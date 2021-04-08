Aphria (APHA) is getting closer to the finish line on its reverse takeover by Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) with closing expected later this year. As we look out to the post-merger world, we are downgrading our outlook on Aphria shares to Neutral due to its massive 150% rally YTD that led to a stretched valuation. In fact, we are cautious on the entire Canadian large-cap space and we only see select opportunities within the mid-cap space. Our thesis on Aphria from January has played out nicely but downside risks are now outweighing the upside.

Valuation Reset

We last wrote about Aphria shares on January 10 and expressed our positive sentiment towards the stock due to its relatively attractive valuation and pending acquisition of Tilray that will create the world's leading global cannabis firm. However, the shares have continued to rally another 30% despite a sector-wide pullback. We think Aphria shares have run their course in the near term and the valuation gap with Canopy Growth (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) has completely closed.

Our thesis has played out beautifully as our first bullish call of Aphria on January 4 produced a 135% return in just three months. We still think that Aphria is one of the better options within Canadian large-cap LPs but its valuation has become too stretched.

The reverse takeover by Tilray is pending but all signs are pointing to a successful close at this time. The shareholder vote is scheduled for April 14 and the two largest proxy advisors are recommending that shareholders vote for the deal which usually means the deal will be approved. Recall that Tilray shares experienced a massive retail-driven rally in February and broke off from the exchange ratio by a big margin.

We concluded at the time that Tilray shares were overheated and should come back to the exchange ratio once the frenzy faded. We are glad to see that Tilray shares have completely given up their relative gain to Aphria shares and both stocks are trading in line with the proposed exchange ratio at the moment. At this stage, we consider both stocks as exchangeable given low deal risk and no arbitrage opportunity.

Our biggest concern for Aphria and other Canadian LPs is their valuation which is clearly demonstrated in the graph below. Canadian LPs are trading at astronomical multiples compared to U.S. names despite having much worse fundamentals. First and foremost, Canadian LPs have no earnings with only a handful of them are positive EBITDA and others remain deeply unprofitable.

We also do not expect earnings to improve meaningfully for Canadian LPs in the near term given the Canadian market is oversupplied while international markets are immaterial. Aphria used to trade at a significant discount to price leaders Canopy and Cronos but has since closed the gap.

With Aphria trading at 29x EV/Sales and 156x EV/EBITDA based on last quarter results, there is simply no way to make sense of these multiples based on fundamentals. We do not buy into the argument that international markets could provide meaningful earnings upside as the slow pace of development during the last few years has shown. Due to the significant re-rating of Aphria shares in the last few months, we see risks of a pullback increasing.

The other argument for downgrading Aphria is the compelling arguments for investing in U.S. cannabis stocks. We think there is clear evidence that the American cannabis firms are much more mature and profitable based on the last few years of data. American firms are growing at high double-digits and the addressable market is expanding continuously as more states pursue legalization with many more yet to come. They generate substantial cash flows and massive upside remains from regulatory changes that could repel the punitive tax code and allow uplisting to major exchanges.

In contrast, the Canadian LPs have struggled to turn a profit and most of them continue to burn significant amounts of cash. International markets are slow to develop and will remain so in the foreseeable future. Most of the Canadian LPs are not self-sustainable such as Canopy Growth which survives by borrowing and burning the cash invested by Constellation (STZ). From a fundamental perspective, there is an overwhelming argument to prioritize American cannabis stocks over Canadian LPs.

Aphria Outlook

Aphria has established itself as the top 3 LPs in Canada through strong execution in the domestic market and self-funding. Compared to Canopy and Cronos, Aphria has been EBITDA positive for several quarters and it has not received any large investment from a single company. We continue to believe that Aphria is the best-positioned large-cap LP but the entire group is overvalued and faces very high risks of a pullback.

Our initial thesis on Aphria already played out as it closed its valuation gap with the top Canadian LPs. Aphria shares skyrocketed 150% this year so far and have outperformed other large LPs by a wide margin. Because Aphria's valuation is now in line with the most expensive LPs, we are adjusting our assessment to negative due to our negative view of the entire large-cap sector in Canada and lack of near-term catalysts. Aphria will be busy with closing its transaction with Tilray and digesting the recently completed Sweetwater Brewing acquisition. Therefore, we expect fewer updates on the corporate development front in the near term.

Looking Ahead

We highlighted Aphria shares in early January because we saw an opportunity for the stock to close its valuation gap with much weaker peers like Canopy Growth and Cronos. Since then, the stock has soared 150% in 2021 alone while completely closing the valuation gap. Now that our original thesis has played out, we see little upside in the stock. Further, we see risks of a pullback increasing as the Canadian LPs continue to report disappointing financial results.

Lastly, we are reiterating our long-held view that American cannabis companies represent far superior investment options due to a number of factors, including better growth, stronger profitability, bigger TAM, among others. In summary, we are now Neutral on Aphria shares due to elevated valuation after the recent rally that has likely gone too far despite our view that Aphria remains the best-positioned among large-cap Canadian LPs.