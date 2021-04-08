Photo by izzzy71/iStock via Getty Images

Hammering On The Basement Door

We've written about Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) on a number of prior occasions - you can read those notes here. In our most recent note, on February 11 this year, we moved to Neutral citing product concerns.

This proved to be a good call, as you can see. We had previously been in and out of the stock in our staff personal accounts, and had made a little money despite a worrisome few weeks here and there. Lacking conviction in the product story vs. cloud-native players such as Avalara (AVLR), we elected to sell our holdings some time prior to that Q4 earnings report.

We have no change in our view on the product story. VERX is a long-in-the-tooth business that was in family hands prior to its decidedly middle-aged IPO. No crackerjack hot VC stock this. In fairness, the management team knows this and has made what appear to be sensible acquisitions and alliances recently in pursuit of alleviating both the real and perceived issues here.

But there is a major change in valuation since that note of ours, and we think the stock has fallen too far. We bought back into the name after the earnings call drop and we think a trading gain can be banked. Let's first look at the stock chart, since this is primarily a chart-driven opportunity in our mind.

First, the happy part. Volatile as it may have been, that upward sloping blue channel shows you the overall positive progress of the stock since IPO, through two earnings reports. The stock was moving down already in lockstep with the general selling off of growth names in early March, but it was still within that channel. Absent any other catalyst we might reasonably have expected the stock to find support around the high 20s / low 30s level as you can see.

Oops. Q4 earnings, reported on March 10, did for all that.

Here's the earnings progression. Excuse the patchier-than-normal data, this is the case with all recent IPOs. We'll fill it in as it becomes more easily available.

That's not a bad set of numbers. Revenue growth accelerated a touch in the December quarter, TTM EBITDA margins are rising slowly, and unlevered pre-tax cashflow margins are steady for now (we anticipate they will drift up). About 60% of TTM revenue is already prepaid and in the bag for next year and that prepaid, deferred amount grew at 8% vs. the prior year quarter. In the world of cloud software this is all good rather than great. But it is good.

The hammer blow came in the Q4 earnings release. The company guided to Q1 revenue of $94.5-96.5m, implying growth of 5.9-8.1%, and to FY12/21 revenue of $401-405m, implying full year growth of 7.0-8.1%. Whereupon investors bawled, wailed, sulked and finally dumped the stock in protest. The final indignity was a downgrade by Morgan Stanley yesterday. Cue the stock plumbing the lows. At one point during trading, the stock made a new all-time-low in the $20 zip code. It finished in after-hours back at $21. Which makes for a not-so-happy chart.

Now, when a stock breaks a new all-time low like that, investors' lizard brains tend to react in one of two ways. IT'S ALL OVER, some will say. DOOM BE UPON US. SELL! And who are we to argue. Nobody likes a loser. So, expect some folks to keep selling. Can we say the stock has found a bottom? We cannot. Can anyone, truly? They cannot, at least until after the fact. But let's go back to lizard mode for a moment. Some of us reptiles may think differently. We may think, hm, that crowd of lizards be running left, so we shall run right in order to see what all the fuss is about. So, expect some folks to start buying.

The more high falutin dinos out there might then say, hm, well, if that stock starts moving up, there must be a reason; and start looking for reasons. We have a couple that can be applied on an ex post facto basis should indeed the stock move up. And no doubt we will do, in order that we be smarty-lookin reptiles after the fact.

One, absolute valuation.

At $21 you are being asked to pay 7.4x TTM revenue for a business that grew at 17% during that TTM period. That's what is known as cheap for the current environment, for those that care about fundamental valuations. Also, even if management are right in their FY12/21 outlook, that's just 6.9x current year revenue for a 7.6% grower. Also not too challenging.

OK. So that's one potential ex post facto "the stock went up because" reason tucked away. Now for another. Guidance.

Is that guidance really viable? Well, the growth in deferred tells you it might be. Deferred is 60% of TTM recognized revenue and it grew at 8% vs one year ago. So the prepaid book of business is growing at roughly the rate that management say the revenue line is going to grow at. OK. That's some supporting evidence for management's claim.

Let's look at sequential revenue growth to see if the flywheel can in fact slow that much.

OK here we apply the midpoint of the company's guide to Q1. That implies a slowdown of 4% vs Q4 2020. Any business can slow down anytime, of course. VERX in its reported period hasn't, for what it's worth, ever slowed on a sequential quarterly basis, but this is a stock we're talking about, so as you know, it's always Anything Can Happen Thursday.

Then we say, OK let's say that Q1 guide is correct. What then has to happen for the company to hit that full year guide? The answer is some form of re-acceleration. You can invent other numbers for Q2, Q3, Q4 2021 revenues to get to that same FY12/21 number that they guide to, of course. But if Q1 is going to slow that much, the next three quarters have to accelerate.

Again. Could happen. But in a fairly predictable revenue line - remember, revenue amounting to 60% of TTM recognized revenue is already prepaid and due to be recognized during FY12/21, so it's not like every day is a new day here - it's odd for growth rates to go negative, then positive so quickly.

Draw your own conclusion. Too often, sellside analysts say, oh, guidance is too conservative, and proves not to be. So all we will say is, for both the company's guidance statements to be true requires some odd behavior on the revenue line, and that sits a little squiffy with us. If we had to call it? We'd say guidance is somewhat conservative.

So, fellow lizards. Here we have a stock at new lows, with guidance that may prove to be conservative, in a category - tax software - that has the wind at its back from the rollout of online sales taxes in the US and beyond. Absolute valuation multiples are low relative to even guided growth, should anyone care. To us that spells a stock that may have fallen prematurely to Earth. And so we bought some already. We don't love the company - we love no company, we love no stock - we are, as one of our subscribers likes to put it, renters not owners here, and we aim to sell the stock for a sensible trading gain in due course. But if you like to run right when the herd of dinos be stampeding left? You might consider picking up a little VERX here and there.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 8 April 2021.