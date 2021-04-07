Source: MTS

In our previous analysis, we reviewed MTS’s (NYSE:MBT) unique business structure encompassing not only telecoms but also cloud, fintech, media, etc. The highly anticipated 5G transition will not only benefit its telecom business but also acts as a catalyst for its B2B cloud and ecosystem strategy. Moreover, 5G could lead to a more concentrated market with higher barriers to entry which bodes well for MTS which has partnerships with leading equipment suppliers and the formation of the joint venture among major operators to act as a leading negotiator with the government for frequency allocation.

The Russian telecommunications market is mature and highly penetrated with a mobile subscriber penetration rate of 89% in 2019, ahead of both the developed and European market averages. With slow population growth, the industry will see subscriber growth remain tepid in the long term as the mobile wireless penetration rate is already very high. Nonetheless. 5G stands to be a major driver of the industry. 5G stands for 5th generation bringing faster speeds up to 100 times faster and lower latency. Over the next few years, the migration towards 5G will rise as telecom providers begin rolling out 5G. According to GSMA, the share of 5G connections in Russia will reach one fifth or 20% of all connections in 2025 as depicted in the chart below. At the same time, 4G penetration is also expected to continue growing as telecom operators increase coverage through the country and the rate is in line with other major economies.

The implication of this trend means that MTS must ramp up its 5G capabilities to compete against the industry and maintain its market share. MTS is a market leader with a 30% share of mobile subscribers in Russia. It is the first telco to obtain a 5G license from the government and is actively preparing to rollout its 5G networks with partnerships with major global equipment suppliers.

First 5G License, Pilot Testing Programs and 5G Partnerships

In mid-2020, MTS announced that it has received a 5G license to operate in the 24.25–24.65 GHz mmWave band, the first in Russia. The license was granted by the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) covering 83 regions until 16 July 2025. As a result, the company has accelerated its push towards 5G with pilot testing programs across Russia in partnerships with global equipment suppliers.

It then announced the first large-scale 5G pilot user network utilizing the 4.9GHz frequency band in 14 locations in Moscow, allowing selected subscribers to connect to 5G internet at speeds up to 1.5Gbps. The faster speeds will benefit subscribers will for particular applications such as UHD quality video viewing/broadcasting, AR/VR services and cloud gaming. More importantly, the pilot program will enable MTS to evaluate its performance and identify technical problems to improve its 5G infrastructure for mass commercialization in the future.

MTS is proud to be reaffirming our technology leadership by launching Russia’s first large-scale pilot 5G network, which will be available to thousands of our subscribers for everyday use - MTS president CEO Alexey Kornya.

Besides Moscow, MTS also plans to expand its 4.9GHz 5G pilot user network in St Petersburg this year. This marks an important milestone for a broader rollout in the long term. MTS’s competitors are also implementing 5G test networks albeit with a more targeted approach towards specific applications such as Megafon with cloud gaming and AV and Beeline with AR and telemedicine.

Furthermore, MTS has a wide partner network of major equipment manufacturers including Huawei, Ericsson (ERIC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). These partners will help provide MTS the base station equipment necessary for 5G networks which are installed by telecom infrastructure providers as seen in the value chain below.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Huawei

MTS has secured a partnership with equipment leader Huawei for 2 years until 2022 to supply and install the latest radio access equipment, consisting of multiband remote radio modules and Massive MIMO antenna systems needed to build 5G networks across cities. It will also supply software to upgrade existing infrastructure to support 5G capabilities across the Moscow region. For example, the operators 4T4R networks were upgraded to a smart 8T8R solution in the city’s hotspots which increased network capacity by 1.9 times. The smart 8T8R solution also incorporates software-defined antennas (SDAs) and Huawei’s algorithms. It is key to facilitate a smooth transition to 5G by supporting flexible software configuration of existing networks to upgrade to 5G networks without needing to replace antennas.

Ericsson and Qualcomm

Moreover, MTS also partnered with Ericsson to launch an outdoor pilot 5G network zone in Ufa utilizing existing 4G networks by using Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology which reallocates frequency resources between 4G and 5G networks. This technology is deployed at several MTS base stations in the 1800MHz and 2100MHz frequency bands. Whereas 5G specialist Qualcomm (QCOM) supplies Radio Access Network chips that go in the base stations supplied by Ericsson. It is working with Ericsson and MTS to increase network throughput and achieve higher spectral efficiency. The application of the Ericsson network has been tested in industrial zones with gold and silver producer Polymetal at a gold deposit in the Republic of Sakha. This is an emerging application of 5G Industrial IoT which has a market growth opportunity of 79.1% CAGR to 2026.

Samsung

Another partner is Samsung, another major 5G equipment supplier which has researched 5G technology for almost a decade. It developed the world’s first adaptive array transceiver technology supporting mm-Wave bands. In 2018, MTS and Samsung demonstrated 5G use cases such as HD video calls, ultra-low latency video games and high-definition video streaming. The test utilized Samsung’s end-to-end 5G solutions featuring base station equipment like routers, radio access units and RAN and core networks as well as its flagship 5G consumer devices and tablets.

Overall, MTS has a diverse partnership with many of the global equipment suppliers which highlight its commitment towards preparing the infrastructure to support the commercialization for the mass market. That said, its competitors also have partnerships with some of MTS’s equipment suppliers partners such as Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) and Megafon with Huawei and Ericsson to support their 5G rollouts.

Strengthening Market Positioning with Joint Venture Plan

To overcome the challenges of 5G, leading Russian telecom operators MTS, VimpelCom (VEON), MegaFon and Rostelecom have signed an agreement to form a joint venture in 2019 to promote the development and optimal use of 5G networks in Russia. The companies are considering joining forces to create a 5G radio system in priority frequency ranges where there is a spectrum deficit and has recently been approved by the Russian federal competition watchdog FAS. The main purpose is aimed at clearing frequency resources for the companies to build their own 5G networks. This is because certain frequency bands needed for 5G are currently in use for other applications such as for the military or TV. Thus, the goal is to work on the most suitable procedure for allocating and vacating frequencies that could be used for 5G.

The joint venture aims to resolve this issue by operating as a single negotiator with the regulator and agencies that currently own frequencies – Megafon CTO Frederic Vanoosthuyze.

The consortium of companies will share an allocated frequency range but will not function as a designated 5G operator, meaning existing operators such as MTS will develop their own 5G networks. However, we believe that the joint venture opens the door for potential cooperation between the carriers to share infrastructure in the future. Due to the unique geographic challenges of the country, the mobile carriers may consider sharing infrastructure, especially in regions with lower population density to overcome the barriers of 5G coverage. In the past, both MTS and Vimpelcom have collaborated to share 4G infrastructure across 36 regions.

Collaboration could accelerate the deployment of 5G which could take at least 5 to 7 years. If the companies decide to implement infrastructure sharing, it could reduce this time needed to less than that. Shared infrastructure has been seen in countries which has managed to roll out 5G quicker such as China and South Korea. The three largest telecom operators share infrastructure costs through China Tower which manages over 2 mln base stations nationwide.

All in all, the industry is consolidating further with higher barriers of entry and enhanced power over buyers and suppliers due to the capital-intensive requirements of 5G rollouts. Due to this, we see the industry become more concentrated towards the major operators cooperating on 5G which bodes well for MTS to solid its market positioning. Also, potential collaboration in the future though equipment sharing could see capex savings for the company.

Unique 5G Integration with MTS Verticals

While the technological advantages of 5G are clear, the benefit for operators in terms of the potential return on investment is more uncertain. Operators in other countries which has begun rolling out 5G have 5G plans which are priced slightly higher than 4G plans but mainly because of additional benefits included such as unlimited calls or bundled with streaming services. In MTS’s case, the company is in a unique position to benefit from 5G compared to competitors because of its diverse vertical business segments across B2B cloud, fintech and media services.

Source: MTS

B2B Cloud

Among the segments, we believe its B2B cloud will be the largest beneficiary of 5G. MTS is the second largest IaaS in Russia providing cloud services to B2B clients and is rapidly growing. The volume of data stored and processed in the MTS clouds increased by 3.5 times. It serves more than 700 corporate customers across 62 regions. The effect of 5G will lead to greater bandwidth and traffic which leads to higher demand for cloud services. The company’s management believes that the Russian B2B market cloud grow steadily at a long term growth rate of over 20% per year as companies enter a secular trend of automation and replacing legacy systems with cloud products to serve customers more efficiently. We believe that this is realistic as the Russian cloud technology market is expected to reach RUB196 bln ($2.64 bln) by 2023 which represents an increase of 2.3 times compared to 2018. Also, we highlight MTS strong market position as a carrier-cloud provider only behind Rostelecom which owns both RTK COD and DataLine. Overall, the implementation of 5G could lead to the company gaining market share with 5G as a key enabler of greater bandwidth and traffic leading to greater demand for cloud services.

MTS Fintech and Media Ecosystem

Besides cloud, MTS has the opportunity to leverage 5G to scale its ecosystem consisting of fintech and media services. Telecom companies have the highest potential to form ecosystems with the introduction of IoT and 5G networks which enables these companies to seamlessly advance these technologies across their networks. Ecosystems will unlock $100 tln in value over the next 10 years by unlocking competitive agility according to Accenture (ACN).

Through 5G, the MTS ecosystem could scale further because of the improved connectivity which may lead to greater traffic on its services. The company has integrated its telecoms, fintech and media streaming services solutions into mobile applications to enable greater user experiences. This allows for integration between applications to create an indispensable app. Through the integration of its fintech and media offering, MTS can connect these services to create new revenue streams. In the Q4 2020 earnings briefing, the company pointed that more than 7 mln customers are using two or more MTS services across telecom, fintech and media. We believe that the integration between services could see this number grow and the company to leverage its subscriber base of nearly 80 mln which could become a growth catalyst through cross-selling opportunities between services.

Still Some Uncertainty Over 5G Plan by Government

We believe that 5G will usher in a wave of opportunities for MTS, but uncertainties over the roll out of 5G in Russia persists. In the earnings briefing, the management pointed out uncertainty over the allocation of frequencies by the authorities to operators to build out their 5G networks. 5G operates in a range of bands, MTS has obtained a license for the higher frequency but lower frequencies which are more common such as the 3.4-3.8GHz bands are still being negotiated with the government. To realise the full potential of 5G, the operators must have access to the common bands which can provide a wider coverage and economies of scale. The joint venture aims to resolve this issue, though the timeline for MTS’s 5G rollout may be delayed if it is unable to obtain all of the required frequencies. Also, it has been previously reported that the government is considering a requirement for operators to purchase equipment from local suppliers for their 5G buildout. This may impact MTS which has long-standing partnerships with the major equipment suppliers. Though, MTS does have relationships with local equipment firms such as Rostec which may mitigate some of the supply chain impact. We believe 5G could benefit MTS more than its competitors as a catalyst to its unique integration strategy, which also means it faces a greater risk of a 5G delay towards its ecosystem ambition. As a result, it may not realise the full potential of its integration strategy.

Valuation

Compared to the previous analysis, we adjusted our capex assumption to reflect the higher capex guidance provided by the company of between RUB 100 bln to RUB 110 bln for digital investment projects. According to management, the capex level going forward will depend on several factors including the need for 5G investments. Due to the capital-intensive requirements of 5G, we expect the company’s capex to grow to meet infrastructure demand. According to GM Insights, the telecom infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 2026 which we based our capex growth assumption on to reflect the needs for 5G infrastructure. Though, potential infrastructure sharing in the future could reduce capex requirements depending on the region.

Also, we updated our revenue projections based on its full year 2020 results based on industry growth estimates. Overall, our revenue growth forecasts of around 4% reflect the mature Russian telecom market with growth supported by key vertical segments. This growth rate is also in line with management guidance for 2021.

MTS Revenue Forecasts (RUB bln) 2020 2021F 2022F 2023F Mobile Wireless Telecommunications 334,519 340,540 346,670 352,910 Mobile Wireless Telecommunications Growth % 1.8% 1.8% 1.8% Consumer Electronics Retail 69,119 75,754 83,027 90,997 Consumer Electronics Retail Growth % 9.6% 9.6% 9.6% Diversified Telecommunications 52,253 52,932 53,620 54,317 Diversified Telecommunications Growth % 1.3% 1.3% 1.3% Retail Banking 34,438 37,882 41,670 45,837 Retail Banking Growth % 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% IT Services 10,754 13,120 16,006 19,528 IT Services Growth % 22.0% 22.0% 22.0% Media & Entertainment 10,622 11,387 12,207 13,086 Media & Entertainment Growth % 7.2% 7.2% 7.2% Consolidation and elimination -16,779 -16,779 -16,779 -16,779 Total Revenues 494,926 514,837 536,421 559,896 Total Revenues Growth % 4.0% 4.2% 4.4%

The company has approved a share buyback programme worth up to RUB15 bln ($200 mln) which we accounted for by reducing the number of shares outstanding by 47 mln based on the market price of RUB321.50. Based on a discount rate of 6.4% (company’s WACC) and accounting for the share buyback approved for 2021, our model shows an upside of 27.15%.

Also, we analysed the company using a comparable valuation analysis against the Russian telecom industry leaders consisting of MTS, Veon, Rostelecom and Megafon. Using this method, its upside is lower than DCF at only 9.7%.

Russia Telecom P/E P/S P/CF EV/EBIT EV/Sales EV/EBITDA MTS 9.0 1.1 3.5 7.9 1.9 5.7 Veon 6.6 0.4 1.3 8.0 1.6 4.3 Rostelecom 14.8 0.6 2.7 11.9 1.6 5.5 MegaFon 35.0 1.2 6.0 11.9 2.0 4.6 Average 16.4 0.8 3.3 9.9 1.8 5.0

Russian Telecom Comparable Valuation Ratio Valuation Upside P/E 16.4 RUB 583.6 81.5% P/S 0.8 RUB 237.5 -26.1% P/CF 3.3 RUB 310.8 -3.3% EV/EBIT 9.9 RUB 405.0 26.0% EV/Sales 1.8 RUB 295.8 -8.0% EV/EBITDA 5.0 RUB 283.4 -11.9% Average RUB 352.7 9.7%

Moreover, we also compared the largest companies in the emerging market telecom industry by market capitalization to analyse MTS against other EM telecom stocks. Based on the emerging market telecom industry, the upside increases to 66.6%.

Emerging Markets Telecom P/E P/S P/CF EV/EBIT EV/Sales EV/EBITDA MTS 9.0 1.1 3.5 7.9 1.9 5.7 Veon 6.6 0.4 1.3 8.0 1.6 4.3 Rostelecom 14.8 0.6 2.7 11.9 1.6 5.5 MegaFon 35.0 1.2 6.0 11.9 2.0 4.6 Maxis (OTC:MAXSF) 29.8 4.6 11.3 22.3 4.9 12.8 Digi 23.4 4.7 13.2 61.2 6.1 12.1 Axiata (OTCPK:AXXTF) 88.4 1.3 4.4 22.0 2.5 6.3 America Movil (AMX) 19.5 0.9 3.5 9.4 1.5 4.7 China Telecom (CHA) 6.4 0.3 1.0 7.4 0.6 2.0 China Unicom (CHU) 9.1 0.4 1.1 9.3 0.3 1.1 Vodacom (OTCPK:VODAF) 15.5 2.8 7.7 12.2 3.2 8.7 Average 23.4 1.7 5.1 16.7 2.4 6.2

EM Telecom Comparable Valuation Ratio Valuation Upside P/E 23.42 RUB 834.9 159.7% P/S 1.66 RUB 479.7 49.2% P/CF 5.05 RUB 469.7 46.1% EV/EBIT 16.67 RUB 680.3 111.6% EV/Sales 2.38 RUB 400.8 24.7% EV/EBITDA 6.16 RUB 348.3 8.3% Average RUB 535.6 66.6%

Lastly, we stacked it against the global telecom industry consisting of the largest telecom companies by market capitalization. The company’s upside further increases to 77.8%.

Global Telecom P/E P/S P/CF EV/EBIT EV/Sales EV/EBITDA Dividend Yield MTS 9.0 1.1 3.5 7.9 1.9 5.7 13.55% America Movil 19.5 0.9 3.5 9.4 1.5 4.7 2.48% AT&T (T) 9.4 1.3 5.0 15.8 2.4 8.0 6.93% Axiata 88.4 1.3 4.4 22.0 2.5 6.3 1.90% BCE (BCE) 23.0 2.3 6.7 16.1 3.6 10.2 6.08% China Telecom 6.4 0.3 1.0 7.4 0.6 2.0 4.48% China Unicom 9.1 0.4 1.1 9.3 0.3 1.1 4.40% Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) 25.5 4.1 11.4 21.2 4.2 11.9 3.81% Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) 18.6 0.8 3.3 16.2 2.3 7.2 3.48% Digi 23.4 4.7 13.2 61.2 6.1 12.1 4.40% KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIF) 11.7 1.5 5.2 8.8 1.8 5.3 3.42% Maxis 29.8 4.6 11.3 22.3 4.9 12.8 3.48% MegaFon 35.0 1.2 6.0 11.9 2.0 4.6 - NTT Docomo (OTCPK:NTTYY) 20.6 2.7 14.4 9.4 1.3 4.8 3.16% Orange (ORAN) 6.0 0.6 2.1 10.7 1.4 4.7 8.53% Rostelecom 14.8 0.6 2.7 11.9 1.6 5.5 4.70% Singtel (OTCPK:SGAPY) 23.5 2.5 34.5 43.8 3.3 14.2 4.47% Softbank Corp (OTCPK:SOBKY) 14.4 1.3 2.0 11.7 2.2 6.7 5.76% Swisscom (OTCPK:SWZCF) 15.6 5.9 2.2 16.4 2.9 8.9 4.38% Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIIAY) 1.3 0.6 1.5 16.5 2.4 6.1 2.33% Telefonica (TEF) 16.8 0.5 1.7 16.3 1.7 6.8 9.58% Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) 14.1 1.8 4.8 12.6 2.8 6.1 7.70% Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) 35.4 1.6 5.0 22.5 2.7 9.3 5.06% Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) 21.7 1.7 5.0 31.1 2.5 12.7 3.00% T-Mobile (TMUS) 52.7 2.1 18.0 27.1 3.7 10.8 - Veon 6.6 0.4 1.3 8.0 1.6 4.3 15.69% Verizon (VZ) 13.1 1.8 5.6 11.5 2.8 7.5 4.40% Vodacom 15.5 2.8 7.7 12.2 3.2 8.7 0.06% Vodafone (VOD) 18.9 1.1 2.7 25.0 2.5 8.8 5.69% Average 19.9 79.6 5.2 61.8 2.5 7.1 5.3%

Global Telecom Comparable Valuation Ratio Valuation Upside P/E 20.69 RUB 737.3 129.3% P/S 1.80 RUB 522.4 62.5% P/CF 6.43 RUB 597.7 85.9% EV/EBIT 17.79 RUB 725.8 125.8% EV/Sales 2.51 RUB 422.0 31.3% EV/EBITDA 7.51 RUB 424.3 32.0% Average RUB 571.6 77.8%

Valuation Summary

Valuation Method Valuation Upside DCF RUB408.8 27.15% Comparables (Russian Peers) RUB352.7 9.7% Comparables (Emerging Market Peers) RUB535.6 66.6% Comparables (Global Peers) RUB571.60 77.8%

All in all, we selected the DCF valuation as the most appropriate valuation method for the company to reflect the company’s solid FCF generating abilities and taking into account of capex requirements due to 5G roll out. This presents an upside potential of 27.15%.

Notwithstanding, the Comparables Valuation against Russian Peers, Emerging Markets Peers and Global Peers, presents upsides of 9.7%, 66.6% and 77.8% respectively. Additionally, MTS has the highest dividend yield compared to any of its global peers, at 13.55%.

Verdict

From the previous analysis, we further analysed the 5G opportunity for MTS. The technological advancement is not only advantageous to subscribers with higher speeds, but it also benefits MTS and the wider industry. Its partnerships with major equipment suppliers including Huawei, Qualcomm, Ericsson and Samsung as well as the formation of the joint venture among industry leaders highlights its commitment towards its 5G strategy. The capital intensiveness requirements of 5G means that power will become even more concentrated among the industry leaders which MTS commands a slight lead in terms of the market share of subscribers. The barrier of entry is raised further which bodes well for MTS to maintain its market leadership.

More importantly, 5G provides the company with a unique opportunity to scale its ecosystem of vertical business segments across cloud, fintech and media. This is highly significant as it could be a key enabler of growth as the Russian industry is already relatively mature with high mobile penetration rates. That said, we point out the risk of a 5G delay with uncertainty over the allocation of frequencies which may impede the company’s 5G strategy and the high capex requirements which affect its free cash flow margins. Overall, we rate the company as a Buy with a target price of RUB408.80 (Moscow Stock) or $10.75 (US ADR).