Introduction

Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF) is the operating company of the Euronext stock exchanges. The company has been consolidating the fragmented European markets and recently acquired the Oslo Stock Exchange. It also has been working on the major acquisition of the Italian Stock Exchange from the London Stock Exchange which had to shed assets. The acquisition of Borsa Italiana still hasn’t been completed and as Euronext has warned its shareholders before that it will complete a rights issue to fund a portion of the acquisition, the market is reluctant to overpay for Euronext, being fully aware a rights issue is around the corner.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Euronext has a Dutch ISIN code (meaning the dividends will be subject to the standard 15% dividend withholding tax in the Netherlands), but the company has its main listing on Euronext Paris where it’s trading with ENX as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 100,000 shares.

Please note the Euronext website contains a lot of "direct download" links. You will be able to find all relevant documentation used for this article here.

FY 2020 was excellent for Euronext as it benefited from increased volatility on the markets

Thanks to the elevated volatility levels and the good performance of the newly acquired Oslo Stock Exchange, total revenue increased by 30% in 2020 compared to 2019. While the contribution of the Oslo division has definitely played an important role, it’s also important to realize Euronext reported a 13.6% like for like revenue growth sot the exceptionally good revenue of 884M EUR was caused by both organic growth as well as through its M&A initiatives.

Source: financial results

The EBITDA also increased by approximately 30% to 520M EUR, and we see the same growth in the like for like performance here: Excluding the acquisition of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the EBITDA increased by 18%. The bottom line of Euronext indicated a net income of 315.5M EUR which includes a 5.1M EUR allocation to non-controlling interests and about 17.3M EUR in exceptional items. This resulted in an EPS of 4.53 EUR per share. In line with its dividend policy to use a 50% payout ratio, Euronext will propose a 2.25 EUR dividend, for a dividend yield of approximately 2.7%.

While that indeed indicates the stock exchange operator is currently trading at about 19 times its revenue, there are some additional circumstances to take into consideration. First of all, I expect additional synergy benefits will be unlocked from the Oslo acquisition, while the company also has a very capex-light business model which traditionally results in an excellent free cash flow conversion ratio.

That’s indeed pretty clear when you look at the cash flow statements provided by Euronext. The exchange operator reports an operating cash flow of 278M EUR but we need to deduct an additional 8M EUR in taxes and 7M EUR in net interest expenses as well as just under 15M EUR in lease payments. On top of that, I think it’s only fair to also deduct the 5.1M EUR in income attributable to non-controlling interests. As Euronext also invested 107M EUR in its working capital elements, the adjusted operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position was approximately 350M EUR.

Source: financial results

Euronext also recorded a 9.5M EUR dividend income from investments and associates, so I think we can reasonably add the dividend income to the cash flow result as this could be considered a recurring cash flow. From the 359.5M EUR in adjusted operating cash flow, we still need to deduct the 19M EUR in capex, and this results in a free cash flow result of 340M EUR. Considering there are currently 70M shares outstanding, this represents a free cash flow result of 4.86 EUR/share. At the current share price, Euronext is trading at a free cash flow yield of 5.5%. Not dirt cheap, but cheaper than most of its peers, because the market is expecting a rights issue.

The Borsa Italiana acquisition still needs to close, and the market wants to see the details of the capital raise first

As explained in my previous article on Euronext, the market seems to be on the fence about Euronext until there’s more clarity on the upcoming rights issue which will allow Euronext to raise the cash needed to complete the multi-billion acquisition of Borsa Italiana. As you can see on the stock chart in the introduction section, the share price started to slide in February when the annual results were published but the share price decrease accelerated when the European Commission gave the thumbs up for the deal from an antitrust perspective. This also meant Euronext was planning to go ahead with the rights issue, and some shareholders preferred to wait it out on the sidelines.

And it’s starting to look like the acquisition of Borsa Italiana may take a little bit longer than expected. Although the European Commission has signed off on the deal, the Italian government may try to delay the transaction as a Bloomberg article released yesterday indicates the political pressure has been increasing. The Italian government seems to be fearing the lack of autonomy of the Milan exchange.

Perhaps a strange argument considering Borsa Italian is being acquired from the London Stock Exchange Group, so the autonomy of the Italian exchange operator was already quite limited as the LSE called the shots. It seems to be some sort of power struggle as the headquarters of the Euronext Group are in Paris, and according to the Bloomberg article, this seems to be rubbing the Italians the wrong way.

I’m sure everyone sees the strategic value of the combination of Borsa Italiana and Euronext, but it looks like the Italians may want to see some sort of "symbolic gesture" before signing off on the deal. The main problem is now obviously the delay in closing the transaction as this also is delaying the rights issue which continues to hang over the Euronext share price as the sword of Damocles.

Investment thesis

I have a long position in Euronext and wouldn’t mind increasing this position. However, I’m also on the sidelines until there’s more clarity on the Borsa Italiana acquisition as the rights issue associated with the acquisition will likely put additional pressure on the share price. So yes, I think Euronext is still attractively valued (although 2021 may be calmer than in 2020 due to lower volatility levels) but the smart play here may be to wait for the rights issue and perhaps occasionally pick up shares on very weak days (like a few weeks ago, when Euronext was trading in the low 80s).

Because of the looming rights issue, writing out of the money put options also isn’t a good strategy considering the new shares will be issued at a discount.