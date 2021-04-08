Photo by sanjeri/E+ via Getty Images

When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside cannot hurt you.” ― Winston S. Churchill

Today, we take our first look at a small, developmental concern that is trying to tackle some of the complications and afflictions of aging. A full review follows below.

Company Overview

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) is a South San Francisco based early-stage healthcare concern developing treatments that slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, with a current focus on ophthalmology and neurology. After the failure of a mid-stage osteoarthritis of the knee candidate (UBX0101) in August 2020, the company is left with one ophthalmology asset that commenced clinical testing in October 2020. Unity was formed in 2009 and went public in 2018, raising net proceeds of $75.9 million at $17 per share. That stock currently trades just under $6.00 a share level and sports an approximate market capitalization of $330 million.

Source: Company Presentation

The Theory

With a stated mission “to extend human healthspan,” Unity has spent a decade identifying the root causes of age-related diseases, which burden the healthcare system at an increasing rate as people age. Approximately 80% of individuals over the age of 65 have at least one chronic disease and 50% suffer from two or more. As such, providing healthcare for people over the age of 65 costs four to five times more than the balance of the population, which is why the healthcare system is essentially bankrupt. The scientists at Unity believe that the accumulation of senescent cells is a fundamental mechanism of aging and a causal factor in many common age-related diseases and have made this tenet the foundation of their research efforts.

Source: Company Presentation

What are senescent cells? They are cells that have permanently halted division. These cells accumulate in the body, secreting large quantities of proteins, including inflammatory cytokines, proteases, immune modulators, growth factors, etc. that disturb the tissue micro-environment (a.k.a. senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP)). Over 100 proteins comprise the SASP. In addition to its effects on tissue function, the SASP contains factors that induce senescence in neighboring cells, setting off a cascade of events that culminates in functionally slowed or compromised tissue that underlies a variety of age-related diseases. Unity maintains that developing remedies to remove senescent cells cuts off SASP production at its source, and therefore the root cause of diseases of aging.

Source: Company Presentation

The Challenge

However, with 100+ individual factors comprising the SASP, understanding all the interactions of these multiple factors – a precondition of their modulation – has been challenging for Unity and other biotechs as no senolytic treatment for either the elimination of senescent cells or regulation of the accompanying SASP has ever been approved.

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s first major clinical effort testing its theory targeted osteoarthritis of the knee. In a Phase 2 study that initiated in 4Q19 and readout in August 2020, Unity’s UBX0101 failed to separate from placebo on an assessment of pain measure at week 12, causing the program’s termination. This news cratered shares of UBX 67% from $12.43 to $4.15 in the following trading session (August 17, 2020), eventually leveling out just below $3. These events compelled Unity to restructure the company with a pivot toward ophthalmology and neurology, resulting in the elimination of ~33 positions beginning in September 2020 and the departure of co-founder and president Dr. Nathaniel David.

Source: Company Presentation

UBX1325

The first manifestation of the company’s realignment was the entry of UBX1325 into the clinic in October 2020. UBX1325 is an injectable inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein Bcl-xL, which is one of more than 20 B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2) gene family proteins that regulate the intrinsic apoptosis pathway. The candidate is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), an accumulation of fluid in the macula part of the retina due to leaking blood vessels brought on by damage from hyperglycemia. Unity has also demonstrated that senescent cells accumulate in the retinas of patients with DME.

Source: Company Presentation

Common symptoms of DME are blurry vision, floaters, double vision, and eventually blindness if untreated. To stop the leakage in the macula, laser surgery is currently the standard of care, but involves a three-to-six-month recovery period with not all procedures resulting in improved vision. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor treatment has made some headway but involves monthly or bimonthly intravitreal injections lasting up to a year, are only effective for ~50% of DME patients and involve potential long-term side effects such as increased ischemia and retinal fibrosis. With roughly 10% of the population diabetic and ~28% suffering from DME or its precursor diabetic retinopathy, the potential market is sizable with an estimated two million Americans suffering from DME.

Source: Company Presentation

In preclinical murine models, UBX1325 demonstrated significant reduction in vascular leakage and improvement in retinal/photoreceptor function – more so than the compound found in Regeneron’s (REGN) anti-VEGF inhibitor Eylea. Assuming positive results from the safety and tolerability study (expected in 1H21), Unity anticipates initiating a proof-of-concept Phase 1b trial in 1H21.

Unity is also conducting IND-enabling studies for another Bcl-2 protein inhibitor UBX1967, as well as exploring the elimination of senescent cells in the brain as a method of reducing tau protein burden.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

To finance these programs, the company held cash of $115.6 million and debt of $25 million as of year end 2020. With the restructuring, Unity should have enough cash to operate until mid-2022. It also filed a shelf registration that includes an ATM facility with ~$59 million remaining as of the end of Q3'20.

Not surprisingly, with the failure of UBX0101, analysts jumped ship en masse with four downgrades in August 2020. Unfortunately, opinions have not improved with Citi downgrading the company from a hold to a sell on February 16, 2020. Overall, Street analysts have four holds, one buy and one sell on UBX currently.

Verdict

Despite this pessimism, shares of UBX have rebounded nearly100% from their early September 2020 sub-$3 closing lows. During that time, the company announced its restructuring and entered UBX1325 into the clinic. Besides $115.6 million of cash – there isn’t much here – at least not yet. With not one success for efficacy in the clinic, a likely Phase 1b trial for UBX1325 commencing in Q2'21 is all Unity investors can look to at the moment – besides for some additional theories on senolytic medicine and aging that are being tested in the preclinic. As such, the over $200 million valuation (net of cash) is more than adequate for a company that won’t have results from a Phase 2 study until sometime in 2023 – assuming success in the proof-of-concept trail. Funding that Phase 2 study will require additional (and most certainly) dilutive capital. We’ll keep an eye on this one as Unity is theoretically promising, but more is needed in practice before getting excited about this early-stage busted IPO.

If everyone helps to hold up the sky, then one person does not become tired.”― Askhari Johnson Hodari

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum