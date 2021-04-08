Photo by Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAF) has had a tough start into the year with a mediocre operating performance, a failed M&A attempt and most recently a qualified audit opinion in relation to the revenue recognition in two US subsidiaries. As a result, the shares are trading at historically low multiples, reflecting the loss of trust in management. However, I argue that the current share price offers sufficient margin of safety to outweigh the current uncertainties. A return of more than 12% p.a. seems realistic for patient long-term investors, even with relatively conservative operating assumptions.

Well-diversified business model

Atos is a Bezons, France based diversified IT company, with an offering ranging from Infrastructure and Data Management (55% of FY20 revenue), Business and Platform Solutions (34%) and Big Data and Cybersecurity (10%). The company generates almost 70% of its revenues in Europe with the remainder of the business generated mostly in Northern America. In terms of end markets, the company is well diversified across multiple industries in the public and private sectors. The company has 105,000 employees and operates in 71 countries.

Atos is competing with other IT services providers such as IBM (IBM), Accenture (ACN), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF), Infosys (INFY) or Sopra Steria (OTC:SPSAF). In certain sub-segments such as managed security services, Atos is holding leading market positions, but the overall market is rather fragmented and fairly competitive.

Weaker growth prospects in Infrastructure and Data Management, high growth in Data and Cybersecurity

The Infrastructure and Data Management business is focused on outsourcing solutions for data centres, cloud infrastructure, business process automation, etc. Visibility on revenues is generally good as 2/3 of revenues are generated through multi-year contracts, often lasting five or more years whilst growth prospects are somewhat limited.

The Business and Platform Solutions segment operates cloud and application services, helping clients to migrate classical server-based applications into the cloud.

The Big Data and Cybersecurity segment is the fastest growing segment, focusing on access management, as well as data analysis and protection.

Diversified business model has proven resilient during the Covid-19 crisis

The cyclical Business and Platform solutions segment was hit by project postponements and a lacklustre investment environment. As a result, FY20 revenue decreased by more than 9% in FY20. On the other hand, the Big Data and Cybersecurity segment experienced strong growth of almost 18%. Overall, FY20 performance was fairly good with sales only decreasing by 3.5% to €11.2 billion and EBITDA margins at 11.8% versus 13.5% in FY19 (Source: own calculation).

Source: Annual reports 2016-2020, own calculations

According to my calculations, the company transformed €1.3 billion EBITDA into a free cash flow to equity holders of €0.5bn before acquisitions and disposals. In summary, Atos has a relatively stable business model that lacks growth but delivers relatively predictable cash flows.

Solid financial position

Excluding lease liabilities and taking into account the remaining stake in Worldline, Atos had a net cash position, offering sizeable debt capacity for potential bolt-on acquisitions. The company is rated BBB+ / stable by Standard & Poor’s.

Failed takeover attempt of DXC Technology

On 7th January 2021, news reports surfaced that Atos has made a bid for its US competitor DXC Technology, worth more than $10 billion. The company argued that a take-over would boost its US presence as well as sizeable revenue and cost synergies. Markets were shocked with shares down more than 13% on the day, clearly reflecting the (unwelcome) surprise. Previously, management had communicated a strategy of smaller and medium-sized bolt-on acquisitions.

The offer was rejected by DXC and Atos communicated that a take-over was no longer pursued in February, resulting in shares surging by more than 7% on the day. Despite the low trading multiple of DXC, it seems like these acquisitions would have endangered Atos’ medium-term financial goals in terms of growth and margins. In my view, a large-scale acquisition would be a major risk factor and it seems like the market agrees. Going forward, I hope for prudent capital allocation, focusing on smaller acquisitions and buybacks or larger M&A in-line with the mid-term growth and margin ambitions.

Qualified audit opinion is another hit to the already damaged equity story but might be an opportunity for long-term investors

On April 1, 2021, the company released a statement that its auditors issued a qualified audit opinion as revenue accounting of two US entities require further diligence. Following the DXC episode, this felt like an April’s fool and does not shed a good light on management. The market reaction to the news was severe with shares down more than 12% on the day, erasing the recovery that followed the hit in the frame of the DXC take-over attempt.

Source: seekingalpha.com

However, this is where the opportunity could be: The qualified opinion was issued due to “several matters relating to internal control weaknesses over financial reporting process and revenue recognition in accordance with IFRS 15 leading to several accounting errors, as well as risk of override of controls in this respect.” Whilst there are not sufficient details given in the statement, this probably means that revenues were overstated and/or the accounting in these entities is not up to the standards. According to the company, the entities affected generated around 11% of consolidated revenues and 9% of the consolidated operating margin. Therefore, the overall impact on the group is probably relatively limited, even if the irregularities are significant.

I would not necessarily connect the accounting issue to the lack of communication and strategic consistency management has shown in the DXC drama. Whilst I think the performance of the current management team is not great, the current market price offers a significant discount to value, providing a margin of safety that outweighs part of the apparent governance issues.

Atos trades at historically low multiples, providing a great entry opportunity for long-term investors

According to my estimates, Atos is trading at multi-year lows, based on all metrics I have looked at. Whilst I do not expect massive improvements in the operating performance of the company, I think that excess returns can be earned by long-term investors, waiting for valuations revert to the mean.

Source: Annual reports 2016-2020, own calculations

Whilst I do not see an immediate catalyst, I think the true value of the company will be recognised at some point by the market, resulting in double-digit returns even in a relatively conservative scenario. In my base case, I have assumed sales to compound at 2.5% p.a. until year 7 and EBIT margins to improve towards 6.5%, a level reached or exceeded in 2016 and 2017. Assuming an enterprise value / EBITDA multiple of 7x in our exit year, resulting in an exit share price of €122.50 (based on the common shares traded on Euronext), this translates into an annualized pre-tax return north of 12% p.a. based on the current share price of €60 (also taking into account expected dividends).

Given the relative stability of the business model, buying shares below €60 or ADRs below $71 offers an attractive opportunity for long-term investors with the patience to await mean reversion of the valuation multiples.