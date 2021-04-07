An investment strategy based around the measurement of social sentiment may seem like it would be driven by typical style factors; however, the truth is far more nuanced.

The idea of investing in stocks based on social media posts may strike some as a strategy that might be driven purely by growth and momentum. This line of thinking is an inaccurate simplification of the valuable insights derived from millions of daily discussions happening online. The truth is far more nuanced and informative. An investment strategy based on measuring social sentiment has led to performance less driven by typical style factors (growth, value, momentum, volatility, etc.) and more by stock selection, meaning returns unexplained by other risk factors. We call this the social sentiment factor.

Measuring Social Sentiment

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index ("BUZZTR" or "Index") provides a framework that not only incorporates millions of online discussions about large-cap stocks, but also safeguards to favor only companies with broad and diverse discussions as measured over a rolling four-quarter period. This helps eliminate noise from smaller cap stocks and fleeting trends in sentiment.

BUZZTR has outperformed the S&P 500® Index by over 115% since its current methodology went live in August of 2016. To help understand why BUZZTR has been successful, we turn to factor-based analysis. The chart below demonstrates the excess performance of BUZZTR relative to the S&P 500 Index. As you can see, stock-specific risks are by far the largest contributor to BUZZTR's outperformance. Factor risk contributed to performance, but much less so than stock specific risks.

Security Selection Dominated

8/16/2016 - 2/28/2021

Source: FactSet. BUZZTR Index vs. S&P 500 Index. Factors based on Axioma Risk Models. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

The following chart shows the top and bottom contributors to performance over this period and illustrates that BUZZTR had its fair share of winners. Many of those were popular innovative growth companies, such as Tesla (TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Plug Power (PLUG).

Top Stock Winners Outpace Detractors

8/16/2016 - 2/28/2021

Source: FactSet. BUZZTR Index vs. S&P 500 Index. Factors based on Axioma Risk Models. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Of the style factors, we can see that exposure to both, momentum and growth were positive contributors to performance and that volatility was the largest detractor from performance. BUZZTR has historically been overweight in both growth and medium-term momentum, which were strong performing factors, and overweight volatility, which was a weak performing factor.

Style Factor Contributors

8/16/2016 - 2/28/2021

Source: FactSet. BUZZTR Index vs. S&P 500 Index. Factors based on Axioma Risk Models. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Interestingly, following the market crash in 2020, the BUZZTR has not been consistently overweight in growth, as a factor. The teal bars in the chart below illustrate this.

Growth Factor Exposure

8/16/2016 - 2/28/2021

Source: FactSet. BUZZTR Index vs. S&P 500 Index. Factors based on Axioma Risk Models. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

While technology stocks have continued to lead BUZZTR in recent periods, re-opening trade with consumer-focused companies, like Carnival (CCL) and Disney (DIS), and vaccine companies, such as Novavax (NVAX) and Moderna (MRNA) has also been beneficial. These positions highlight how the index's methodology is well suited to adapt to different market environments and is a key reason why we believe that the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) offers investors the ability to benefit from the growing importance of social sentiment in the marketplace.

