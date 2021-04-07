Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, we review Visa (NYSE:V) shares specifically from the perspective of a dividend investor. So far in 2021 year-to-date, Visa shares have fallen by approx. 1%, while its close peer Mastercard (MA) has seen shares risen 3%, both having lagged behind the S&P 500 index (up 7%).

Both Visa and Mastercard have been Buy-rated in our coverage (as has PayPal (PYPL); we are Neutral on American Express (AXP)). Since the start of 2019, Visa shares have risen 62%, a few ppt ahead of the S&P 500, while Mastercard shares have risen 94%.

Does Visa Stock Pay A Dividend?

Visa currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per quarter, or $1.28 annualized, equivalent to an 0.6% Dividend Yield.

Visa Dividend History

Since its IPO in 2008, Visa Inc. has a record of steadily raising its dividend. The dividend was $0.0263 / quarter in 2008, and is now 12 times that. Visa generally announces its dividend increases in October each year, together with its full-year results:

Visa Quarterly Dividends Source: Visa investor relations website.

In October 2020, despite having seen FY20 earnings reduced by COVID-19, Visa still raised its dividend by 6.7%. It had previously raised its dividend by 20% year in 2019 and by nearly 30% in 2018.

Visa Dividend Policy

Visa's dividend policy is to distribute 20-25% of its EPS as dividends:

Visa Capital Allocation Priorities Source: Visa investor day (Feb-20).

Visa is highly cash-generative, returning $39.3bn to shareholders in FY17-20, essentially all of its GAAP Net Income ($39.9bn) in this period. However, in line with its dividend policy, only 20% of this capital was returned through dividends ($8.4bn); the rest ($30.8bn) was spent on buybacks:

Visa Net Income, Dividends & Buybacks (FY13-20) NB. FY ends 30-Sep. Visa Europe acquisition completed in Q4 FY16. Source: Visa company filings.

Is Visa A Good Dividend Stock?

For dividend investors interested purely in the size of the dividend, Visa will not be a good stock in our opinion as the Dividend Yield is too small.

Visa’s performance during our coverage in the past 2 years is an example of this. We first initiated a Buy rating on Visa stock in June 2019, when the share price was $162.76 and the dividend was $0.25 / quarter. Since then, the share price has risen to $219.04 and we have had a total gain of 35.9%. However, the bulk of this gain is from the share price appreciation ($56.28); only $2.09 is from dividends received, worth only 1.3% of the entry price, despite the dividend having been raised to $0.32 / quarter during this period:

Visa Share Price vs. Other Card Companies & S&P 500 (Since 2019) Source: Yahoo Finance (06-Apr-21).

Similarly, our latest forecasts (see our February article for details) anticipate only $5.71 of dividends (2.5% of the current price) by September 2024. The bulk of the expected return will again come from the share price, even though we expect a further period of double-digit EPS and dividend CAGR:

Illustrative Visa Return by Component Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We expect a $1.80 dividend in FY24, which would equate only a 0.8% Dividend Yield relative to the current Visa share price. Ultimately, with a starting Dividend Yield of 0.6%, the size of dividends relative to Visa shares' purchase cost will remain relatively limited for the foreseeable future.

Is Visa Stock a Buy or Sell?

Whether Visa is a Buy for a dividend investor depends on whether he/she includes capital gains as part of the consideration. It's a Buy if he/she does include capital gains, but not otherwise.

Including dividends, with shares currently at $219.04, we expect a total return of 48% (12.1% annualized) by September 2024, mostly from the exit price of $320. This is driven by EPS growing again at a 14% CAGR, after a COVID-related pause in FY20-21, and a P/E of 40x:

Illustrative Visa Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our 40x P/E assumption for Visa shares compare with our 42x assumption for Mastercard shares, in both cases reflecting the quality of the earnings (in terms of both resilience and growth), and “lower for longer” interest rates.

Even if there were to be a de-rating in Visa's valuation multiples, it would be offset by Visa’s double-digit EPS growth over time. For a September 2024 exit, our breakeven exit P/E multiple is as low as 26.7x.

We have conservatively assumed a slight de-rating for Visa stock; current multiples are higher. With shares at $219.04, on CY20 financials, Visa shares are trading at a 43.6x P/E and a 1.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; On pre-COVID CY19 financials, Visa shares are trading at a 38.1x P/E and a 2.5% FCF Yield:

Visa Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (FY18-CY20) Source: Visa company filings.

Risk from Higher Treasury Yields?

There is a lot of talk about higher U.S. Treasury yields (as a proxy for the risk-free rate) being a risk to Visa's valuation. We believe such concerns are misplaced.

We do agree that equity valuation should be viewed through the prism of the Equity Risk Premium – equities should pay a premium over the risk-free rate, with the premium determined by the resilience and growth of the earnings.

However, despite the recent spike, Treasury yields remain low - 10-year U.S. Treasuries still have a yield of 1.7% and 30-year ones have one below 2.4%; these have been below 2.5% and 3.0% respectively for most of last 5 years:

Compared to such fixed coupons, a multi-year compounder like Visa and Mastercard growing at mid-teens is attractive even at a 2.5% EPS Yield (i.e. a P/E of 40x).

PayPal trades at an even higher valuation of 65.3x P/E and a 1.1% FCF Yield (on 2020 financials), even after a 17% correction from recent all-time high, though it does grow even faster than Visa (an EPS CAGR of 20% in our view).

COVID is Short-Term Pain But Long-Term Gain

For Visa, COVID-19 brings near-term pain (with its dividend still growing but more slowly) but long-term gains.

The near-term pain is due to the specifics of Visa's business model, which includes charging more on cross-border volumes (including Travel), rather than volume, which is already higher than pre-COVID levels. Helped by the shift to cashless payments and government stimulus programs, consumers in Developed Markets are already spending more on cards than before.

As of Q1 FY21 (October-December 2020), Visa's Payments Volume was already up 4.8% year-on-year globally (in USD) and up 8.0% in the U.S. However, International Transaction Revenues were down 28.1%, primarily due to less cross-border Travel, dragging Net Revenues down 6.1% year-on-year:

Visa Revenues vs. Volume (Since H2 CY18) NB. FY ends 30-Sep. Source: Visa company filings.

Volume growth has continued into 2021 year-to-date, with U.S. Payment Volume up 11% year-on-year in January, and up 9% in February (adjusted for the leap year in 2020):

We believe such volume growth will translate into long-term gains for Visa. We expect the widespread acceleration in electronic payments adoption to be a permanent phenomenon, providing a higher base for future volume growth. After the end of the COVID-19 outbreak, the already higher spending volume will shift towards Travel which, together with affluent families having increased their savings during the outbreak and the pending U.S. infrastructure plan ("The American Jobs Plan"), we expect a strong recovery in Visa's P&L.

Q2 FY21 Will Be The Last Bad Quarter

Q2 FY21 (January-March 2021) results will be released on April 27, and will be the last “bad” quarter with a pre-COVID prior-year comparable. The current management outlook includes flat year-on-year gross revenues, higher client incentives and OpEx coming back for the quarter, which means Q2 Net Income will likely be down low-teens year-on-year.

So What is the Real Risk?

Ultimately, if there is a material risk to the Visa investment case, it would be regulatory - Visa and Mastercard are such powerful business models that we believe the only real threat to their earnings is government intervention.

The last serious attempt by the U.S. government to attack Visa's and Mastercard's revenues is the Durbin Amendment, passed in 2010 as part of the post-GFC Dodd-Frank financial reforms. This gave the Federal Reserve the power to regulate debit card interchange fees, which the Fed did use subsequently to impose certain fee caps.

However, despite this setback, Visa has continued growing both its EPS and dividends (as shown above) since. Ultimately, because of the integral role they play in the payments ecosystem, Visa and Mastercard have been able to generate good revenues from their networks, even if it involves adjusting their fee structure over time. Both Visa and Mastercard now also generate substantial revenues from value-add services and these are the fastest-growing part of their P&L, further reducing the impact of any fee regulations.

In addition, any new regulations will likely require new legislation, with the U.S. Senate evenly divided between the two parties, the prospect of radical new bills being passed is low, at least until the next Senate elections in 2022. Visa and Mastercard, as most large companies do, have sizeable and effective lobbying and litigation resources at their disposal.

There are also litigation against the payment networks from time to time. The largest current suit is probably the £14bn ($16bn) class action against Mastercard in the U.K. This case is the exceptional rather than the rule because of its scope - covering 46m U.K. consumers and covering a 15-year period - and does not involve Visa. It is slowly progressing through the courts, and we believe that the likelihood of success is low and any actual damage will be far below the £14bn figure currently reported in the media.

Conclusion

Visa shares currently pay a dividend of $0.32 per quarter, or $1.28 annualized, equivalent to a 0.6% Dividend Yield.

Visa's Dividend Yield will stay low because Visa is only distributing 20-25% of its EPS as dividends, spending the rest on buybacks.

In our opinion, Visa share are not suitable for dividend investors purely focused on income, but may attract those who also consider capital gains.

COVID-19 brings short-term pain but long-term gains to Visa’s P&L, volume is already higher and we expect a strong recovery in 2021.

With shares at $219.04, we expect a total return of 48% (12.1% annualized) by 2024, mostly from share price rising to $320.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.