IMF And World Growth: Best In Forty Years

Photo by Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Just how much stimulus does the United States and the world need to get to return to faster economic growth?

Not much, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Right now, the economists at the IMF are expecting that the world economy will grow by 6 percent this year.

This is the fasted rate of growth for the world since 1980.

And, who is driving this expansion?

The United States and China.

The United States Growth

In 2021, the IMF places the growth rate for the United States to be 6.4 percent.

For 2022, the growth rate is placed around 3.5 percent. Note that in 2020, the U.S. economy contracted by 3.5 percent.

The turnaround is coming from the acceleration of vaccine rollouts and the governmental spending plans that are already in place.

Overall, the advanced economies in the world are expected to rise by about 5.0 percent.

The crucial thing to remember about these recovery figures is that the world recession was the result of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and, because of that, can be considered to a supply side recession. Because of the market closures and shutdowns, the economies collapsed, a result not generated by some demand disruption.

The focus for the future is on the opening up of the economies as the vaccine usage spreads within the impacted countries and more normal market conditions can be regained.

The fiscal efforts have been aimed at protecting those that have most been affected by the closures and shutdowns and help businesses to manage through the pandemic so as to be able to open on the other side.

Much of the government expenditures are not demand-side driven and just help to keep the supply-side of the economy together so that something will be there on the other side to participate in the recovery.

In the United States, it looks as if this is what is happening.

The Federal Reserve spent much of 2020 pumping money into the economy to make sure that no liquidity shortage would take place and that banks and financial markets would stay open

In this, the Fed was very successful, but in the execution of its program, substantial wealth was created in spite of the drop in economic activity. The stock market continued to hit new highs over the past 15 months, vast amounts of money were made in other areas of the financial market, like the market for Special Purpose Acquisition Company's or SPAC's, and the household net worth in the United States turned out to be the highest in history.

Whereas there was a lot of economic pain and unrest in the country, many apparently did very well and helped to keep the economy functioning until the upswing took place.

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal suggested that the U.S. economy began to recover last April. Wow! The National Bureau of Economic Research has determined that the recession began in February. And, now, some analysts believe that the upswing began in April.

Definitely a supply-side shock to the economy. The demand-side of the economy cannot be blamed for such a short recession.

And, China

The IMF now projects that the Chinese economy will grow by 8.4 percent this year. Note that the Chinese economy did not delve into negative territory, growing by about 2.5 percent in 2020. For 2022, the IMF places Chinese growth to be around 5.5 percent.

Again, the Chinese recovery is associated with the success the Chinese have had in treating the virus. As I have discussed many times, it is important to remember that the Chinese government plans for the longer term and this continues to be very beneficial to the economy in situations like the present one. The Chinese have focused upon building up the supply side of their economy and, as we have seen, this has allowed the country to continue to grow even during the shock brought about due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This emphasis on the supply side has also allowed China to recover so quickly from the downturn. Fighting the pandemic in the way it did allow the Chinese to put resources "back in place" quickly, so as to return to its more normal rate of expansion.

Others

Yuka Hayashi, writing in the Wall Street Journal, indicates that the IMF believes that countries in Europe have responded sufficiently to the pandemic, although perhaps not as effectively as other countries, and that there will be a significant recovery there. In terms of the all advanced economies in the world, Canada, the U.K., and Italy are expected to do better in 2021 and 2022.

The Caution

Gita Gopinath, the top economist at the IMF, issued a caution along with this report. She cautions the major central banks of the world to avoid "tightening monetary policy prematurely." She seems to be particularly concerned with any possible tightening that might take place at the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve has played such a central part in the economic recovery following the Great Recession and has really dominated world markets in 2020 with its creation of money to combat the global "shutdown". Consequently, the rest of the world is highly dependent upon how the Fed moves ahead. If the Fed backs off its position of erring on the side of monetary ease during these times, Ms. Gopinath believes that this could pose many difficulties for other countries, especially in emerging markets and the developing world.

Final Comment

Going forward, the U.S. must consider what it does relative to the Chinese. The reason for this concern is the value of the U.S. dollar. If the Biden administration tries to push the U.S. economy too hard by expanding demand-side spending financed by taxes and inflation, the value of the U.S. dollar is going to fall relative to the Chinese that will not be following such a policy.

In this respect, this could be the time that the Chinese are waiting for: the time that the Chinese currency would become comparable to the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency. And, furthermore, this could be coming at a time when China is introducing the e-Yuan to the world and moving to the forefront of the digital world of the twenty-first century.

This could happen. This is something that Robert Mundell, the recently-deceased Nobel prize-winning economist argued against. Mr. Mundell was afraid that the United States would lose sight of longer-run issues, like the position of the U.S. dollar in the world, as it focused on other issues, like it is doing now, and lose out to others, like China, over time.