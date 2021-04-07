IBM Dividend Raise Expected Soon

Photo by erhui1979/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

As we start to approach earnings season in the coming weeks, investors also are looking at annual dividend updates. One company that's expected to raise its quarterly payout later this month is technology giant IBM (NYSE:IBM), which last year raised its dividend for the 25th consecutive year. With the financial situation a bit better this year as we are past the worst of the pandemic, I'm here today to examine the dividend situation.

As the link above details, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916. In the chart below, you can see a history of the payout going back to 2005, showing tremendous dividend growth. The values represent the increase in that particular year, so for instance the "2020" year is the $1.63 payout that is the current quarterly amount.

(Source: Seeking Alpha IBM Dividend History, seen here)

In 2020, the dividend was raised by just one penny per quarter, which was seen as a disappointment for many investors. However, we were in the midst of some uncertainty given the pandemic, and the balance sheet had a lot of extra debt right after the Red Hat acquisition. The last time the dividend wasn't raised by at least a nickel was in 2005, with last year's raise being just 0.62%, the fifth straight year with a single-digit percentage increase.

The dividend for IBM has been very important for investors because the business itself hasn't done that great in recent years. The company has done a good job increasing its cloud segment revenues, but the overall top line has struggled to see any legitimate growth. As a result, IBM shares have suffered, not experiencing large growth like many technology peers. After $10.8 billion of free cash flow was generated last year, management gave this forecast at the Q4 earnings report for key 2021 items:

The company expects to grow revenue for the full year 2021 based on the current foreign exchange rates. The company also expects adjusted free cash flow of $11 billion to $12 billion in 2021. Adjusted free cash flow excludes approximately $3 billion of cash impacts from the company’s structural actions initiated in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the transaction costs associated with the separation of the managed infrastructure services business.

The US dollar has strengthened a percent or two since that earnings report, so it's possible that overall revenues may be roughly flat or even down this year. Last year, the company paid out just under $5.8 billion in total dividends, so there's still some room for dividend growth even at just $8 billion or so of adjusted free cash flow. The company stopped buying back shares after the Red Hat deal, so there isn't the usual benefit of a lower share count to help with potential dividend growth. The good news is that total debt as of the end of last year had been reduced by $11.5 billion since that major deal was completed, so the balance sheet is in much better shape right now.

With the pandemic mostly behind us and a better balance sheet, I would like to see IBM raise its dividend more than just that token penny we saw last year. At a minimum, that penny seems likely, but it wouldn't surprise me if we saw a slightly more impressive increase. In the table below, I've detailed what a dividend raise could look like, with my personal prediction range in yellow.

*Based on share price of $134.09.

Now the IBM dividend isn't as impressive as it was a year ago. When I did my personal prediction then, we were looking at an annual yield that would top 6% moving forward. Of course, that's because the stock is up about 17% over the past year, so investors are happy on that front. The other part here is that bond yields have risen over the past 12 months, so IBM's spread to US Treasuries isn't as great as it was, potentially reducing part of the appeal of a dividend name like this.

Of course, I also will give this dividend raise a major caveat that investors are probably wondering about. My forecast is based on IBM in its current whole form, as the company is going to spin off its infrastructure services business. IBM's actual dividend moving forward could be lower if the "legacy firm" has lower cash flow per year, but shareholders are expected to get part of the "new company" in a tax-free deal.

In the end, investors in IBM are looking for the company to extend its multi-decade streak of dividend raises later this month. Last year's raise was not that impressive, but it came at a time of significant business uncertainty and much larger debt pile. While the long-term outlook of the dividend will depend on the eventual spin-off, an extra few pennies per quarter would help this name approach a 5% annual yield again.