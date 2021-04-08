Photo by Dean Mitchell/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF), we suggested that investors should head for the exits on the previously recommended trade. Specifically, we wanted to close out the long trade on the convertible debentures.

Since our initial recommendation in March 2020, the debentures have delivered fantastic returns of close to 67%. We think the trade is done as we no longer have a good risk adjusted setup in any of the convertible debentures. The F debentures are likely going to be more volatile as they are now part equity, part debt. We are now moving to the sidelines and will watch for better opportunities ahead.

Source: Chemtrade: Time To Declare Victory On The Debentures

At the same time, we maintained that the risk of a dividend cut was quite high on the common shares. We revisit our thesis today and update investors on recent developments.

Q4-2020

Chemtrade's results were less than spectacular for the last quarter of the year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $319.4 million, a decrease of $35.9 million from 2019. The decrease in revenue for the fourth quarter is primarily due to lower sales volumes and lower selling prices for caustic soda and hydrochloric acid (“HCl”) and lower sales volumes of sodium chlorate in the Electrochemicals (“EC”) segment and lower sales volumes of regen acid and merchant sulphuric acid in the Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (“SPPC”) segment.

Source: Chemtrade

Its revenue declines flowed straight down to its adjusted EBITDA, as fixed costs remained high. Adjusted cash flow was down to just about 411.0 million and Chemtrade was finally able to catch up on its maintenance and turnaround work in Q4.

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities was $10.9 million compared with $38.3 million generated during the fourth quarter of 2019. Distributable Cash after maintenance capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative $23.0 million, or negative $0.25 per unit compared with $1.4 million or $0.02 per unit in 2019. Maintenance Capex for the fourth quarter was $34.0 million, or 37-cents per unit. Maintenance Capex during the fourth quarter was unusually high and represented almost half of the amount spent in the whole year, as projects had been deferred from earlier in the year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Source: Chemtrade

For the entire year, Chemtrade generated just $0.64 of distributable cash per unit. This was less than what it paid out during the year and just a shade above its reduced distribution rate of $0.05/month.

Source: Chemtrade

Leverage Remains Excessive

We look at debt as total liabilities (excluding operating lease liabilities) less current assets.

Source: Chemtrade

This comes to about $1.36 billion. That compares to their adjusted EBITDA of $265 million giving Chemtrade a 5.1X debt to EBITDA ratio.

Source: Chemtrade

Let's assume they can hit $320 million in 2021 with a rebounding economy. This is a bit ahead of consensus, and closer to 2022 numbers.

Data by YCharts

But even if we run with $320 million, leverage remains over 4.2X. We have previously suggested eliminating the distribution to deal with this. Chemtrade instead has taken a different route.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (“Chemtrade” or the “Fund”) (TSX: CHE.UN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis, 9,800,000 trust units (the “Trust Units”), at a price of $7.15 per Trust Unit (the “Offering Price”) for gross proceeds of approximately $70 million (the “Offering”). The Fund has also granted the Underwriters the option to purchase up to $10.5 million of additional Trust Units at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part any time up to 30 days following closing of the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to repay outstanding indebtedness under the Fund’s existing credit facility and for general trust purposes. The Fund expects to draw on its credit facility in connection with future organic growth opportunities, particularly in ultra-pure sulphuric acid and water chemical products and the monetization of by-product hydrogen in the electrochemicals segment.

Source: Chemtrade

This changes the scale only slightly as after bank fees it leaves a rather small net amount for Chemtrade. In an ideal world they would have issued enough units to get a sub 3.75X debt to EBITDA for at least the 2022 numbers. The problem with that level of equity issuance though is that it is incredibly expensive. Chemtrade's cost equity has gone lower as the stock has rebounded but it still had to issue equity at just 7X free cash flow for 2021. If it goes that route the whole way, its free cash flow per share would drop, a lot. We base this on the fact that Chemtrade would use the proceeds to pay of its credit facility, which is has a very low cost of 4.3%.

Verdict

Chemtrade has the wind firmly at its back for 2021-2022. Consensus GDP estimates for US and Canada are quite high and continue to move up. US in particular, is roaring ahead as the vaccination pace continues to surprise even the biggest optimists.

This bodes well for chemical pricing and Chemtrade will deliver a very strong year. As it does so, we think management is eyeing more opportunities for equity issuance. We base this on the fact that as a cyclical company, they would ideally want to run a sub 3.0X leverage at mid-cycle and they are a long ways away from that. Now, the higher price they issue equity, the better it is for existing shareholders of course. We remain neutral here as leverage risks are quite high for our taste. Bulls may argue that the EBITDA was quite resilient for a difficult year and there is truth to that. But we cannot see past the debt risk and hence even when we did take a position previously, it was a rung above the equity level.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.