with just a single property but has been on a continuous acquisition spree over the last five years, expanding its portfolio to include 68 properties spanning 14 states, all of which have legalized marijuana cultivation. Straddling the classification line between Industrial REIT and Net Lease REIT, IIPR was the first publicly traded REIT pursuing this cannabis-focused strategy. IIPR is now included in the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index and has a listed Preferred (IIPR.PA).

IIPR focuses exclusively on the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized properties leased to medical-use cannabis facilities. IIPR owns a national portfolio of over 5,000,000 square feet comprised of specialized industrial and greenhouse buildings, 100% leased to state-licensed medical-use cannabis growers. IIPR's tenant roster includes 25 cultivators, some of which are essentially "start-ups" with a limited operating history. IIPR derives 50% of Net Operating Income ("NOI") from its five top tenants.

Deeper Dive: Power REIT

New York-based Power REIT has a more complex operating history, emerging in its current form in 2011 as the successor company to Pittsburgh & West Virginia Railroad. Until it began a strategy shift in 2018 towards a focus on cannabis real estate, the firm was focused on the ownership, development, and management of transportation and energy infrastructure-related real-estate. PW is a small-cap REIT and also has a listed Preferred (PW.PA).

Power REIT is currently diversified into 3 industries: Controlled Environment Agriculture (greenhouses), Solar Farm Land, and Transportation. Power REIT announced in 2019 that it intends to focus primarily on expanding its real estate portfolio of Controlled Environment Agriculture greenhouse. Power REIT owns 16 CEA properties in Colorado and Maine comprised of 330,000 square feet of greenhouse and processing space. The properties are leased to tenants that are licensed for the production of medical cannabis at the facilities.

Deeper Dive: AFC Gamma

Florida-based AFC Gamma is the newest publicly-listed cannabis REIT following its $115m IPO last month. Prior to its public listing on the Nasdaq, AFC Gamma operated as a non-traded REIT under the name Advanced Flower Capital and is led by Leonard Tannenbaum, who previously founded asset management firm Fifth Street Finance. Unlike IIPR and PW which are both equity REITs, AFCG operates as an externally-managed mortgage REIT, originating and managing real estate-backed loans for cannabis companies.

As of its IPO, AFCG's portfolio is comprised of loans to seven different borrowers across 23 individual properties, totaling approximately $89 million in total principal amount, with approximately $19 million in additional unfunded loan commitments to such borrowers. Its loan portfolio has an average cash interest rate of 13.5% and its loans typically have up to a five-year maturity. AFC noted in its IPO filing that “due to the capital-constrained cannabis market which does not typically have access to traditional bank financing, we believe we are well-positioned to become a prudent financing source to established cannabis industry operators.”

Cannabis ETFs

Investors seeking more diversified exposure across the cannabis "theme" can find these REITs in cannabis-focused thematic ETFs, including those offered by AdvisorShares (YOLO), Amplify Seymour (CNBS), and Cambria (TOKE). The largest ETF by AUM advised by ETFMG (MJ) does not include any of the cannabis REITs. YOLO also includes exposure to six tenants of IIPR: Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).

Other common top-holdings among these cannabis ETFs include Canada-based Aphria Inc. (APHA), Canopy Growth (CGC), Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), and Cronos Group (CRON), as well as U.K.-based GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH), U.S.-based Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) and Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF). While these four REITs have surged more than 40% so far in 2021, longer-term performance among these ETFs has been mixed over the past three years, and all four have significantly lagged the total returns produced by either of the two incumbent cannabis REITs over this time.

Data by YCharts

Cannabis REIT Valuations

Despite the incredible share price performance of these REITs over the past three years, cannabis REIT valuations are not entirely unreasonable. Cannabis REITs currently trade with a roughly 38x Price-to FFO multiple ("Funds from Operations") based on current-year FFO, but trade at a more reasonable 27x multiple based on 2022 consensus FFO. While not a "bargain" by any stretch of the imagination, current valuations appear attractive enough to be compelling for growth-oriented investors with a tolerance for speculation, policy risk, and high levels of volatility.

Growing nearly as fast as its asset portfolio (and surely faster than the plants growing inside of them) has been the share price, which has more than quadrupled since the start of 2017. IIPR has taken full advantage of the speculative investor demand for cannabis stocks, tapping the equity markets for additional "growth" capital every few months through a series of secondary equity offerings, expanding its share count by 20x over that time. We estimate that these REITs trade at a 10-20% premium to their private-market-implied Net Asset Value ("NAV") and maintaining this NAV premium is critical for their external growth strategy. Because of this valuation premium, IIPR has been able to acquire properties that are accretive to FFO.

IIPR serves as an example (albeit an extreme case) of a theme that we discuss extensively: that REITs can be far more growth-oriented than many investors believe, and that elevated share price valuations can actually have positive implications for the underlying business operations, particularly in real estate property sectors that lean heavily on acquisitions as a source of growth. REITs are no longer simply "buy-and-hold" real estate holding companies but have become dynamic real estate operators, developers, and "capital recyclers" over the past two decades. In fact, REITs are fundamentally at their best when their equity valuations are slightly elevated, thus enabling these REITs to utilize the equity capital markets to fuel accretive external growth.

Cannabis REIT Dividend Yield & Preferreds

Cannabis REITs pay an average dividend of 2.9%, which is below the REIT market-cap-weighted average of 3.2%. While much of the REIT sector was slashing dividends last year, Innovative Industrial was one of 52 equity REITs that has raised its dividend last year and is one of 51 REITs to have raised its dividend thus far in 2021. After the raise, Innovative Industrial currently pays a dividend yield of 2.7%. AFC Gamma declared a 36-cent-per-share Q1 2021 dividend, which would amount to a 6.7% dividend yield if it maintains that rate. Power REIT has not paid a dividend since 2013.

As noted above, IIPR and PW REITs offer preferred securities. The Innovative Industrial 9.00% Series A Preferred (IIPR.PA) is a standard cumulative redeemable preferred stock with an initial call date in October 2022. IIPR.PA currently yields 6.85% and trades at a steep 31% premium to par value. The Power REIT 7.75% Series A Preferred (PW.PA) is also a standard cumulative redeemable preferred stock with an initial call date in February 2019. PW.PA currently yields 7.41% and trades at a 5% premium to par value.

The Bull & Bear Case for Cannabis REITs

Below, we outline four reasons that investors are bullish on cannabis REITs.

Below, we outline four reasons that investors are bearish on cannabis REITs.

Key Takeaways: Still Flying High

The emerging Cannabis REIT sector has been the best-performing property sector since the start of 2019 and the momentum has continued this year as additional states legalize marijuana. Despite the Democrat sweep of the 2020 Elections and campaign promises made by President Biden, the outlook for full Federal legalization remains murky. Industry participants see a higher likelihood of Federal "decriminalization" which will keep the issue in legal limbo, which we believe would be a "best case" scenario for these REITs.

With traditional banking off the table due to the federal regulatory environment, cannabis REITs currently fill a clear void as a well-capitalized landlord and financier to emerging cannabis cultivators. Valuations are sky-high and the business model remains unproven, but for growth-oriented investors willing to speculate on the emerging industry, cannabis REITs offer unique exposure and have delivered incredible and unrelenting performance.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, Cannabis, Real Estate Crowdfunding, High-Yield ETFs & CEFs, REIT Preferreds.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.