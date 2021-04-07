Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Moderna (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:MRNA) has been in the news for plenty of reasons in the past year, mainly centered around the company's vaccine for COVID-19. The company's stock generated more than 450% returns through 2020 but has since dropped ~30% from its 52-week highs. Now that the company's stock has dropped, however, and its technology has been proven, the long-term potential is there.

Moderna COVID-19 2020 Results

Moderna's 2020 was centered around its COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna 2020 Results - Moderna Investor Presentation

In January, the company was an early-stage development company with negative cash flow in 2020 and no approved products. That all changed in 2020, the company saw 3Q and 4Q positive cash flow in 2020 and strong cash generation. The company was a late-stage development company by July and is now a commercial company.

The company proved, with government-supported, the power of harnessing mRNA to make medicines.

Moderna 2020 Financials

Moderna managed to improve its 2020 financials significantly.

Moderna 2020 Financials - Moderna Investor Presentation

Moderna saw $803 million in revenue for the last quarter of 2020. Although going into 2021, that's expected to increase dramatically. The company's cost of sales, from significant R&D expenses, caused a net loss, however, going forward that's expected to increase dramatically. At the same time, the company has worked to keep SG&A expenses lower.

The company's year total 2020 cash flow was $1.96 billion. Although, the company had to set aside significant cash to support potential supply. Going into 2021, the company's financials should improve dramatically, but ending 2020 they were already strong.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

Moderna is focused on dramatically increasing its vaccine supply, which should help increase revenue.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Supply - Modern Investor Presentation

Moderna has signed deals for hundreds of millions of doses with the option for numerous additional doses (hundreds of millions). The company is in negotiation with deals for COVAX and expects 700 million - 1 billion doses to be produced in 2021. Combined with manufacturing expansions, the company expects to reach 1.4 billion doses in 2024.

The company's vaccines also depend on whether the 100 microgram or 50 microgram vaccine doses are approved. The company has approval in 37 countries and plans to scale out its network to numerous other networks in 2022.

Moderna 2021 Financials

Moderna's 2021 financials are expected to be incredibly strong to drive shareholder returns.

Moderna 2021 Financials - Moderna Investor Presentation

Moderna 2021 product agreements promise the company ~$18.4 billion of revenue from 700 million - 1 billion doses. The company's reported cost of sales, combined with inventory costs for 2021, is expected to be ~20% of sales. R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to increase as the business grows, but at ~$4 billion for the year annualized are ~20-25% of revenue.

The company, in 2021, will likely move to a tax operating status, but use its net carry-forward tax strength. Combined with capital investments, the company should be able to generate billions in FCF and full positive FCF.

Moderna Growth Opportunities

Moderna has significant growth opportunities from its proven platform outside of COVID-19.

Moderna Clinical Pipeline - Moderna Investor Presentation

Moderna has a massive development pipeline with numerous technologies. Its vaccination program includes potential HIV, Flu, Zika, EBV, and other vaccinations. The company is also advancing a personalized cancer vaccine along with other potential immuno-oncology vaccines. It is also working on cell surface therapeutics.

The vast majority of the company's assets are early on, however, and whether or not they pan out for shareholders remains to be seen. Moving assets to market is difficult and expensive. Now that the company has a proven platform, we see a strong chance of the company generating strong shareholder returns.

Potential Risk

Moderna's risk is that the company operates in a capitally intensive business with significant competition and a high valuation. The company needs to generate strong returns not just from its COVID-19 business, but from the remainder of its businesses, to generate strong shareholder returns. The company has the potential to do so, but no guarantee.

Conclusion

Moderna has an impressive portfolio of assets and executed incredibly well through 2020, generating strong shareholder rewards. However, now that the company has bounced back from its highs, it still has substantial potential, with a massive R&D portfolio based on its proven technology and a substantial amount of cash.

Through the early-to-mid 2020s, depending on the timeline of COVID-19, we expected Moderna to generate substantial cash flow. The company will move other assets through clinical trials which can also help investors. All of this put together makes Moderna a valuable investment worth paying close attention to for the long run.