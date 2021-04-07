Long-term stock returns are positively skewed. This means that few stocks bring extraordinary returns, and most stocks bring small returns. There are two ways how to benefit from such a finding. The first one is index investing. If you buy all the stocks, you ensure to include the big winners in your portfolio.

The alternative option is to identify the characteristics of big winners and concentrate buys on stocks with similar characteristics. I got interested in the latter option, got stock returns from CRSP, financials from Compustat, and played around with the data to look for useful themes (data not shown).

There are two paths to great returns

I found two themes to be useful. The first group I call the compounders. These are the ones one would expect to find. Companies that have always been great and show strong and sustained revenue growth year after year. These are companies like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) and there seem to be enough of such companies to base an entire investing strategy around holding these kinds of very strong names.

From the business life cycle perspective, the returns are simply based on an extension of the high growth stage.

Photo by cherrybeans/iStock via Getty Images

Source: Generated by the author.

The turnarounds

The second group of stocks that have brought extraordinary returns in the past is turnarounds. For example, Domino's Pizza traded above 33 dollars in April 2007 but at that time point, the decline had already started. Net income fell from 31MUSD to 8MUSD between the first quarters of 2006 and 2007. The problems did not end there, and net income fell from 106MUSD to 38MUSD for the full years of 2006 and 2007. As a consequence, the share price started to decline, and this was boosted by the financial crisis. In November 2008, the share price traded beneath 3 dollars, quite a drop from 33 dollars.

Changes were made, the pizza recipe was changed, Doyle stepped in as CEO, and the "Our Pizza Sucks" ad campaign was released. Such a situation results in humongous investor returns because these returns are not only boosted by growth but also by an increase in the P/E ratio.

This is to be contrasted with the generally high valuation of well-known compounder stocks. An important aspect is sustained growth. Successful turn-around companies grow, and share prices appreciate, for years and years after the turnaround. To me, the data did not seem to support the idea that the potential of turnarounds would be a simple matter of "immediately pricing in the correct P/E ratio".

In other words, and from the business life cycle perspective, a successful turnaround would look like this.

Source: Generated by the author.

It is challenging g to build an entire strategy based on turnarounds because these are rare and difficult to find. Interestingly Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) might provide such a rare opportunity.

Nautilus the turnaround candidate

Nautilus has several turnaround characteristics. I will go through these in more detail, but to summarize the big picture the company suffered years of declining business and these challenges are still reflected in the low share price. The company hired a new CEO. This CEO made changes to both management and strategy and now we see some really good results. The only missing piece from a genuine turnaround story is the question of sustained growth. I will come back to this question at the end of this article.

The difficult years

Nautilus is a home gym equipment manufacturer got into trouble. Growth stopped in 2017 and went into decline in 2018. The year 2019 was horrible, and the company lost almost a fourth of its business. Revenue declined from 397MUSD to 309MUSD between 2018 and 2019. With declining sales came declining net income. Net income declined from 35,1MUSD to a negative 93MUSD between 2016 and 2019. The disastrous years had naturally an effect on the share price, which declined more than 90% from its all-time high.

Some investors sold in 2017, others in 2018. Some investors had trust in the company and sold their shares only after the catastrophe of 2019. My belief is, that many of these initial investors have totally lost their confidence in Nautilus. Thus, a very strong track record is needed before they have the courage to come back. This is one reason that makes Nautilus a compelling stock.

New CEO

In the catastrophic year of 2019 Nautilus hired Jim Barr as new CEO. Hiring a CEO from within the company leads most often to better results than hiring somebody from the outside and Jim Barr came from the outside. On the other hand, Jim Barr has a digital background and the experience of leading digital transformation. At OfficeMax, Jim Barr transformed the online business from declining revenue to double-digit growth.

New management

Jim Barr has made changes to the management. For example, Garry Wiseman was named Chief Digital Officer. Wiseman has expertise in designing and implementing high scale digital experiences at companies such as Microsoft, eBay, Salesforce, and Dell. Becky Alseth was named Chief Marketing Officer and has previously held senior marketing and branding positions at Fortune 500 companies with repeat successes of growing market share, customer loyalty, and brand equity.

New strategy

Under Jim Barr, Nautilus identified strengths and weaknesses and generated a new strategy called North Star. Going through all the details would get too extensive, but I will highlight some details of this strategy and refer to the long, detailed, and excellent video below.

New Brands

The screen and connectivity make a difference. Nautilus offers 3 connected bikes with screens, 3 connected treadmills with screens, and 2 HIIT trainers with screens. There is a stronger focus with a lower number of physical brands and the new digital brand JRNY launched at the end of 2019 sits on top of the physical brands of Bowflex and Schwinn.

Let me draw from my personal experience to explain, why the digital aspect has the potential to make a difference in cardio. Countless times I have seen the decision to start a new life and lose some weight through exercise. I have seen the advice: "Start by buying a heart rate monitor and taking a test to measure your lactate threshold." The most common answer to that advice is: "I am not like you, my goal is not to run the marathon, I will just start."

And so, they start and without experience, they start running at the pace that feels natural. That pace is too high, the body builds lactate, lactate feels bad and as the initial decisive excitement wears of the most common decision is to quit running. To my knowledge, JRNY does not measure the lactate threshold, but it makes an initial assessment using artificial intelligence to create personalized home workouts. Done right, and we have just one detail that can make all the difference.

The question, of course, is how well the JRNY application really works. I have tested some smart bike applications and many of them are currently of poor quality. The one that works rather well is called Zwift, a product from a company with a pure software focus and a product that also has clear network effects in place. The rating of the Zwift application in Apple store is 4,6. The rating of the JRNY application is also 4,6. In my opinion, this is highly encouraging.

New integrated approach

Nautilus has an integrated offering with the bike/treadmill, the screen, and the software originating from the same service provider. This is not a common structure. Peloton (PTON) has it, but there are several smart bike manufacturers who only do the bike with the appropriate ANT+ and Bluetooth connections. Then there are separate software creators, that build software to be operated with these bikes.

This general structure has its benefits, but there are pitfalls. For example, some smart bikes contain new features with no functions. These features could be incorporated into the final application, but these applications are designed by a separate set of companies. It is like throwing some balls into the air and expecting somebody else to capture them, not a sign of a company that desires to own its customer experience.

The general connectivity protocols work in the sense that there is a general fit with the hardware and the application that goes both ways. The application can control the smart bike and the signals sent from the smart bike are read by the application. Connect that with the internet and you get some cool stuff out. For example, I can join a race together with my friend who lives in another city. And during this race, we can talk on the phone. It is a game, but all the participants sit on smart bikes. Smart bikes measure the power output and the speed of virtual bikes in the game should be correct and comparable. In theory, this works.

In practical terms there are too many connections: two Bluetooth connections from the cranks of my bike, one from the actual bike, my Apple Watch measures my heart rate and has to go through my iPhone, which is connected with Bluetooth to my headset, and then we have the Apple TV that allows the big screen in front of my bike, and of course the internet and WIFI connections, while making the simultaneous phone call to my friend in the other city.

This complexity means that although cool, it is quite challenging to make such a setup work. And with "to work" I mean that an incoming call or text message can collapse the system. And if it does not work, troubleshooting is complex. Should I blame myself, my internet connection, my Apple devices, the Zwift application, my smart bike, or my internet provider?

With this experience, I believe that having the bike, screen, and software coming from the same provider is the direction to go. Nautilus has this integrated approach, and it is worth noting that now Zwift plans to follow suit by developing its own hardware.

New results

With all these changes in place, Nautilus has been able to turn the tide. The year 2019 was catastrophic, but the year 2020 was a success story. Revenue grew by 79% or 97% excluding the divested Octane brand. Gross profit grew 107% to 229MUSD. Guidance for the following quarter is also at a healthy level and revenue is expected to grow between 55% and 75%.

Winner-takes-all?

According to CEO Jim Barr, this is not a winner-take-all market. In a way, I disagree. Nautilus has been referred to as mini-Peloton and Peloton has several winner-takes-all features. Peloton is about live video. The live part enables interaction and live video means that in contrast to a traditional spinning class with a limited number of participants, the number of participants can be increased according to demand.

In the case of Peloton, this demand can equal 20 000 participants and with that kind of scale, one can increase the quality to the degree where you literally have superstars running the class. Second, the live video part means that one needs to have a high number of classes available to serve a client seeking a specific type of class at the time most suitable for the client. I am long Peloton and I believe that the live video has winner-takes-all characteristics built inside. This winner-take-all structure is relevant for all companies within the live video segment. For example, Evolution (OTCPK:EVVTY) offers something called online live casinos and here we have a very similar kind of moat.

I believe that this winner-takes-all characteristic protects Peloton in the sense that it discourages others from copying the business model one-to-one. But I also believe that there can be several winners. Facebook's moat and Instagram Stories seemed like a big threat to Snapchat, but Snapchat has so far continued to grow anyway. Microsoft Teams was deemed to destroy Slack, but still Slack managed to grow until bought up by Salesforce. Amazon is strong in eCommerce, but this has not hindered the growth of Etsy. With these and several other examples in mind, I believe that Nautilus could manage to find a path of growth even though Peloton exists.

A corona play?

Nautilus trades at a low valuation. Trailing 12 months P/E ratio is below 9 and the forward-looking version is below 6. This should be compared with the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF that has a P/E value of 17. Cash flow-based models would reach similar conclusions: severe undervaluation. The way to interpret this is that the market prices in declining growth, although company management guides positive growth. The management says it believes that the share is undervalued, and CEO Barr has not only executed options but also bought shares directly.

The reason for this awkward situation is obvious. The corona pandemic has resulted in huge demand for home gym equipment. The argument can be made, that demand will drop once the economy opens. However, connected fitness would have been a growth market even without the corona pandemic and Nautilus has definitely made a severe move toward that direction. It has delivered results and it has a vision on how to best position itself within connected fitness.

Options available to the investor

I am personally convinced that Nautilus is a worthy bet to take. In the case I am wrong and the opening of the economy leads to revenue decline I have a limited downside. As I see it, this possible decline in business is already priced in. But if I am right, the opening will only slow growth, and the upside should be extreme if this indeed is the case.

Importantly, if not yet convinced, one can choose to simply wait. This would mean adding Nautilus to your waiting list until Nautilus shows sustained growth in post-corona conditions. While waiting, one might choose to increase the level of knowledge by studying turnarounds from an alternative angle. In general, pure numbers approach like this has its benefits and pitfalls and should be complemented by other approaches, like the Comparison Method. How the Mighty Fall by Jim Collins uses this method to study the difference between successful and failed reversal of declining business.

The growth of successful turnarounds is sustained and getting those disappointed investors back will take time. The share price appreciation patterns of successful turnaround stories take time to develop and do not look like one-time events. If this turnaround indeed turns out to be successful, this company is worth buying even later on.