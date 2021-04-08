Photo by SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

One of the most exciting things about REITs is just how many there are and the different assets that they own. Truly, they give investors a wide range of assets to have ownership over. As an example, we need only look at American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC). As its name might suggest, this company is dedicated to the acquisition, development, and leasing out of student housing.

It has properties located on campuses throughout the United States. And it has other assets as well. At present, shares of the company do not look particularly cheap, but they don't look horrible either. In the long run, especially if the business recovers from the COVID-19 downturn, its upside could be significant. Of course, this will only be over an extended period, and will likely be captured by only patient investors.

A Look at American Campus

American Campus may seem like a simple business conceptually, but it is actually a multifaceted firm. The bulk of its business, representing 94% of its revenue in 2020, is centered around the ownership of student housing properties. Including one that is under development right now, the company owns 160 properties. It also has other properties, bringing its total activities to 206 properties in all. Put together, this works out to nearly 141,100 rooms.

*Taken from American Campus Communities Inc.

With its owned properties, the company's business strategy is simple. It owns the property and leases it out in exchange for income. Of the 160 that it has across 68 University markets, 33%, as measured by NOI, or net operating income, are located directly on university campuses. A further 61% of NOI comes from within half a mile of these campuses. And only one of its 160 properties is located more than one mile away from these campuses.

Some of these properties are quite old, but management has made it a point to invest in modernizing them. Others, they are not afraid to sell. As an example, the company sold one asset last year that was located in Maryland. The price for it was $148 million.

In addition, American Campus generates revenue in other ways. At present, it has what it calls its ACE, or American Campus Equity, business line. These are properties that partner up with universities. They are on-campus and the company receives marketing and operational assistance with these properties. In exchange for managing them, American Campus is entitled to half of all net cash that flows from them.

The company also has campus-participating properties and a few managed properties as well. One really exciting piece is the arrangement that it has with The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Back in 2018, American Campus announced that it would fund the development of rooms in the 25,000 square foot education center for Disney. Some of this work has already been done, but total construction will not be completed until 2023.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney did suspend its Disney College Program. This is temporary, but management has said that it has weighed on their financial performance to some degree. In all, the investment being made by the firm totals $614.6 million.

Over the past few years, management has done well to grow the company. Between 2016 and 2019, for instance, revenue jumped from $786.4 million to $943 million. That implies an annualized growth rate of 6.2%. Over the same window of time, operating cash flow grew from $306.1 million to $370.4 million. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $292.6 million to $350.3 million. AFFO, or adjusted funds from operations, showed similar growth, rising from $297.7 million to $336.2 million. And lastly, EBITDA grew from $389.4 million to $472.2 million.

This period of growth was impressive, and management has expectations to continue it through at least 2030. This includes, in large part, entering into joint ventures so that it can benefit from low-cost capital in the private market. However, 2020 saw a bit of a downturn. Revenue dropped 7.7% to $870.6 million. Operating cash flow dropped 5.2% to $351.1 million. FFO declined 19.8% to $281.1 million. AFFO dropped by 18% to $275.5 million. And, last but not least, EBITDA declined to 13.9% to $406.5 million.

Because this decline was driven by COVID-19, it is likely that the company will eventually rebound to its prior levels. If we assume that that is the case, and we utilized 2019's pricing figures, shares don't look great, but they don't look bad either. Based on my calculations, the price to operating cash flow multiple of the firm is 16.4. Its price to FFO multiple stands at 17.3. And its price too AFFO multiple is only marginally higher at 18. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company is 20.3.

To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare American Campus to five other REITs that were rated highly on Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. One of them clearly was a significant outlier, so I elected to ignore it for the purpose of this analysis. Of the remaining four, the range on a price to operating cash flow basis was from 10.5 to 27.2. American Campus was right in the middle of these four. The same outlier situation applied for the EV to EBITDA multiple analysis.

However, in this case, American Campus is actually trading lower than its peers, which had a range of 22.5 to 33.3. The fact that it is trading at the lower end here is positive, but this does not mean that American Campus is a home run. Using 2019 figures, for instance, the company’s net leverage ratio is still pretty high at 7.5.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, American Campus is certainly an interesting business with an interesting business model. Fundamentally, the company looks sound, but leverage is high. Shares are priced at the low end in one respect, while they are priced at the midpoint in another. Even so, these multiples are fairly lofty. So, while the company is a quality player with attractive potential in the long run, investors should understand that they are not buying a value prospect here. They will have to be very patient to see the return they are seeking.