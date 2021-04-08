Photo by J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is about to see a revenue recovery in 2021. Earlier this year, the company has announced its new CEO, and it is undergoing restructuring. While there are very positive movements that I observed from the latest quarterly review, I am yet to be convinced whether the revenue growth and margin improvement can be achieved at the same time in the long term. The current price of $100+ is reflecting the revenue recovery and savings from the cost restructuring. We will need to see proof of business improvement to go up from this level.

I recommend monitoring the next quarter closely, on whether the management can execute the strategy well enough, or enter a position if the price dips into the buyable price range in the meantime.

The recent development of PVH

PVH is an apparel retailer with brand names including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen, and IZOD. Among these brands, Tommy and CK are the major revenue generators (accounting for 50% and 40% of the total revenue, respectively). The remaining revenue comes from the Heritage brands, which the company has plans to exit its Retail business by mid-2021. Approximately 40 of the 162 Heritage Brands Retail stores had been closed by the end of 2020. The company will continue to operate Heritage wholesale and digital partnerships related to Heritage Brands.

Amid a challenging time for the business, the company announced Stefan Larsson as a new CEO, replacing the former CEO Emanuel Chirico on Feb. 1, 2021. Before joining PVH, Larsson was the CEO of Ralph Lauren (RL), global president of Old Navy in GAP (GPS), and was also part of the H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) management for nearly 15 years. His main expertise is in redefining the brands, supply chain management, and global expansion. He has a good career track record for leading the Old Navy's success, as well as the global expansion of H&M.

Q4 2020 Earnings Call updates

This is the first quarter review after Larsson became the new CEO. I was keen to see the changes he will bring to the company, and below is the summary.

Firstly, the management has a focus on the e-commerce channel. The management has indicated that the penetration ratio (digital revenue to total revenue) is growing and it has reached almost 25%, which is around 40% YoY growth. (They do not publish the digital sales figures in the financial reports.) In particular, the direct-to-consumer growth was remarkable at 70% YoY. The management implied that there will be continued emphasis and investment in the digital platform.

Secondly, the management has reduced their inventories substantially, which is 12% down compared to the prior year. According to management, they are carrying $75M of basic inventory for the spring of 2021, which is ahead of their own projection of $100M. They are achieving this by trimming the unproductive products and planning to be less dependent on promotional sales. We will see inventory turnover sequentially improving going forward.

Thirdly, there is a cost restructuring with the exit of the Heritage retail business and the restructuring of the brick-and-mortar businesses. Heritage Brands has been a declining business, and the business line has recorded a net loss of $81M during 2019. The company is expecting to book a net loss of $21M in 2021 to close this business. ($30M was already booked in 2020.)

The company is also restructuring the brick-and-mortar stores and the overhead costs. The workforce in the North American office will be reduced by approximately 12%, which will lead to an annual savings of $80M. Also, the store and workforce restructuring in the international segment is expected to have an annual net savings of $60M.

Lastly, the management forecasts that the gross margin can be improved going forward. Gross margin in the last quarter was recorded at 53.9%, which is higher than the previous year's record of 52%. The management claimed that the margin can improve to 57% going forward, which is a remarkable feat as their historical gross margin ranged between 53% and 54%. According to the management, the low-level inventory and digital sales will aid in the improvement, and they are trying to be less reliant on the promotional activity.

Conservatism

Overall, I view that the new management has a good compass to survive in today's retail industry where it is becoming competitive and destructive more than ever due to COVID-19.

However, I have conservative perspectives in the current management's forecast.

Firstly, I am still cautious about the management's forecast on the top line. The management has forecasted revenue in 2021 to increase 22% to 24% YoY (Gross total revenue is $8.7B ~ $8.84B). If we look at the details, about 15% of revenue (as of 2019) was driven by Heritage brands, which will not recur as a full value as the company has plans to exit the retail side of the business in mid-2021. What type of strategic position the management will make for the Heritage brands is not certain as of now. As I calculated, the 2021 revenue of Tommy and CK needs to be equivalent to or higher than the 2019 level to achieve the 22% to 24% recovery without the Heritage retails.

The impact of the prolonged pandemic in H1 2021 (especially from Europe, Canada, and other Asian countries) will result in lower-than-expected store traffic and revenue. The management mentioned that the topline forecast is conservative from their perspective, but they assumed that there won't be a prolonged pandemic effect. Hence, I think the forecast for 2021 needs to be conservative to a certain extent. Digital revenue growth will be key to achieve this level of recovery.

Secondly, I think we need to see how they can maintain revenue without the promotional activities. The PVH's product categories such as jeans, underwear, and shirts have high competition and the consumers are price-sensitive. It is all very positive to see the lean inventory management and cutting down the promotions, but consumers will not pay the higher price for the same product that they used to buy or they can find similar products from other brands. Hence, I am conservative on using the management's gross margin forecast of 57%, yet.

In the end, it is the trending products (or "Hero" products, as the CEO emphasizes) that attract the consumers and make the whole strategy possible. The product needs to prove to consumers that it has the quality, trendy style, and fast production lead time. I think we are yet to see that from the last quarter, and it will take a few months to see the fundamental changes in products.

I am looking forward to hearing from the CEO in the next quarter, to confirm if my 2 conservative viewpoints are correct. I think we haven't seen enough evidence that the company can build the brands by having successful hero products that the consumers are willing to pay without having price concern, nor the company having trendy products that can lead to fast inventory lead time.

Valuation

Buy Target Fair Value Sell Target *PVH assumption FWD PER 20.97 24.05 28.26 20.0 Dividend Yield 0.33% 0.29% 0.25% 0.22% Equity Value ($B) $ 5.5 $ 6.3 $ 7.4 $ 8.4 Fair Price $ 85 $ 97 $ 114 $ 131

DCF Valuation (Prepared by the Author)

From my forecast and the DCF model, I have concluded that the fair price is $97 for PVH, which indicates that the current price is in line with fair value or slightly expensive. These are my assumptions.

1. Revenue assumption - I have assumed that 2021 revenue recovery to be at 19% growth YoY, at a gross total of $8.5B. This is lower than the management's expectation by $250M. For 2022 to 2023, I assumed it to be at 6.5%, and for 2024 onwards, at 5% annual growth. It will reach $10B revenue by 2024-2025.

2. Gross margin - I have assumed a 55% gross margin for the upcoming years. This is lower than the management's goal of 57%.

3. Operating margin - 2021 will have a nice bounce back to 7%, after considering the restructuring costs. My forecast suggests that the company can reach a stable 10%+ operating margin from 2023 given the fact that higher digital revenue can drive the operation cost and inventory cost down.

4. Debt - Current long-term debt is recorded at $3.5B. Looking at the debt repayment schedule and the operating cash flow, I am optimistic that the company can deleverage the debt to less than $1B by the end of 2025 without risking the safety level of a cash reserve at $1B to $1.5B.

5. *Assumption using management's goal - This is the forecast using the management's goal from the Q4 2020 earnings call. If the gross margin is sustainable at 56-57%, and revenue recovery is sustained despite a higher margin, the result concludes that the valuation can reach $130.

Conclusion

As demonstrated in the valuation part, the sustainable gross margin of 57% has a strong upside potential of a 30% valuation increase. However, I am hesitant to be bullish at this point, as we need to see strong product lines, enthusiastic customers, and brand value appraisal to achieve this.

The current price of $100+ is reflecting the post-COVID revenue recovery and cost restructuring efforts. I recommend monitoring another quarter on whether the management can execute their strategy well enough, or enter a position if the price dips into the buyable price range, which would be around $85.