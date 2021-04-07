The entire semiconductor space may be running hot today, but with volume and content growth in autos, recovery and new market opportunities in industrial and communication markets, and lean channel inventories, it may take some time for record-high lead-times to shrink. And even when they do (they always do…), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has strong multiyear secular growth drivers that can cushion the blow relative to other chip companies.

I’ve definitely underestimated the Street’s enthusiasm for chip names, but I at least got it right in preferring NXP within the space, as the shares have risen more than 75% since my last update – handily outperforming the sector and more direct peers like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Microchip (MCHP), though Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) and ON (ON) have done even better (though ON with a restructuring/self-improvement theme).

I don’t know when the music is going to stop for the chip sector; in the past, high lead-times have led to weaker results down the road, but maybe this cycle will be different. I don’t really like the long-term prospective returns in the space now, but I do like NXP’s relatively better growth outlook. If management can really deliver on margin leverage (a challenge for the company in the past), so much the better. I can see the appeal in NXP from better growth prospects and a “have to own something” standpoint, though I don’t plan to chase the shares up here.

Lead-Times Continue To Grow

As end-markets continue to recover and semiconductor companies remain supply-constrained, not to mention business interruptions like the Texas storm in February and the fire at Renesas, lead-times continue to expand.

As per the latest update from Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland, lead-times continued to expand into the end of March, with overall average lead-times around 16 weeks – two weeks above the top of the last cycle (mid-2018) and well into what most would regard as a danger zone. With lead-times this high, there is almost certainly double-ordering going on, something that in the past has distorted companies’ view into true end-user demand, leading to some of the cyclicality of the industry.

More specific to NXP, this company’s lead-times appear to have stretched to almost 20 weeks, ramping sharply since the start of the year. Given the company’s above-average exposure to the chip-constrained auto sector, this isn’t so surprising, and I’d likewise note high lead-times for MCUs and power – two areas where the company is active.

Lead-times will eventually shrink, and in the past that has usually led to a period of weak revenue performance for the sector. This cycle may be different, particularly given the underlying growth in content in end-markets like autos, industrial (IoT, automation/robotics), and communications, and some players (including Microchip) believe that these elevated lead-times could last for all of 2021. For its part, Microchip has created a new “Preferred Supply Program” designed to enhance order predictably by prioritizing customers willing to make non-cancelable orders a year in advance.

More Than A Cycle

As I’ve written in the past in reference to NXP, there’s more than just a cyclical story here. NXP has meaningful content growth opportunities in multiple markets that can fuel a multiyear run of above-average performance.

In autos, NXP is highly leveraged to electrification, ADAS, and more advanced cockpit controls, and the company saw growth in those businesses in 2020 despite a double-digit underlying decline in auto build rates. With xEV auto production likely to rise to 25% of auto output in 2025 and 50% in 2030, electrification should remain a major growth driver for the company, even though it doesn’t have the IGBT/MOSFET exposure of companies like Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) or ON.

ADAS and digitalization also offer meaningful growth. NXP seems to have been gaining some share from Renesas, though this is admittedly hard to track, and particularly with 32-bit MCUs aimed more advanced control functions.

Auto opportunities get a lot of attention, but NXP is more than an auto story. The company’s combination of strong MCU and connectivity capabilities make it a very real contender in IoT, and particularly industrial IoT – a market opportunity that should really take off with 5G deployments. While I think Lattice (LSCC) has a major opportunity in edge computing with its low-power FPGAs, NXP’s crossover MCUs look attractive as well given their compute capabilities combined with low latency and power consumption.

Beyond that are opportunities like ultra-wideband, a technology that could see wide adoption in autos (for functions like keyless entry), but also device tagging and indoor tracking (like patient monitoring, a major growth opportunity in healthcare). NXP is also leveraged to the increasing use of high-power RF chips in 5G base stations and the eventual migration toward massive-MIMO.

The Outlook

With the February storm in Texas knocking out some of NXP’s front-end wafer production, I believe the company will likely see some impact to its second quarter revenue guidance, as there just isn’t the surplus capacity in the supply chain to offset a lost month of wafer production. Still, with the entire industry going flat-out and passing along higher costs to customers, I don’t think the impact will be all that significant on a longer-term basis.

I’d also note that the company increased its capital returns to shareholders back in early March. I don’t really consider the $2B buyback authorization or the 50% dividend hike big needle-movers from a return perspective, but I do think it’s a positive signal of management confidence. U.S. companies hate to reduce dividends, and a 50% dividend increase does telegraph confidence in the longer-term cash flow outlook.

My growth expectations for NXP were already on the higher end of the range for the peer group, and that hasn’t changed, though I have increased my growth expectations. With auto OEMs pushing harder on electrification (versus hybrids) and an improving outlook for automation and industrial IoT, I think NXP could see double-digit annualized growth from 2021-2025, with mid-to-high single-digit growth on a longer-term basis.

Margin leverage remains a key question. While I do think the company has made meaningful positive changes, there’s still a “show me” element to this story. I’m expecting a significant upturn, with sustained adjusted FCF margins in the mid-to-high 20%’s, but that’s a bullish call relative to historical experience. I believe improved operating efficiency, increased volume scale, and a higher-margin mix can drive those higher margins, but time will tell.

The Bottom Line

Valuation remains a challenge for the sector, as investor sentiment has remained hot and likely will remain that way until lead-times start cracking. NXP doesn’t look particularly cheap relative to historical norms, but then the growth opportunities in the sector today are better than they were then.

While I do see relatively uninspiring long-term return potential across the space, the near-term outlook is still strong. Moreover, while I do think multiples are inflated, NXP still looks better on a relative basis. I can’t really recommend buying these shares given where we are in the cycle, but if you feel like you have to own something in the space, I think NXP’s better-than-average underlying growth drivers do make a credible case for preferring this name.