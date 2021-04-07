Photo by enviromantic/E+ via Getty Images

Planting season has started in the United States as farmers are slowly preparing for what has to become a great harvesting season at the end of this year. All eyes are on corn and soybeans as demand is starting to outpace supply due to significant overseas demand. In addition to that, we are seeing inflationary pressures from a very accommodative Federal Reserve and, as a result, the weaker dollar. Commodity prices are rapidly rising to multi-year highs and, according to my thesis, are expected to remain elevated. One of the largest fertilizer companies in the world with a strong focus on production hotspots in North America and Brazil is The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The company's stock price has more than tripled since the 2020 lows and is my largest investment ever. Despite this surge, the company is still attractively valued and should be able to move to $50 in the mid-term. In this article, I am going to give you the details.

The Bull Case Is 80% Macro

Before I tell you why I went with MOS, it's important to discuss the macro environment as the bull case is built on it. At this point, it is important to mention that I became a MOS bull in 2Q20 based on a number of reasons. Back then, the stock was below $10 as the market was mainly focused on recovering (high-growth) tech stocks and pandemic-proof companies given that most cities were still in a strict lockdown.

One of the reasons why I liked the stock was based on global food demand. It doesn't matter how bad a pandemic gets, if it doesn't wipe out more than 20% of the global population, we will continue to see strong food demand. This is especially the case in fast-growing nations like China and India. In this case, China had to deal with the African Swine Fever ("ASF"), which started to impact the country's pork supply in 2019. According to USDA numbers, pork production in China declined by 21% in 2019 followed by a decline of 11% in 2020.

Unfortunately, it is hard to trust any data from China - let alone data that is this significant as food safety is a number one national security issue in most/all countries. Either way, I think USDA numbers make sense as lower demand in 2019 and 2020 was caused by ASF. While this pork production decline could have been more severe, it led to a sharp increase in meat imports as demand had to be satisfied.

Source: Farm Bureau

However, keep in mind that the same Farm Bureau article mentions that China is experiencing new ASF cases in certain regions. It needs to be seen how severe it gets, but given that hog production is expected to soar by 14% in 2021, I have little doubt that meat imports will remain elevated - even if we don't see new ASF cases in 2021 or beyond.

While a pork production recovery in China will likely reduce meat imports, I expect grain exports to remain strong as China had to import feedstock for its animals and because rebuilding its hog herds requires a lot of corn and soy. Vegetarians/vegans often use global meat demand as an argument to call for a plant-based diet as raising animals is related to significant 'inputs'. The graph below shows what happened to soybean exports in the United States in 2020 when China accelerated its imports. Total world soybean demand hit 375 million metric tons in 2020, which is a new all-time high.

Source: CME Group

Corn, in this case, has another tailwind as it is used to produce ethanol. Roughly 25% of U.S. corn is used in the production of ethanol, which is a feedstock in almost all types of fuel. As 2020 saw a significant decline in both motor vehicle and aerospace traffic, corn suffered greatly. Between the start of 2020 and the lows during the summer of the same year, corn futures fell roughly 25%. I will give you the details in this article, but this crushed margins of fertilizer producers like MOS.

Source: CME Group

Based on this context, we are in a situation where China's import demand for both meat and grains will remain elevated for the foreseeable future. Additionally, corn demand will benefit from the reopening of economies over the next few weeks and, as a result, higher fuel demand. We also need to assume that domestic meat production will remain a key measure to deal with rising inflation. While I am writing this, lean hog futures have risen to their highest level since 2014. Right now, we are witnessing energy, housing, food, and labor inflation. Higher domestic food production will remain a key issue to satisfy the very basic needs of the population.

So, all things considered, the two basic crops corn and soy will benefit from an extremely strong fundamental tailwind going forward. The same goes for many other crops, but for the sake of simplicity, I am focusing on two of the most important crops with a high need for fertilizer.

As the tables below show (updated in March), both corn and soybeans demand has increased significantly. Supply, on the other hand, hasn't as it is impossible to quickly adjust production to a changing macro environment. Rising production is a long-term process supported by technology enhancements and policies that take some time to impact supply - that's why I'm long Deere & Company (DE) as well. As a result, the U.S. corn stocks/use ratio has fallen to 10.3% and a mere 2.6% for soybeans.

Source: CME Group

The world corn/soybeans stocks/use ratios are less bad but also lower on a year-on-year basis. The ratio for soybeans is at one of its lowest levels since the end of the 1990s. Ratios this low are very supportive of higher agricultural commodity prices.

Source: CME Group

Keep in mind that a low stocks/usage ratio means that all eyes will be on the crop quality this year. That's the case every year, but a bad harvest could significantly lower this ratio even further. And, as a result, further boost agricultural prices. I certainly hope it doesn't come to that as it would hurt poor countries overseas the most, but I consider it to be a wildcard.

In addition to these agriculture demand/supply issues, we are dealing with a very 'supportive' Federal Reserve which seems to be perfectly fine with a weak dollar to support export and lower the global pressure that is often caused by a stronger dollar. This way, the Fed is able to boost the stock market, support cyclical companies that benefit from higher inflation, but also increase commodity prices: like soybeans and corn.

The graph below shows what happened to corn futures after they got slammed by the pandemic in the first half of 2020. They went to a new multi-year high in an almost vertical uptrend.

Source: TradingView

Going forward, I expect corn to continue this uptrend.

MOS - Still (Very) Attractive After Rising 200%

As aforementioned, I initiated my first MOS position in April, close to $10. Since then, it has been a very volatile, but rewarding journey as the company has returned more than 200%. As a matter of fact, MOS is my largest trade ever. It trumps all other investments I ever made. For my followers, this excludes my dividend investment, which I tend to never sell.

Source: FINVIZ

You might be wondering, but the purpose of this article is not to brag about this return. I am writing this article because there's more upside.

As the graph above shows, MOS got crushed in 2020, as it lost 50% during the COVID-19 crash. Prior to that, the stock peaked at $40 in 2019. The long-term downtrend, however, started 10 years ago in 2011.

See, the problem MOS has isn't so much demand, but margins. As I said in the beginning, we always need to eat and farmers will always try to find ways to increase production - hence higher fertilizer demand.

Now, before I go any further, keep in mind that Mosaic has an extremely dominant position in key markets. In March, the U.S. International Trade Commission determined that subsidized Russia and Morocco phosphates exports have hurt the domestic production in the United States.

As a result of this ruling, the U.S. Department of Commerce will issue countervailing duty orders on phosphate fertilizers from Russia and Morocco, which will remain in place for at least five years. The cash deposit rates for such imports are expected to be approximately 20 percent for Moroccan producer OCP, 9 percent and 47 percent for Russian producers PhosAgro and EuroChem, respectively, and 17 percent for all other Russian producers.

Roughly 30% of MOS sales are related to phosphates - most of them sold inside of the United States. 23% of its sales are potash sales. Its largest segment, however, is Mosaic Fertilizantes, which is its Brazilian division.

While this adds currency risks (BRL/USD tends to weaken in deflationary environments - hence double-hurting MOS), it allows the company to participate in one of the hottest agriculture growth markets (graph below) and it's a hedge in case China tries to punish the United States by increasing Brazilian agriculture imports.

Source: U.S. Soy

Anyway, back to the volume/margin argument. On a full-year basis, MOS sold 9.4 million tons of potash (excluding Fertilizantes). This is up from 7.8 million tons in 2019. That's a 20.5% increase in tonnage(!). However, as crop prices plummeted, margins were significantly pressured. In 2019, MOS grossed $79 per ton. This number fell to $50 in 2020.

Mosaic Fertilizantes is a similar story as volumes grew 14% over 2019 but suffered from realized prices being down 17%. This mainly reflected weakness in the first two quarters and resulted in a full-year sales decline from $3.8 billion to $3.5 billion. However, cost improvements caused gross margin per ton to improve from $31 to $40.

You probably guessed it already, but phosphates suffered from pricing, too. Net sales were down from $3.2 billion in 2019 to $3.1 billion in 2020 as sales volumes rose from 8.2 million tons to 8.5 million tons. Despite these headwinds, the gross margin per ton was $15 in 2020, up from a loss of $10 in 2019.

A shift in global trade flows as a result of the company's countervailing duty ("CVD") petition marked the second half of 2020. In North America, the announced 2021 spring import shipments are very similar to 2020 spring imports in terms of overall volume, indicating the expected shift in phosphate trade flows is well under way. In addition, outside the United States, phosphate inventories were depleted at the same time that global crop prices climbed, driving demand for inputs in major agriculture regions. For the full year, average realized prices were down, predominantly due to first half weakness. Prices ended the year up substantially from the prior year due to factors noted above. - MOS 4Q20/FY20 Earnings Release

In the end, the 2020 fiscal year turned out to be better than expected as gross profit and operating income held up nicely and were fairly in line with the results from the prior three years. This, of course, was only possible because agriculture recovered in the second half of the year.

Source: TIKR.com

That being said, 2021 is extremely different. Not only are crop prices higher, to begin with, but the company is also able to benefit from higher crop demand, higher margins, and higher operating efficiencies.

The graph below shows what we should expect in terms of margins. In this case, DAP stands for diammonium phosphate, which is the world's most widely used phosphorus fertilizer and a good indicator of MOS' margins.

Source: Author (Raw Data: IndexMundi)

The surge in fertilizer prices has gone so far that some are worried about shortages. However, in most areas, that does not seem to be the case according to multiple sources. For example, this one where the main impact will be a lower ROI for farmers depending on the price of crops.

Now, let's give you some more facts that explain why I still love MOS.

Analysts expect MOS to generate $2.4 billion in EBITDA in 2021. This would be the highest number since 2013 when the company's EBITDA came in at $2.9 billion. Additionally, net debt (interest-bearing debt minus cash) is expected to fall by almost $500 million to $3.5 billion - and result in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of only 1.5x. I believe the company will be able to lower this by even more as MOS generated $335 million in free cash flow (after dividends) in 2020. However, for simplicity, let's go with $3.5 billion in net debt and $2.4 billion in EBITDA - both are consensus expectations. Based on a market cap of currently $11.9 billion, we end up with an enterprise value of $15.4 billion. That's a 6.4x EBITDA multiple. The graph below shows where we are in terms of valuation. And just to be clear, my calculation uses NTM (next twelve months) EBITDA, the valuation range is LTM EBITDA.

Source: TIKR.com

Based on this, I expect MOS to make it to $50 this year and that wouldn't even make the stock overvalued. I also have to say that I am more bullish than analysts. The same analysts who are expecting $2.4 billion in 2021 EBITDA give the stock a $33 price target (currently roughly $30.70). Generally speaking, analysts covering basic materials don't include a macro bull case in their thesis. I do, and that's why I think the company can easily beat expectations this year. I think MOS can end this year trading between $50 and $60. If we enter a commodity supercycle with rapidly expanding inflation (as we saw prior to the Great Financial Crisis, we could see a stock price of at least $100. However, that's not what I expect. It would be a nice bonus, but don't take my word for it.

The Downtrend Has Been Broken

So, why is the stock still at $30 if it's so cheap?

At the start of this year, MOS finally broke the downtrend that started in 2011 when the commodity cycle peaked. The stock quickly gained momentum and didn't show any weakness until the dollar bottomed. Note that the dollar index in the graph below is inversed.

Source: TradingView

The next graph shows the importance of the dollar even better. The ratio between basic materials (XLB) and the S&P 500 (SPY) moves almost in lockstep with the inversed dollar. Note that this ratio, too, broke the 2011-2021 downtrend.

Source: TradingView (Inversed dollar = orange, XLB/SPY = black)

Clearly, MOS needs a catalyst. MOS being still cheap results in the same confusion people had when asking themselves why certain high-growth stocks were so expensive a few months ago. The thing that caused tech to fall was higher bond yields. MOS needs a weaker dollar as this will result in a return of the reflation trade.

In this case, I believe that the dollar bear case as described by a recent Intelligence Quarterly article hits the nail on the head as it mentioned some of the most important drivers like the Fed boosting assets, the goal to support exports, and multiple (potential) new stimulus programs.

Source: Intelligence Quarterly

While MOS is waiting for its next move higher, it does what it does best - annoy traders in a very volatile sideways trend. Since the 2020 bottom, almost all returns were generated in 5 (steep) rallies. Two of the rallies started after a quick 10% drawdown.

Source: TradingView

With that being said, as the graph below shows, do not invest in MOS if you cannot stomach an 8% drawdown - on a regular basis. On one hand, this makes closely following the stock extremely annoying. On the other hand, the stock almost always offers investors who are late to the party an attractive entry price.

Data by YCharts

Now, it's time for my final thoughts.

Takeaway

Despite rallying more than 200% since April, MOS is still attractively valued based on conservative consensus estimates. The company is trading at roughly 6.4x EBITDA, which makes a stock price move to $50 plausible. In addition to that, MOS continues to benefit from a very strong bull case including, but not limited to:

Strong grain demand

Low, and falling stocks/usage ratios

No room for error when it comes to this year's crop quality (wild card)

A supportive Fed and high odds of further falling USD

Rising fertilizer prices

A commodity supercycle (wild card)

Rotation from growth to value (overlaps with other reasons on this list)

Based on everything mentioned in this article, I believe a fair stock price would be somewhere between $50 and $60.

If you aren't long MOS or looking to add, please make sure to take the company's volatility and risks into account. It's not a long-term dividend opportunity like the ones I normally discuss and the company tends to get butchered during economic downswings. For now, however, we are dealing with a very attractively valued company that has a lot of fuel left in the tank.

Let me know what you think!