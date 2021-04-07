Photo by FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

On Tuesday, shares of Netlist Inc. (OTCQB:NLST), a small provider of modular memory subsystem solutions for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets rallied a whopping 75% on massive volume thus increasing the company's market capitalization by almost $275 million.

Tuesday's rally was on top of a 150% move year-to-date mostly based on optimism regarding the outcome of two major patent litigation efforts against Korea's SK Hynix and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

After a favorable Markman hearing last month, the company surprisingly settled with SK Hynix on Monday. Unfortunately, the press release left much to be desired as financial details were not disclosed:

Netlist, Inc. announced today that Netlist and SK hynix Inc. have reached an agreement for a patent cross license covering memory technologies of both companies and an agreement for the supply of SK hynix products and technical cooperation on Netlist's CXL HybriDIMM technology. C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer said, "We are delighted with the recognition of the value of Netlist's intellectual property and very much look forward to partnering with SK hynix, a global leader in memory and storage technology." The agreements provide SK hynix with access to Netlist's portfolio of U.S. and foreign patents. Netlist will receive a royalty from SK hynix, a cross license to SK hynix's patent portfolio and supply of SK hynix's memory and storage products. The companies also plan to collaborate on Netlist's HD CXL technology for future commercialization. Netlist and SK hynix have agreed to end all pending matters in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas and the Patent Trial and Appeals Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Analysts were nevertheless positive on the settlement and raised price targets across the board. While Roth Capital now sees upside to $4, Craig-Hallum's enthusiasm was tempered by the stock's recent rally:

This settlement likely increases the certainty of success with its pending case with GOOG (with a trial late this year), but, again, without financial details, it is difficult to estimate financial outcomes. While we have always viewed the value potential from each to be in excess of $100M, since NLST's market cap has increased by ~$300M since June 2020 (when details regarding the Alphabet case became public), it seems considerable success has been discounted into the stock.

But after the close of Tuesday's session, Netlist provided additional details in an 8-K filing with the SEC (emphasis added by author):

On April 5, 2021, Netlist, Inc. entered into a Strategic Product Supply and License Agreement and Product Purchase and Supply Agreement with SK Hynix Inc., a corporation formed and existing under the laws of the Republic of Korea. Both agreements have a term of 5 years. Under the License Agreement, (a) Netlist has granted to SK hynix fully paid, worldwide, non-exclusive, non-assignable licenses to certain of its patents covering memory technologies and (b) SK hynix has granted to Netlist fully paid, worldwide, non-exclusive, non-assignable licenses to its patent portfolio. In addition, the License Agreement provides for the settlement of all pending intellectual property proceedings between Netlist and SK Hynix, and the parties have agreed to collaborate on certain technology development activities. Netlist will receive a payment of $40,000,000 in connection with the entry into the License Agreement. The Supply Agreement entitles Netlist to purchase up to $600,000,000 of SK Hynix memory products during the term of the Supply Agreement.

While settlement terms are substantially better than the arrangement with Samsung executed in late 2015, a $40 million one-time payment apparently does not justify a $275 million increase in market capitalization, particularly not after the market seemed to have priced in some major litigation success already before Tuesday's rally.

Even worse, a substantial amount of the settlement proceeds will have to be paid to an affiliate of TRGP Capital Management ("TRGP") which funded an aggregate $12 million in SK Hynix-related legal expenses between 2017 and 2018 as part of an agreement entered in May 2017. The terms call for Netlist to pay TRGP the funded costs "plus an escalating premium based on when any such proceeds are recovered".

Despite some recent improvements, the company's operating results are still nothing to write home about. While FY2020 sales increased by 80% year-over-year to $47.2 million, gross margins remained below 15% and free cash flow was negative $8.2 million as the vast majority of revenues is still derived from the resale of third-party products.

Analysts do not expect major progress this year with the current consensus calling for FY2021 revenues of $50.2 million and ongoing losses.

To justify the company's current enterprise value of approximately $600 million, Netlist would need a major victory in the ongoing patent litigation with Alphabet Inc.

The Markman hearing in this case has been scheduled for March 9, 2022 so investors shouldn't expect any material short-term developments here.

Netlist also filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Inphi Corporation (IPHI) but in contrast to the Alphabet case, a Markman hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Bottom Line:

The terms of the SK Hynix settlement disclosed after Tuesday's rally apparently do not justify a $275 million increase in market capitalization, particularly not after the massive rally already experienced year-to-date.

With a decision or settlement in the ongoing Alphabet patent litigation likely still several quarters away and muted growth expectations for the company's business operations this year, Netlist's current enterprise value of approximately $600 million seems hard to justify.

At least the $40 million one-time payment from SK Hynix should help avoiding further outsized dilution for common shareholders after share count ballooned by 330% over the past five years mostly due to the requirement to refinance ongoing operating losses.

Unfortunately, proceeds from the SK Hynix settlement might easily be cut in half due to the above discussed funding agreement with TRGP.

Get short the shares as the terms of Monday's agreement with SK Hynix simply don't justify Tuesday's massive rally.

With no near-term developments expected in the ongoing patent litigation cases against Alphabet and Inphi, a short position should yield decent results over the next couple of weeks.

As always, don't bet the farm on short positions and adequately manage your risk.