Photo by zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) may be able to generate close to $1.5 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 at high-$50s WTI oil. That will put it in a good position to achieve its multi-year debt reduction goals. It is being conservative with its capex spending, keeping 2021 production flat to slightly higher than average 2020 production levels and around -8% compared to Q4 2020 production levels.

Continental appears to be currently fairly valued for a scenario involving long-term $50 WTI oil prices and has an estimated value of approximately $30 per share at $55 long-term WTI oil prices.

2021 Outlook

Continental expects to produce approximately 162,500 barrels of oil per day in 2021 and around 312,500 BOEPD in total production. At $59 WTI oil and $2.85 NYMEX gas (approximately current strip prices), Continental would be projected to generate $3.961 billion in revenues after hedges.

Source: Continental Resources

Continental has a relatively modest amount of hedges for 2021, covering approximately 11% of its oil production and 40% of its natural gas production. Thus it mostly benefits from strong oil prices.

Continental expects to realize approximately $5 less than WTI for its oil production and approximately $0.50 less than Henry Hub for its natural gas production (which includes NGLs due to Continental's two-stream reporting).

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 59,312,500 $54.00 $3,203 Natural Gas [MCF] 328,500,000 $2.35 $772 Net Service Operations $30 Hedge Value -$44 Total $3,961

Source: Author's work based on Continental's guidance and 10-K

Continental's capital expenditure budget for 2021 is $1.4 billion (including $1.1 billion in D&C capex). This results in a projection of $2.5 billion in cash expenditures for 2021.

$ Million Operating Costs $399 Production Tax $318 Cash SG&A $148 Cash Interest $235 Capital Expenditures $1,400 Total Expenditures $2,500

Source: Author's work based on Continental's guidance and 10-K

Thus Continental is expected to generate around $1.461 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices. This is with Continental's 2021 oil production increasing 1% from average 2020 levels, and its total production increasing around 4% from average 2020 levels, although its 2021 average production is also expected to be around 8% lower than Q4 2020 average production.

Leverage And Valuation

Continental had $5.529 billion in net debt at the end of 2020, so this positive cash flow could reduce its net debt to approximately $4.283 billion by the end of 2021. This also includes the impact of Continental's $215 million Powder River Basin acquisition. Continental's leverage by the end of 2021 is projected to be 1.4x EBITDAX and it should be easily able to reduce its net debt below its $4.0 billion target for 2022.

Continental recently redeemed its remaining 2022 notes and this projected positive cash flow would also put it in a position to redeem its $650 million in 2023 notes in the future while keeping a low balance (such as a couple of hundred million) on its credit facility.

Assuming that longer-term WTI oil prices are around $55 (2022 strip is currently around $56 and 2023 strip is currently around $54), I'd value Continental at approximately $30 per share. A longer-term WTI oil price of $50 instead would reduce Continental's estimated value to approximately $25 per share. This assumes a 5.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple, which is what I've historically valued the company at.

Conclusion

Continental Resources looks capable of generating close to $1.5 billion in positive cash flow in 2021 at current strip prices including high-$50s WTI oil. This would keep it well on track to achieve its goal of reducing net debt to under $4.0 billion by the end of 2022. Continental's solid financial position is reflected in its unsecured notes trading for around par and even its long-dated 2044 notes yielding under 5% to maturity.

With roughly stable production levels, Continental is valued at approximately $25 per share based on longer-term $50 WTI oil prices and approximately $30 per share based on longer-term $55 WTI oil prices. I am thus modestly positive about Continental at its current share price.