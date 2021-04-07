Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) showed strong performance in 2020 by delivering on several significant milestones connected to vital value drivers for the company and its PharmFilm platform. Foremost, Aquestive continues to build on the company's CNS franchise and is on course to complete Libervant NDA resubmission after receiving guidance from the FDA. The company continues to report encouraging numbers for SYMPAZAN with solid growth in scripts and the number of prescribers. What is more, Aquestive recently announced a licensing and supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to commercialize EXSERVAN in the United States. Furthermore, Aquestive's promising epinephrine program, AQST-108, has been granted the FDA's Fast Track designation and is preparing for a third Phase I trial. Moreover, the company's Suboxone legacy product is still providing a significant source of revenue to support the company until its own PharmFilm products are capable of covering the bills. Altogether, these PharmFilm products and pipeline programs will provide the company with several revenue streams and will establish Aquestive Therapeutics as the market leader in transmucosal delivery.

Image Source AQST

I intend to review the company's current PharmFilm products and pipeline programs. In addition, I will lay out my updated bull thesis and reveal my plans for managing my AQST as we move deeper into 2021.

Company and PharmFilm Overview

Aquestive Therapeutics is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company inspired to develop and commercialize unique therapies to fulfill unmet medical needs. In addition to its commercial products, the company has a late-stage CNS proprietary pipeline that could create a beachhead for the company in the CNS population. In addition to the company's proprietary products, Aquestive has a portfolio of partnered products. Most notably, Suboxone, the prominent sublingual film used for the management of opioid dependence.

Figure 1: Aquestive Pipeline (Source: AQST)

All the company's products use their proprietary PharmFilm technology that is non-invasive delivery of medications that are discretely stored and transported. Aquestive is essentially the authority on oral film drug delivery and manufacturing and has delivered a large portion of the world's oral films with the capability to produce in excess of 1B doses per annum. Aquestive's PharmFilm technology is intended to offer significant clinical and therapeutic benefits over current dosage formulas.

PharmFilm can be formulated to a variety of profiles with the goal of targeting certain diseases and conditions. PharmFilm products are about the "thickness and size to a postage stamp" and can be administered buccally, sublingually, or lingually (Figure 1).

Figure 1: PharmFilm Properties (Source: AQST)

PharmFilm has significant advantages over invasive administration devices/routes such as injections, rectal or nasal devices. In addition, oral absorption can produce faster uptake due to a direct absorption into the bloodstream, plus, it can bypass the initial degradation by the liver. Moreover, the ease of administration and convenient packaging could be a major selling point when compared to injection devices or gel tubes.

Libervant

The company's lead asset, Libervant, is moving closer to an NDA resubmission that the company projects will occur at the end of Q2. Aquestive has already resubmitted a revised weight-based dosing procedure, together with modeling and simulation statistics in December 2020 to address the issues raised in the CRL from September. Based on the FDA's response, Aquestive believes that no additional clinical studies will be required for the resubmission of the NDA for Libervant. Once resubmitted, Aquestive anticipates a 6-month review process with a potential PDUFA date at the end of 2021. If approved, Aquestive expects to launch "Libervant as soon as possible after that approval."

Figure 2: Epilepsy Patient Data (Source: AQST)

If approved, Libervant will be an alternative for patients with refractory epilepsy, who are offered a rectal gel as the current standard-of-care. Libervant should claim a larger share of the market and even expand the market due to its therapeutic dosing in a non-invasive delivery. At this point, ~92% of refractory seizure patients are not using historically available treatments (Figure 2). As a result, there is a great opportunity for Libervant to attract some of those patients.

SYMPAZAN

SYMPAZAN is the company's first proprietary commercialized product for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. SYMPAZAN was launched at the end of 2018 and has continued to perform and grow despite COVID-19 headwinds. In fact, SYMPAZAN scripts shipped to pharmacies grew nearly 100% in 2020 over 2019. Figure 2: Sympazan Script Growth (Source: AQST)

In addition, SYMPAZAN expanded its prescriber base, with over 30% penetration into its target prescribers with the majority of those prescribers writing multiple scripts. Aquestive believes these current SYMPAZAN prescribers will be vital to the successful launch of Libervant.

EXERSVAN

Aquestive entered a licensing and supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America for the U.S. rights to commercialize EXSERVAN for the treatment of ALS. Mitsubishi will commercialize EXSERVAN while Aquestive will be the exclusive manufacturer and supplier. In return, Aquestive received a $3M milestone payment and expects an additional $2M prior to launch, which is expected to occur around mid-year. In addition, Aquestive is eligible to receive double-digit royalty payments on the net sales.

Admittedly, EXERSVAN is not going to be a huge moneymaker for Aquestive and hasn't been a huge catalyst for the stock. However, the fact that one of the world's leading ALS companies decided to claim the rights to EXERVAN demonstrates how PharmFilm products can be advantageous for CNS indications.

AQST-108 and AQST-109

Aquestive's Epinephrine program consists of AQST-108 and AQST-109, which are the first of their kind oral sublingual film formulation, delivering systemic epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The FDA granted fast track designation for AQST-108 and is being reviewed under the 505(B)(2) approval pathway. So far, Aquestive has completed two Phase I PK trials for this product and is preparing another study with Health Canada for a third Phase I PK trial. The data from the first two Phase I

PK studies validate that AQST-108 can dependably supply epinephrine sublingually and will make it to the bloodstream.

At the company's R&D day, they revealed AQST-109, another epinephrine formulation that is designed to minimize conversion time (Figure 3).

Figure 3: AQST-108 vs AQST-109 (Source: AQST)

Looking at figure 3, it appears that AQST-109 outperforms AQST-108 in every category including improved rates and dosage size. If all goes well, Aquestive will be looking to conduct a pivotal PK study in 2022 and have a pre-NDA meeting at the end of 2022 (Figure 4).

Figure 4: AQST-108 & AQST-109 Timelines (Source: AQST)

Again, AQST-108 has the Fast Track designation and has the 505(B)(2) pathway, so it is possible we can see an epinephrine product on the market in a couple of years. A sublingual epinephrine product would have several obvious advantages over the current lot of auto-injectors and could demand a large share of the ~$1.5B market (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Sympazan Script Growth (Source: AQST)

Bull Thesis

Aquestive is focused on advancing the company's proprietary products and is moving forward to Libervant's resubmission with the potential for approval and subsequent launch at the end of 2021. This would the company's second marketed proprietary CNS product. The company has already established strategic relationships in the epilepsy market with SYMPAZAN in advance of an anticipated Libervant launch. The combination of SYMPAZAN and Libervant would validate the company's ability to develop and launch their own proprietary products. Obviously, two approvals would bode well for the company's epinephrine products and any new additions to the company's pipeline.

Until the company's own products cover the bills, the company still has Suboxone pulling in significant revenue. Suboxone continued to perform well in 2020 with retaining 40% of the U.S. market. Aquestive also has the monetization of the company royalty rights for KYNMOBI, which provides up to $125M based on royalty targets and commercial milestones. These revenue streams plus the company's cash on hand, capital options, and their ATM activity to date should provide enough funds to keep the company into 2022.

At that point, the company would still be reporting a net loss, but the subsequent years are expected to yield high double-digit revenue growth (Figure 6).

Figure 6: AQST Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

It may be hard to believe the company could go from recording around $39M to around $390M in about five years, but it is possible if the company is able to get their CNS products on the market and the epinephrine programs are a success. An effective epinephrine product could demand an impressive partnership deal with a hefty upfront payment, milestones, and royalties that could easily be worth billions over the lifespan of the product.

Using the industry's average price-to-sales of 5x, we could say the projected annual revenue of $390M would demand ~$53 per share. Indeed, this is a bit pie-in-the-sky and we would have to expect there would be some dilution between now and then. However, this does illustrate AQST's upside potential and is a great reason to remain bullish at these prices.

Downside Risks

As with most newly commercialized biotech and pharma companies, we don't know if the company's product and commercial plan will produce substantial enough revenue to prevent extensive dilution. It is possible Aquestive's products will never really gain any significant traction and the company continues to burn cash at a high rate to support a fruitless commercial strategy. Although Suboxone is holding up against generics, it is a matter of time before Suboxone revenue is not reliable and Aquestive is stuck with what their products can pull in. This puts some stress on getting the company's pipeline candidates through the FDA and on the market. Any regulatory failure or setback will certainly have a negative impact on the share price and cast doubt about additional PharmFilm candidates.

My Plan

Admittedly, I haven't touched my AQST position in months after banking some profits in December. Now, I am looking to reacquire that full-position by adding on unjustified sell-offs to keep my average below $4.00 per share. As with most of my speculative tickers, I will continue to be nimble with my positions due to some of the downside risks I listed above. However, I will consider both buying and selling some AQST if the price and market conditions are right.

Figure 7: AQST Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I am still looking to hold a long-term core position just in case the market realizes the company's upside or another company decides to acquire AQST at a premium price. However, if the company receives a CRL for an epinephrine product, I will liquidate my position and revisit the ticker once the company is able to address the issues.