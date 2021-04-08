It's not every day that you get to see the kind of big price swings that CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) has made in 2021. This Jekyll and Hyde behavior suggests there's a lot of optimism and trepidation out there for CEVA. People are bullish on CEVA, but the bullishness is not firmly rooted. It can be easily shaken as doubts exist in people's minds. Why this is so will be covered next.

Why CEVA is going up and down

The stock has made big moves in both directions as shown in the chart below. For instance, CEVA appreciated by as much as 51% in just the month of January. It then lost a third of its value in roughly three weeks from February 16 to March 8. If you include intraday highs, CEVA was up by as much as 85% at its peak in 2021. The stock is still up by 31% YTD as it has bounced back lately, but it has yet to return to its highs for the year.

It's no coincidence that the stock peaked on February 16 and then started to decline because that's when CEVA released its numbers for Q4 and FY2020. The stock had rallied up to that point as it headed into earnings, but the numbers released did not match everyone's expectations. The report even raised doubts as to whether the bull case for CEVA is warranted. CEVA achieved a number of successes in the prior period, but they don't seem to be in tune with the big gains the stock had made in comparison.

Q4 revenue decreased by 0.57% YoY to $28.2M. Licensing contributed $12.07M and royalties $16.08M. Non-GAAP EPS declined by 33.3% to $0.20. Note that there was a $2M tax expense in Q4 due to withholding taxes. CEVA licensees increased unit shipments by 35% YoY to 484M. The table below shows the numbers for Q4.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2020 Q3 FY2020 Q4 FY2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $28.15M $24.96M $28.31M 12.78% (0.57%) Gross margin 91% 90% 90% 100bps 100bps Operating income $2.41M $0.0M $3.46M - (30.35%) Net income (loss) $0.64M ($0.74M) $3.06M - (79.08%) EPS $0.03 ($0.03) $0.14 - (78.57%) (Non-GAAP) Net income $4.69M $3.61M $6.78M 29.92% (30.83%) EPS $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 25.00% (33.33%)

If the Q4 numbers are available, then so too are the numbers for all of FY2020. FY2020 revenue grew by 15.1% YoY to $100.3M, the first time annual revenue surpassed $100M. Non-GAAP EPS increased by 1.7% to $0.60. The table below shows the numbers for FY2020.

(GAAP) FY2020 FY2019 YoY Revenue $100.33M $87.15M 15.12% Gross margin 89% 88% 100bps Operating income (loss) ($0.76M) ($1.92M) - Net income (loss) ($2.38M) $0.03M - EPS ($0.11) $0.00 - (Non-GAAP) Net income $13.75M $13.38M 2.77% EPS $0.60 0.59 1.69%

Royalty revenue increased by 22% YoY to $47.8M and licensing revenue increased by 10% to $52.5M. Royalty revenue from the base station and IoT product category outperformed with an increase of 72% to $22.3M. CEVA signed 55 license agreements in FY2020 of which 17 were with first time customers. The table below breaks down the licenses by category.

Licenses Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/NB-IoT 28 Vision/Sound/AI 11 Sensor Fusion 8 Other DSP 5 Cellular DSP 3 Total 55

A total of 1.3B CEVA-powered devices were shipped in FY2020, an increase of 27% YoY. Shipments of Bluetooth units amounted to 187M in Q4 and 521M in FY2020. The table below breaks down unit shipments in Q4 and FY2020. The smartphones segment was the only one to decline YoY.

Q4 FY2020 YoY FY2020 YoY Non-handset 268M 63% 750M 60% Smartphones 118M 19% 302M (5%) Feature phones 99M 2% 273M 7% Total 484M 1.3B

There were gains and losses for CEVA

Handset baseband royalties are an important part of CEVA since they account for the majority of royalties. According to the latest Form 10-K:

"CEVA’s worldwide market share of handset baseband chips that incorporate our technologies represented approximately 26%, 26% and 25% of the worldwide baseband volume in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and accounted for approximately 53%, 67% and 77% of our total royalty revenues for 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively."

But it's over here where CEVA experienced a setback. Apple (AAPL) decided to replace the modem it sourced from Intel (INTC) with another one from Qualcomm (QCOM) for its latest iPhones. A loss for CEVA as Intel is a licensee and Qualcomm is not. It's especially disappointing since royalties grew at more than twice the pace that licensing did in FY2020 as mentioned earlier. Growth from China's Spreadtrum partially offset the loss. From the Q4 earnings call:

"On the royalty front, we are expecting a decline in royalties from a leading smartphone OEM who has switched to another baseband supplier for its recently launched 5G smartphone lineup. With that said, we do maintain our presence in its 4G smartphones and are still expected to ship volume this year. We also see continued progress for our China-based customer, who has recently regained good momentum in low-cost smartphones for emerging markets, and has also recently launched its first CEVA-powered 5G chip in China."

A transcript of the Q4 FY2020 earnings call can be found here.

Nevertheless, CEVA expects growth to continue in 2021.

"Now for the guidance, we expect 2021 to be another growth year for CEVA as the momentum for our business continues. We are forecasting total revenue to be just over $106 million for 2021 with growth in both royalties and licensing."

The forecast calls for FY2021 revenue of just over $106M, which implies an increase of 5.65% YoY. While that level of growth is better than nothing, it's not exactly something to boast about either. Note that the global semiconductor market is expected to grow by 10.9% in 2021 according to the most recent forecast from WSTS. CEVA can be said to be underperforming the overall market if this number is used as the benchmark for growth.

CEVA does not come cheap

The latest numbers from CEVA look disappointing considering how much the stock has run up. Non-GAAP EPS grew by just 1.7% in FY2020 and CEVA actually ended the year with a net loss of $0.11 per share in terms of GAAP. Sure, CEVA scored gains elsewhere, but how that translates to the bottom line is important and CEVA seems to be falling short in that regard.

The stock has appreciated a great deal over the last year or so, but that also means that valuations are way up compared to where they were not that long ago. CEVA has appreciated by 179% since March 2020. Granted, the stock market fell that month due to COVID-19 and that amplified the rally. Still, CEVA has come a long way. Maybe by too much if multiples are any indication.

CEVA Market cap $1.34B Enterprise value $1.24B Revenue ('ttm") $100.33M EBITDA $5.06M Forward P/E 65.88 PEG ratio 4.07 P/S 13.33 P/B 5.00 EV/revenue 12.36 EV/EBITDA 245.18

The table above shows the multiples CEVA trades at. CEVA is valued at 13 times annual sales with a market cap of $1.34B. The company has a PEG ratio of 4.07 and trades at 66 times forward earnings. Numbers that suggest the stock may have run up by too much in comparison to where earnings are at the moment. Having some trepidation when a stock is trading at such high multiples is understandable. A previous article covers why CEVA is pricey.

Investor takeaways

CEVA offers exposure to a wide range of technologies, including those that are only in the early stages of making their presence felt. Whether it's 5G RAN and smartphones, IoT, WiFi 6, TWS smartbuds, sensor fusion, computer vision and artificial intelligence. You name it, CEVA probably has it. If someone is looking for just one name that will give you exposure to as many of the key enablers of tomorrow's world as possible, then CEVA should be on the list of candidates under consideration.

This broad reach is very appealing. The bull case for CEVA rests on the belief that it is destined for greater things thanks to its exposure to most, if not all, of the technologies deemed the future of where we as a species are heading. For instance, CEVA is expected to benefit from the ongoing rollout of 5G, both on the handset side and the infrastructure side.

That belief is not without some merit. There's no question CEVA has grown and continues to do so. New licenses are being signed and new products incorporating CEVA's IP continue to be introduced. The fact that a substantial portion of CEVA's revenue is recurring in the form of royalties is an added bonus. Recurring revenue is considered to be more stable and less prone to sudden volatility.

Having said that, there's a reason CEVA lost a third of its value after it released its most recent earnings report. The growth forecast was underwhelming, especially against the backdrop of a big rally heading into earnings and the company trading at very high multiples. The forecast calls for CEVA to grow by just 5.7% in 2021, which is roughly half of what the overall semiconductor market is expected to grow by. If growth is the primary reason to go long a company like CEVA, then the numbers from CEVA look like a letdown. The response in the market to the latest numbers speaks volumes.

Nevertheless, CEVA is still up by 31% YTD in 2021, although that's way down from the 85% at one point. It also means that multiples are still elevated. For instance, enterprise value is at 245 times EBITDA, even though the stock has pulled back from its highs. Some may not have a problem paying that much for a company forecast to grow by less than 6% in 2021, but not everyone is likely to feel that way.

I am neutral on CEVA. The bull case for CEVA makes a compelling case in some ways. CEVA has lots of potential with its focus on distributing IP to many of the industries that are likely to rank among the fastest growing in the future like 5G, IoT and AI. However, the latest numbers suggest CEVA has yet to derive as much benefit as perceived. Single digit growth may be okay for others, but not for a company expected to grow by leaps and bounds.

CEVA may have recovered some of the losses it sustained in the aftermath of the earnings report, but that's not enough reason to be bullish. It's difficult to be long CEVA when there are other options out there trading at far lower multiples while also growing much faster than CEVA. CEVA needs to step it up, especially in terms of growth, if that is to change.