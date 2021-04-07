It is not unreasonable for investors to be skeptical about corporate transformation stories, but I think Enpro (NYSE:NPO) (the company recently rebranded itself as “Enpro” instead of “EnPro”) is making a solid case that they are serious about improving the business and reversing over a decade of underwhelming performance. Management has sold $500M of “stagnant” legacy assets, acquired $600M of more dynamic assets, and continues to implement lean initiatives, not unlike those used at Danaher (DHR) and other high-performing multi-industrials.

There’s definitely more work to do, and M&A is going to feature prominently in that, with the company espousing an approach similar to that Ametek (AME), Danaher, Graco (GGG), or IDEX (IEX) – a focus on defensible leading niches in attractive growth markets (7% or better growth) and healthy margins.

With improving end-market demand, more opportunities to drive margin improvement through lean initiatives, and a willingness to continue selling under-performing assets (while acquiring more promising assets), I think this is a name worth watching. If management can drive revenue growth of around 4% and get FCF margins into the low double-digits on a sustained basis, the shares can support a triple-digit valuation.

In With The New…

Enpro has historically had pretty broad end-market exposure that was well spread across short-cycle and longer-cycle businesses, but there has definitely been a strong historical concentration in heavy machinery (medium/heavy-duty trucks), general manufacturing, and oil/gas/petrochem.

The company’s recent moves have shown a preference for marginally less cyclical businesses with stronger long-term secular growth drivers. Management has also made it clear that they’re prioritizing material science capabilities – an underrated driver, in my opinion, as improved R&D and engineering here can drive meaningful product performance advantages and pricing leverage.

Half of the company’s recent M&A spending went to the LeanTeq deal, a refurbisher of semiconductor capital equipment, and although the semi equipment space has historically been cyclical, strong volume growth in chip demand has tempered some of the cyclicality and offers attractive long-term core growth opportunities. Given content growth in areas like autos, factory automation, and communication, as well as emerging opportunities like IoT, the growth opportunity for capital equipment should be solid even with cyclical ups and downs.

Food and pharma offer less cyclical growth opportunities. Enpro has made only modest moves so far in this direction (the $45M Aspetic Group deal on top of existing exposure), but hygienic packaging/filling offers attractive growth, particularly with global growth in packaged food and an ongoing shift towards biologics in the pharma space.

More to the point, what’s really new about Enpro’s plan is a more explicit focus on underlying growth opportunities – businesses with defensible niches serving significant secular growth markets – and attractive margins. While Enpro has long enjoyed leading market share in most of its businesses, as well as attractive aftermarket exposure, leading market share in stagnant businesses with weak margin leverage opportunities didn’t really get the company anywhere.

Cyclical Recovery Is A Mixed Story

Even after some asset sales, the heavy machinery space remains meaningful for Enpro, with almost one-quarter exposure to the medium and heavy-duty truck markets. That should be a positive driver for the near term , with strong growth in on-highway and off-highway vehicle demand, but I am somewhat concerned about a peaking market in 2022.

Enpro’s general industrial exposure should also be an increasingly positive driver as 2021 goes on. Almost every measure of manufacturing activity in the U.S. is improving, and I expect healthier demand for bearings, gaskets, and seals across a wide range of end-user markets. Likewise, with the auto sector (around 6% of sales); semiconductor shortages are a near-term limiting factor, but 2021 should see a high single-digit to low double-digit recovery in production volumes.

Oil/gas and aerospace are more mixed. These businesses account for about 13% of sales now (closer to 20% with petrochem added in), and it’s worth mentioning that oil/gas was about 16% of revenue before the steep downturn in that market. I believe both oil/gas and aerospace have likely bottomed out, but it will be a multiyear recovery process, particularly segments like natural gas processing.

The Outlook

Management has been pretty clear in stating its goals and priorities, and I expect further M&A. I do see additional opportunities for Enpro to add exposure to semiconductor equipment components, as well as fluid control (seals, gaskets, et al) in areas like food/bev and life sciences. Companies like IDEX and IMI plc (OTCPK:IMIAF) have done really well for themselves in precision fluid control, and I do think there are some attractive opportunities remaining here.

I’m expecting 4% long-term revenue growth from Enpro, comfortably above GDP and manufacturing growth, as Enpro shifts more of its focus to growing end-markets.

The margin story is more of a leap of faith, but I do see underlying progress in the company’s lean initiatives, as well as a clear willingness to exit businesses where there are insufficient returns. I do think the pro-forma EBITDA margin target within three to five years may be too ambitious, but I do expect FCF margins to move into the low-to-mid teens, supporting solid mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Near-term valuation approaches aren’t quite as bullish for Enpro, but as this is largely a turnaround / transformation story, that’s not entirely surprising to me. While I can’t say that Enpro looks all that undervalued on the basis of near-term margins or returns relative to what the market typically pays for industrials with those traits, I do think the potential long-term discounted cash flow tells a different, more bullish story.

If Enpro can achieve that 4% revenue growth target and keep its FCF margins sustainably in the low-to-mid double-digits, the shares offer upside to over $100 and high single-digit annualized returns thereafter. I’d also note that this is an underfollowed company, and as management executes on this transformation plan, it is likely to get more attention. Readers should always do their own due diligence and make their own decisions, but I do think NPO is a below-the-radar industrial worth a closer look today.