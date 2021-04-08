40-Year-Plus Annual Dividend Boosters For April Are 66

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, and these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the February 26 list of 66 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection per updated data from YCharts sampled April 5.

The Ides of March, 2020 plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors back in May.

In June , however, after ADM and NFG prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "ideal" candidates as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. In October, eight again lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. In January 2021, six made the grade, and in February it was six again. By March, the total of 'Ideal" dividend candidates was down to four and the same count holds true in April.

Yes, just 4 of the 66 40-year dividend hiker stocks showed annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Altria Group Inc (MO), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), Old Republic International Corp (ORI), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 66 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 8.9% To 27.29% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To April, 2022

Two of ten top yield 40Yr+Dividend-boosted stocks were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analysts' 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these March dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 20% accurate this month.

The following projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: target prices from less than two analysts were not applied. Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 5, 2022 were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) was projected to net $272.89 based on target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 20% more than the market as a whole.

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) was projected to net $154.40, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 18% under the market as a whole.

SJW Group (SJW) was projected to net $133.68 based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 61% under the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $128.69, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% greater than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was projected to net $123.26 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $118.95, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% under the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) was projected to net $102.83, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Clorox Co. (CLX) was projected to net $90.57, based on the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 78% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) was projected to net $90.08, based on the median of target estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) was projected to net $89.02, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 39% under the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 13.04% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alerts) Analysts Predicted Six Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To Average 7.4% Losses To April 5, 2022

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2022 were:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) projected a loss of $44.56 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from eleven analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) projected a loss of $72.09 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from six analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) projected a loss of $86.73 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) projected a loss of $92.60 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from fourteen analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 7.4% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four 40Yr+Dividend-Boosted stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per April Target Gains

50Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per April Yield

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. (MO) [1], and Universal Corp. (UVV) [2].

Two utilities representatives placed third, and seventh, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) [3], and Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) [7].

Then, one real estate sector representative placed fourth, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) [4]. Thereafter, three financial services representatives placed fifth through seventh: Old Republic International (ORI) [5], Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [6], and United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) [7].

Finally, one energy representative found its way into ninth place, National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) [9], and a consumer cyclical sector member captured the tenth place, Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) [10], to complete the 40Yr+ Dividend Hiking Stocks top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top Ten Reliable40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 6.47%-25.21% Upsides, While (32) Thirteen Lowly Down-siders Sank -0.11% to -11.48% To April 2022, Per Broker Estimates

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 21.65% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs To April 2022

Ten top 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend/price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 4/5/21 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 3.38% Vs. (32 ) 2.78% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 2022

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 40Yr+Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analysts' 1-year targets to deliver 21.65% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Old Republic International Corp (ORI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.44%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of April 5 were: Old Republic International; Franklin Resources Inc; United Bankshares Inc; Leggett & Platt Inc; National Fuel Gas Co, with prices ranging from $22.24 to $50.25.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of February 16 were: Altria Group Inc; Northwest Natural Holding Co; Universal Corp; Consolidated Edison Inc; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $51.32 to $103.85.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Above is the list of the 66 Reliable 40+Year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: This April list showed just four with annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. They were: Altria Group Inc ; Franklin Resources Inc; Old Republic International Corp; Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

