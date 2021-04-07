Photo by janssenkruseproductions/iStock via Getty Images

Shortages in container shipping industry caused freight prices to skyrocket. Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) expands its business by increasing the amount of vessels, which will increase profits immediately. The management has a very optimistic view on the business, thus they start to pay a dividend yield of 3.3%. The stock is fairly valued with 15% margin of safety.

In the container shipping industry, the current situation is extremely attractive for investors. Freight rates are skyrocketing as Asia-West Cost spot rates (Freightos Baltic Index) rose 191% YoY, while the spot rates of Asia-East Cost rates jumped 109% YoY.

Source: Freightos Baltic Index

The situation is quite beneficial for the shipping industry as global economic recovery is taking place quite fast causing an unanticipated shipping demand. Analysts estimate that global demand will increase 6% in 2021, while vessel supply will grow only at 3%-3.7% rate. The unexpected demand surge urged the shipping industry players to increase new orders for container ships. Orderbook-to-fleet ratio surged to 15%, which is considerably higher than 8.8% ratio of May 2020.

Another factor, which pushed freight rates up, is port congestion on the West Coast of the USA and in China. In the USA, there are large traffic jams caused by COVID-19. There are lots of port employees who are currently suffering from the virus which is why they stay at home and the process in ports has been slowed down significantly. That is why vessels can't enter ports and they wait too much to get unloaded. The traffic jam problem is obviously a short-term issue and will be solved sooner pushing freight prices downwards. However, the vessel shortage problem can't be resolved that easy and we will witness high prices in coming 2-3 years period, which will lead to higher containership charter prices.

The demand surge is quite beneficial for Global Ship Lease which monetizes the opportunity very well. Despite the 2020 H1 business slowdown the company managed to increase revenues by 8.3% YoY and operating cash flows by 11.7%. The company is expanding its operations by adding new vessels to its existing fleet. The management announced that they are going to add 7 vessels which will bring additional net income of $19 million: 40% increase compared to 2020 results. The new vessels are purchased at estimated purchase price to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.0x. These vessels protect the company from investment risk as their scrap value is approximately 60% of purchase price.

Due to demand increase, the company's contracted revenue is rising rapidly. After July 2020, the company agreed for new 22 charters adding $265 million of contracted revenue. So the company now has $893 million contracted revenue for upcoming 2.5 year-period. Due to the increased demand, the idle capacity has decreased substantially from 11.7% in Q2 2020 to 1.1%.

So these developments increase company returns substantially. Due to the business model, the revenue is quite predictable and we can rely on management's and analysts' estimates about future cash flows. At the same time, the company was able to record earnings surprises in 7 out of the last 8 quarters, with a 37% average surprise rate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The greatest challenge for the business is concerned with environmental risks. The International Maritime Organization has an industry decarbonization goal, which is expected to be realized by 2050. That is why the organization introduced strict measures to limit CO2 emissions. There are certain containership providers that have already started to purchase new vessels that use Liquified Natural Gas. The LNG emits less CO2 and is more acceptable for IMO. However, Global Ship Lease hasn't made any significant changes in its business yet to lower emissions. Thus, new rules can considerably damage the business.

Valuation

Analysts expect $318.35 million revenue for 2021 and $347.87 million for 2022. The estimated values assume that 2-year CAGR will be 10.7%, which is higher than the last 10-year CAGR of 6.1%. So, for our DCF model, we will assume more conservative approach and assume next 10-year period growth rate of 6% and 2% perpetual growth rate. We estimate WACC of 9%. Our inputs yield $16.4 price for the stock is 15% higher than the current price. This gives us a nice margin of safety to own the stock.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Dividends

Due to the improving situation in the containership industry, the management was able to announce $0.12 quarterly dividend. It means about 3.3% annual dividend yield. This yield means that the company should pay $17.5 million annually - 42% of 2020 net income. The dividend amount represents 16.7% of 2020 operating cash flows, which means that we can consider the yield quite safe and expect that the management will probably increase dividends in upcoming years.

Conclusion

Current economic trends promise optimistic prospects for containership industry. The demand is rising quite fast while there are supply shortages. GSL will pay a 3.3% dividend yield in 2021, which is expected to rise in upcoming years. The stock is fairly valued with a 15% margin of safety. Thus, we recommend buying this stock with a price target of $16.4.