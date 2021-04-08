Photo by crazydiva/iStock via Getty Images

I started a review of Eaton Vance option-income closed-end funds with a look at their two diversified equity income funds - ETY and EXG. As I said there, I want to continue to go through the set before making a final pick for my Sustainable Income Portfolio. This review really should be seen in the context of that project, i.e. having as objectives high income and a sustainable capital base for a newly retired person.

This is not a wealth-building exercise. It's a quest for seven to eight percent income yields without drawing down capital. The primary source for holdings has been closed-end funds, the best of which are designed and managed to meet those goals. CEFs occupy five of the six slots I've filled so far: FOF, THW, PDT, CHI, BLW and a dividend ETF, DIVO. The FOF and BLW of those links expand the discussion of goals and objectives.

The Eaton Vance Option-Income Funds

Eaton Vance has a solid stable of option-income equity funds. They use four distinct strategies. For our purposes, only three are relevant:

Covered Call Funds which sell call options on individual stocks held by the fund (EOI, EOS).

Buy-Write Funds which sell call options on one or more stock indexes reflective of the fund's holdings (ETB, ETV, ETW, EXD).

Diversified Equity Income Funds which sell stock index call options and invest in higher-dividend-yielding stocks (ETY, EXG).

It's worth comparing portfolios of selected funds from each category, let's say the top ten holdings from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (NYSE:EOS), Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Divrs Equity Income (ETY).

While there are differences to be sure, the differences are subtle and not of a scale that one might expect to be driving great variation in returns. The same four companies occupy the top slots in each portfolio. Nevertheless, returns do vary and would seem to reflect option strategies as much or more than portfolio choices.

Let's look at some three-year charts with SPY as a market benchmark. I like three-year charts right now because they bracket the COVID crisis drawdown.

Interesting, right? Let's look at it in two pieces, before and after the pandemic crash.

Before

After

EOS has a strong showing relative to the other two funds prior to the COVID crash and beats them and SPY in the recovery. Only NAV lags SPY a bit since the drawdown period. Considering the relative distribution rates of the two funds, that's an impressive record.

Distribution Rate

EOS does, however, have the lowest distribution rate of the set of eight funds. EOI, from the same category of covered-call funds, is second lowest. EOS's distribution rate may be a bit too low for our objectives. ETY, which we looked at last time, is a perfect fit on that count.

Premiums and Discounts

Two funds have a premium: ETB and ETV. The others have discounts that range from EXG's -5.26% to EOS's -0.63%. Readers who followed the previous installment will recall that EXG has already been ruled out on other grounds. ETY clusters with EOI and ETW from -4.08% to -3.50% as the discount leaders behind EXG.

Risk and Return Metrics

Key risk measures (from InvestSpy) for 1, 2 and 5 years are seen in the next table for the Eaton-Vance funds and two comps, SPY and DIVO, the Option-Dividend ETF I discussed earlier.

To facilitate comparisons, I've charted each measure relative to SPY for the 2-year dataset.

EOS: Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Each of the CEFs exceeds SPY for all of the risk metrics. Only one - EOS - matches the high risk metrics with a greater total return. The comparison ETF, DIVO, behaves as one might predict from a call-writing strategy: Reduced Volatility, Value at Risk, and Maximum Drawdowns, but also reduced Total Return. But, and I think this is an important point, DIVO's total return does beat half of the CEFs and only misses by 20bps over two years (let's call it a wash, shall we?) on a fifth. Couple that with the much more stable market behavior (on the basis of this set of risk metrics), DIVO surely deserves strong consideration over all but the total return leader, EOS.

EOS is the lowest yielder of the group. Its distribution has been stable or rising since 2012. Most recent change is a 13% distribution increase in 2019. Refer to the NAV chart above to see that the fund is solidly meeting its distribution outflows and should be at no risk of any imminent distribution reductions. With its solid overall performance I'd expect another increase before I'd anticipate a cut to the distribution.

EOS's portfolio is also shown above. The top ten holdings are drawn from the same large-cap, growth mix of domestic equity that characterizes most of these funds. However, EOS lists its benchmark as the Russell 1000 growth index implying a more diverse pool of stocks in its full portfolio than the other funds which benchmark to S&P 500 or NASDAQ 100 indexes.

EOS derives its option income from writing calls on its holdings. This too distinguishes it, and its fellow covered-call fund, EOI, from the rest of the pool. The others write calls on indexes that reflect their portfolios.

Other Choices

EXD scores reasonably well on the risk metrics relative to the other CEFs and matches that with the best total return relative to SPY after EOS. Enough so that we should probably take a closer look. The fund pays 7.7% and is carrying a modest discount -1.2%. The distribution has held steady at $0.0708 since the fund moved to monthly payments in 2019, prior to that it had a series of distribution cuts. Its top holdings are not dissimilar to those we looked at above.

EXD has had steady NAV growth, both before and after the COVID crash, although that growth was at a lesser rate than other funds in the running.

If we're going to consider the strong 2-year total return performance as a strong point in the fund's favor, we also have to realize that its longer term (5 year) total return is the worst in the category. I see this as a fund with a couple of good years following a difficult period relative to the category. I'd prefer to see a longer record near the top of the group before I'd want to jump into the fund.

Summary

There are some good funds here. They all share the same set of negatives, mainly poor risk metrics especially for call-writing funds.

EOS's category-busting total return, price return and NAV return stats move it to the top in my view. The single issue with the fund is its distribution rate. At 5.4% it creates a drag on our >7% portfolio target. But in exchange it offers a strong possibility of some portfolio growth to offset some of the riskier high yielders in the portfolio.

Overall I prefer EOS to ETY, but someone more concerned with high income would probably find a preference for ETY. Either would be a good addition to an income portfolio in today's market environment.