Photo by brightstars/iStock via Getty Images

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) is one of the optimal funds for a conservative income-oriented investor who seeks relatively high yield coupled with exposure to the U.S. mega- and large-cap equity universe. The methodology of its underlying index successfully eliminates the essential flaw of the Dow - the archaic security weighting methodology based on the share price instead of a more common (and modern) market cap-based approach.

DJD's stock-picking philosophy is somewhat similar to the Dogs of the Dow strategy, the one that favors the top ten dividend payers from the DJIA and is based on the premise that a higher dividend yield implies a company is approaching the bottom of its business cycle, and thus a share price recovery is looming.

DJD has a razor-thin total expense ratio of only 0.07%, and thus a 2.94% standardized yield is no surprise here. The mega- and large-cap dividend payers that encompass its underlying index were roughly tested by a few recessions, including the most recent one precipitated by the pandemic. Some of them are even dividend aristocrats that managed to increase their annual payout for at least a quarter of a century, no matter the economic backdrop, like DJD's key holding International Business Machines (IBM) that has joined the venerable cohort recently.

The only issue I see is that DJD by definition is more value-oriented, as it is dividend-yield-weighted, so growth-focused investors should look elsewhere.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index

The price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average Index barely needs a lengthy introduction. It encompasses a group of 30 blue-chip names that is still considered one of the barometers for the overall health of the American economy and the stock market sentiment. However, skeptics say the index is outdated and poorly calibrated due to a somewhat nebulous stock selection process coupled with an archaic price-weighted methodology.

This 30 blue-chip cohort represents a basis for the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index, a benchmark the ETF tracks. Its methodology is straightforward: only dividend-paying equities from the Dow are eligible. That is why DJD has no exposure to salesforce.com (CRM), Boeing (BA), and The Walt Disney Company (DIS). BA and DIS suspended their shareholder rewards amid the pandemic since they were among the most afflicted companies, while rapidly growing CRM, which replaced the dividend aristocrat Exxon Mobil (XOM) in the Dow last year, has never paid a dividend, at all.

The hierarchy of stocks in the portfolio depends on their indicated annual dividend yields. The higher the yield, the better. The index is rebalanced semiannually, in March and September.

The methodology of DJD's underlying index eliminates one essential flaw of the DJIA: its archaic principle for weighting that prioritizes companies with the highest share prices. Its consequence is that, in theory, a company A with 10 shares worth $1 thousand can occupy a higher position if compared to a firm B that has one million shares outstanding with a stock value of $100, thus players with higher market capitalizations but lower share prices have a less significant impact on its total returns.

Holdings Discussion

As of April 6, the fund was long 27 stocks vs. 30 in the case of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). Since the indices use different approaches for weighting, though their portfolios are almost entirely identical in terms of positions (except for the stocks mentioned above), the weights of these positions differ radically. For example, DIA's most significant asset is shares in UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which account for around 7.3% of the portfolio, as UNH has the highest stock price in the group. In DJD, it has only 2.1% weight given its 1.35% yield, which is even below the group's median of 2.23%.

DIA and DJD also have different sector exposure. While both ETFs are overweight in IT (19.3% in the case of DJD and 20.9% in the case of DIA), the SPDR ETF has more funds allocated to industrials (17.8%) and healthcare (almost 17%). 2nd and 3rd places in the DJD portfolio are occupied by the names from the consumer staples (16.7%) and healthcare (15.4%) sectors. Both benchmarks expectedly have no exposure to utilities and the transportation industry due to the rules explained on page 3 of the methodology.

I used the Seeking Alpha rating screener, a tool that simplifies and quickens the overall time-consuming and sophisticated equity research process, to obtain data and analyze the fundamentals of all the 27 portfolio holdings.

The author's creation. The data downloaded on April 6

Here my findings:

The anecdotal evidence suggests that DJD is a primarily value-oriented fund since players with the highest dividend yields occupy the leading positions in its portfolio. However, a high yield is not always indicative of a cheaper valuation overall. For example, Intel (INTC), which is currently in 15th place only, has an A- Value Grade , while The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has much more substantial weight in the fund and is in 7th place despite its D+ Grade that points to the fact the stock is too-richly priced.

, while The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has much more substantial weight in the fund and is in 7th place despite its D+ Grade that points to the fact the stock is too-richly priced. Besides, 10 stocks, namely AAPL, AXP, HON, JPM, V, CAT, MSFT, KO, PG, and NKE are relatively overvalued since their Value Grades are D+ or worse.

since their Value Grades are D+ or worse. Regarding growth, the DJD portfolio holdings are not at the very top. 12 names (even including Apple) have lackluster Growth Grades , D or weaker.

, D or weaker. All the players in the cohort have A Profitability Grade or better, except for WBA and AIG, which have B and B+, respectively. Two companies have lackluster profitability if compared to the sector, namely GS and JPM, which is indicated by their F Grades. Anyway, the fact that the cohort has generally robust, sector-leading margins and capital efficiency been certainly a tailwind for the overall dividend sustainability of the fund.

or better, except for WBA and AIG, which have B and B+, respectively. Two companies have lackluster profitability if compared to the sector, namely GS and JPM, which is indicated by their F Grades. Anyway, the fact that the cohort has generally robust, sector-leading margins and capital efficiency been certainly a tailwind for the overall dividend sustainability of the fund. The median dividend yield in the group is 2.23%. DJD's standardized yield is 2.94% , while the distribution rate is marginally above 3%. IVV, the fund that tracks a much broader (and better) alternative to the DJIA, has a standardized yield of 1.46%.

, while the distribution rate is marginally above 3%. IVV, the fund that tracks a much broader (and better) alternative to the DJIA, has a standardized yield of 1.46%. Unfortunately, 21 stocks in the set have mediocre or subpar Momentum Grades. MCD, NKE, VZ, and WMT are among the laggards with the weakest momentum (D-) due to their subpar 3-, 6-, 9-month, and 1-year returns.

By now, shares in dividend aristocrat IBM is the essential holding of DJD with an almost 8% weight. The case of the company is a strange one: IBM has seen its revenues falling almost incessantly since 2013. At the same time, the company did a great job improving its cash flow margin and sustaining high FCF conversion, which explains why it has been capable of increasing the payout consistently despite falling sales.

Data by YCharts

There are 10 dividend aristocrats in the DJD portfolio: Caterpillar, Chevron, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, IBM, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and 3M. Combined, these players have an over 46% weight in the portfolio. But some of them are on a deadline: if CAT does not raise the quarterly DPS this year, it will be removed from the noble cohort.

Brief View On Total Returns

Does DJD's investment strategy pay off? Much depends on the time frame. The fund has been a clear beneficiary of the vaccine-induced capital rotation from tech to cyclical players, thus it trounced both DIA and SPY in the last six months.

Data by YCharts

But the longer-term picture is less inspiring as DIA and DJD delivered similar 3-year total returns, which are far behind the returns of the S&P 500 ETF.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

DJD is definitely an ETF worth further researching for dividend investors since it has a razor-thin expense ratio, solid standardized yield, and a portfolio of key U.S. dividend-paying companies.