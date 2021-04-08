BDC Buzz has recently started active coverage (pricing, projections, rankings, etc.) of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) which is an internally managed Business Development Company ("BDC") with a differentiated and diversified model providing multiple streams of revenue including loan origination (SBA 7a loans, 504 loans, PPP loans, and conventional loans). The company also provides various services to small and medium businesses including electronic payment processing, payroll processing, web solutions, insurance services, and technology:

Source: Company Presentation

Similar to REITs, Business Development Companies are regulated investment companies ("RICs") required to pay at least 90% of their annual taxable income to shareholders, avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders. This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation), driving higher yields that mostly range from around 7% to 10%.

NEWT Historical Dividend Yield

The following chart shows NEWT's historical dividend yield compared to the 'BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate B Index' (Corp B) and the average BDC:

NEWT Historical Yield Spread

The following chart shows the historical yield spread between NEWT and Corp B which has averaged around 4.0% since 2015 but is currently 3.1% (NEWT at 7.7% versus Corp B at 4.6%) likely due to expected dividend increases in 2021. This would indicate that NEWT is appropriately priced (using historical yield spreads) especially if the company pays $2.65 in dividends for 2021 (effective a yield of 9.6%) as discussed next.

NEWT Dividend Discussion

NEWT uses Adjusted Net Investment Income ("ANII") as a measure of its operating performance which includes short-term capital gains from the sale of the guaranteed portions of SBA 7a loans and a non-conforming conventional loan, capital gain distributions from controlled portfolio companies, which are reoccurring events. The Company defines ANII as:

net investment income plus net realized gains (losses) recognized from the sale of guaranteed portions of SBA 7a loans and conventional loan investments, plus or minus loss on lease adjustment, plus the net realized gains on controlled investments, plus or minus the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, plus loss on extinguishment of debt."

Source: NEWT SEC Filing

NEWT's business model is seasonal/cyclical in nature which is why the company pays an irregular/variable quarterly dividend and is managed on annual basis (not quarterly).

The last three lines in the table below use the average over the last four quarters to help identify trends in dividend coverage.

The company declared a Q1 2021 cash dividend of $0.50 per share which is a 13.6% increase over the Q1 2020 dividend of $0.44 per share, and a 25% increase over the Q1 2019 dividend of $0.40 per share.

On March 22, 2021, NEWT increased its 2021 annual dividend forecast from $2.00 to $2.50 to $2.40 to $2.90, with a midpoint of $2.65, which is 29% higher than the amount of dividends paid in 2020. The increased earnings are mostly related to the new round of Payment Protection Program ("PPP") loans as well as the following discussed next:

Renewed engines of growth post-pandemic including SBA 7a loan efforts, SBA 504 dividend income from increased loan fundings and gain-on-sale income, and resumed joint venture lending activity in the non-conforming conventional loan market.

NTS forecasts 2021 revenue between $40.0 million and $50.0 million and 2021 adjusted EBITDA of between $5.5 million and $6.0 million, with forecasted continued growth in both metrics from the 2021 forecasted levels.

forecasts 2021 revenue between $40.0 million and $50.0 million and 2021 adjusted EBITDA of between $5.5 million and $6.0 million, with forecasted continued growth in both metrics from the 2021 forecasted levels. NMS forecasts 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million.

forecasts 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million. Reduced borrowing rates.

Similar to other BDCs, NEWT's borrowing rates continue lower including its lines of credit and the recent $115 million public offering of 5.50% Notes due 2026 trading under the symbol "NASDAQ:NEWTZ" which has been added to the BDC Google Sheets. The company used the proceeds to fully retire its 6.25% Notes due 2023, to fund investments in debt and equity securities.

Newtek Conventional Lending ("NCL") funds non-conforming conventional loans with a total principal balance of approximately $80.6 million, consisting of 17 loans, all of which are current with payments except for one loan as of December 31, 2020. NCL ceased funding non-conventional conforming loans in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, NEWT is in the process of negotiating new joint-venture agreements and hopes to finalize and launch new joint ventures during Q2 2021 and restart its non-conforming conventional loan program shortly thereafter. Newtek Small Business Lending services non-conforming conventional loans originated by NCL.

"We're also excited about our nonconforming conventional loan program. We're in the process of negotiating two new JV agreements. They are actually done. We're in the documentation phase, hope to finalize them shortly and start our nonconforming conventional loan program, another one of those important cylinders. In PPP lending, we anticipate funding between $350 million and $400 million of PPP loans by March 31 if Congress extends the PPP program through June 30, which has passed the house and is anticipated to pass the Senate. Newtek Small Business Finance I believe is going to ultimately fund about $500 million."

Source: NEWT Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Through the first two rounds of PPP loans, Newtek Small Business Finance ("NSBF") funded two years' worth of loan production in slightly over six months partnering with several banks to sell them up to 100% participations. On January 15, 2021, NSBF began submitting first- and second-draw PPP loan applications to the SBA, in accordance with the government's third stimulus package. The Company anticipates funding between $350 and $400 million of PPP loans by March 31, 2021. If Congress extends the PPP through June 30, 2021, NSBF believes it can ultimately fund $500 million of PPP loans by that date.

"The company anticipates achieving record adjusted net income for the first quarter. We don't know what that is yet, obviously we're still closing up the quarter, but we clearly think it will be north of 1% adjusted NII. A lot of that is based upon the renewed focus on 7(A) lending as the economy opens up, helped from our portfolio companies as well as success in the PPP program. We are looking at a full year 2021 7(A) loan fundings. We stated it is $600 million. I'd like to make that a range of $580 million to $600 million."

Source: NEWT Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Payment Protection Program ("PPP"): Pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), Congress tasked the SBA and U.S. Treasury with implementing the PPP. The PPP enabled authorized lenders, including NSBF, to make PPP loans to U.S. small businesses for the purposes of maintaining their payroll, paying their rent and utilities, and certain other costs. PPP loans are 100% federally guaranteed and are forgivable to borrowers if they comply with the PPP. There have been three rounds of PPP funding, with the third round to conclude on March 31, 2021, with a potential extension through June 30, 2021 depending on further action by Congress.

Source: SEC Filing

Source: SEC Filing

Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS") is a payment processing business with August 2020 to December 2020 processing volumes recovering from previous levels. Management believes that this is a result of increased consumer spending as local and state economies continued to reopen across the U.S. Management expects continued growth in 2021 and added senior talent to the NMS team. NMS adjusted EBITDA decreased by 12.9% in 2020 over 2019. NMS had an equity fair market value of $111.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total enterprise value of $126.4 million, including debt and excess cash, equates to a multiple of 8.3x 2021 forecasted adjusted EBITDA of $14.5 million, excluding extraordinary non-recurring items.

Source: Company Presentation

Newtek Business Lending ("NBL") originated SBA 504 loans contributing $1.6 million in dividend income to the company during Q4 2020. In March 2021, NBL closed a $100 million credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG, which has an initial two-year term. NBL funded/closed $87.2 million in loans during 2020 and is forecasting approximately $125 million for the full year 2021 providing $5.0 million to $6.0 million in 2021:

In SBA 504 fundings, we are forecasting around $35 million to $40 million for the first quarter of 2021 and approximately $125 million of SBA 504 fundings for the full year and we'll talk about what we did last year as 2020 in 504 fundings through the beginning. These are one of the cylinders we're talking about that helps the core business, continues to grow and round out the breadth of our offerings to clients as well as the basis of earnings and dividends for our shareholders. We renewed our $75 million line of credit with capital won from 504 loans. We also announced yesterday we closed on a new $100 million facility with Deutsche Bank. Obviously, we believe very strongly that this is just going to be growing and we're happy to say that NBL contributed $1.6 million of dividend income in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we hope that trend continues; that it would give us $5 million or $6 million of dividend potentially for this calendar year."

Source: NEWT Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: SEC Filing

Source: SEC Filing

Newtek's technology portfolio companies include Newtek Technology Solutions ("NTS"), IPM, and Sidco, LLC, d/b/a Cloud Nine Services ("C9"), which had a combined equity fair market value of $30.0 million, as of December 31, 2020. NTS had $4.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 but moved into a new data center at an annualized savings of $2.4 million per year. Also, during Q1 2021, NEWT combined IPM and Sidco into NTS which is expected to eliminate between $1.0 to $2.0 million of operating expenses. NTS forecasts 2021 revenue between $40 and $50 million, and 2021 adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 and $6.0 million.

We have recently announced that we've merged all of our tech units into one particular unit. We've had some tremendous cost savings. We performed with a $4.3 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and we are forecasting 2021 to come in somewhere between $5 million to $6 million of EBITDA."

Source: NEWT Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Company Presentation

NEWT Considerations

There is a good chance that NEWT's current stock price already takes into account the expected earnings and dividend increases. It is important to note that much of this expected growth is reliant on U.S. stimulus/lending programs. Currently, NEWT is in the "sweet spot" to take advantage of the current environment and has impacted earnings and its NAV per share driving the current stock price higher.

As shown below, analysts are expecting lower earnings in 2022 and NEWT's management has a variable dividend program that will be adjusted accordingly. This is obviously a good thing for the company but investors should expect lower dividends next year and I will continue to adjust NEWT's target prices to accommodate.

Source: Refinitiv

In addition to typical debt investments in portfolio companies, NEWT holds controlling interests in certain controlled portfolio companies (discussed earlier) that, as of December 31, 2020, represented 70% of its net asset value ("NAV") per share. As expected, most of the recent markups are related to the equity positions as the company has been working to increase value in each of these companies including Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS"), Newtek Business Lending ("NBL"), Newtek Technology Solutions ("NTS") and Newtek Conventional Lending ("NCL"). It should also be noted that these companies are responsible for a meaningful portion of earnings as discussed earlier.

The equity portions of NEWT's controlled investments have been marked up well over cost and will be a primary focus when assessing NEWT's risk profile each quarter.

When determining the fair value of its 'Level 3' debt and equity investments, the company takes into account the following factors:

the enterprise value of a portfolio company, the nature and realizable value of any collateral, the portfolio company's ability to make payments and its earnings and discounted cash flows, the markets in which the portfolio company does business, comparisons to publicly traded securities, and changes in the interest rate environment and the credit markets generally that may affect the price at which similar investments may be made and other relevant factors.

Source: SEC Filing

The primary methods for determining enterprise value include a discounted cash flow analysis and a multiple analysis whereby appropriate multiples are applied to the portfolio company's EBITDA or revenue. If these amounts begin to decline over the coming quarters the company would need to revalue these investments.

Source: SEC Filing

Another consideration is the amount of leverage (debt-to-equity) relative to the overall portfolio mix. BDCs with higher amounts of leverage typically do not have large amounts of equity investments. There are many reasons for this including the potential for changes in equity values as discussed earlier.

A few quick notes:

Not all first-lien is the same (remember MCC/FSC?)

Other includes subordinated/mezzanine debt, senior loan programs, and equity investments (preferred/common).

Debt-to-equity is less non-restricted cash.

NEWT Valuation Considerations

There are many ways to value BDCs including yield spreads that were discussed earlier. Larger and institutional investors typically use expected returns which are mostly driven by dividends supported by earnings potential which is directly tied to portfolio credit quality, operating and capital cost structures.

There is a good chance that NEWT is overpriced at these levels especially given the risk of lower earnings and dividends in 2022 and should be taken into account with its target pricing.

BDCs will begin reporting Q1 2021 results in less than three weeks and I am expecting most companies to easily cover their dividends especially NEWT.