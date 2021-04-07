It's a little hard to claim that a stock that has doubled since late October 2020 may not be getting its full due, but such is the case with WESCO (NYSE:WCC).

Given the company's leverage to electrical distribution and growth in electrification, data centers, and utility spending, I think there's a solid case for WESCO outgrowing GDP by around 100bp-125bp over the next decade. Add in the greater scale from the Anixter deal, in what is often a scale-driven business, and I think there's an argument for double-digit FCF growth and meaningful share upside from here.

An Electrification Facilitator

As I've written recently in reference to names like Eaton (ETN), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) among others, I believe we're on the front end of a major capital investment cycle for electrification. Factory automation, warehouse automation, and building automation (including green retrofits) will all require electrical upgrades, as will the growth of electric vehicles (and charging), and utilities are looking at not only increased renewables generation, but greater spending on grid automation and hardening.

With the acquisition of Anixter, WESCO has around 13% share of the U.S. electrical products distribution market - comfortably ahead of Sonepar, Graybar, and Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) which collectively hold about 13% share of the market. Moreover, WESCO is a major distributor for companies like Eaton, Hubbell (HUBB), and Rockwell (ROK), meaning that increased spending on terminals, cables, drives, relays, interconnects, switchboards, panels, and so on is a definite volume growth opportunity for the company.

I expect U.S. GDP to grow in the low 2%'s over the next decade, and I don't think that a long-term revenue growth around 100bp above that is out of line for WESCO given its leverage to this electrification spending. True, there will be competition - Amazon (AMZN) is growing its distribution business and Rexel has been getting its act together in the U.S., but I believe that whatever share WESCO may have at risk to those factors is offset by ongoing squeeze-out potential of small sub-scale distributors.

Anixter Diversifies The Business

Not only did the acquisition of Anixter add scale in the core electrical distribution business, it also expanded and diversified WESCO's datacom and utility exposures. These are attractive markets that I also believe offer above-average growth potential in the coming years.

Given the growth in data traffic and cloud services, not to mention the upcoming growth from industrial IoT installations and edge computing, I don't see data center spending slowing anytime soon (at least not on a multiyear annualized basis).

So too with the utility sector. The problems Texas had with a winter storm highlight the need for more grid automation and grid hardening, and I expect above-GDP growth for several more years as utilities upgrade their infrastructure. On top of that, the growth in electrification is going to require more capacity upgrades, including renewables, and expanded use of distributed generation is likewise going to drive more spending.

WESCO had existing exposure to these areas, but Anixter significantly expands that exposure, adding more products, suppliers, and customer relationships.

The Outlook

WESCO spooked the Street with weaker margin guidance for 2021, but I don't see that guidance as revealing any troubling weakness. Rather, a lot (if not all) of the difference seems to have come from reversing cost reductions that were a product of pandemic-driven business declines. While it's true that some industrial companies are guiding to maintaining more of their 2020 cost cuts, given WESCO's historically high cost efficiency, I don't hold it against them that they couldn't hold all of that as business volumes recover.

I don't expect a big beat on revenue this quarter (Q1'21), but I am looking for a more positive tenor to guidance as the economy continues to recover. I'm still relatively bearish on non-residential construction activity in the U.S. in 2021, so that's definitely one area of guidance I'll pay close attention to (and at 25% of revenue, it's a big deal for WESCO), but I expect an improving outlook for industrial demand and a healthy (if stable) outlook for utility demand.

As I said before, my revenue modeling assumptions for WESCO drive a long-term revenue growth rate around 100bp-125bp above my long-term U.S. GDP growth rate expectation, or around 3% to 3.5% revenue growth from 2021 onward, with healthy demand from electrification (industrial, non-resi/institutional, and utility), data center capex, and utilities all contributing.

Management believes there is upside to their initial $250M cost synergy target in the Anixter deal, and I'm expecting EBITDA margin to improve from around 5.5% in 2021 to a little over 6% in 2023 and 6.5% in 2025. Over the long term, I expect FCF margin to improve from around 2% to over 4%, with a long-term average in the mid-3%'s (versus a long-term average in the low 3%'s for pre-Anixter WESCO), driving double-digit FCF growth

The Bottom Line

Looking at the near-term margins and returns I expect from WESCO, I can't say the shares are significantly undervalued. When I look at the long-term discounted cash flow, though, I see significant undervaluation, as I do expect a prolonged period of decent revenue growth and FCF margin improvement.

If I assume no long-term improvement (future average FCF margins in line with the historical trend), the fair value matches today's price, but if WESCO can match 3%-plus growth with steady FCF margin improvement, the shares are substantially undervalued today and offer double-digit long-term annualized return potential - a rare thing in today's market.