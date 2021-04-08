Source: DRDGold Website

Investment Thesis

The South African DRDGold Ltd. (NYSE:NYSE:DRD) is concentrating on recovering gold from the treatment of surface tailings located in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in the South African province of Gauteng.

Ergo Mining Proprietary Ltd. Far West Gold Recoveries

The company released on Feb. 16, 2021, its condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2021, and declared dividend.

The miner produced 95,938 Au Oz between July 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, down 1.7% compared to the same period a year ago. Gold sold was 96,645 Au Oz. Throughput was 3% higher at 14.3Mt, and the average yield was 4% lower at 0.208g/t.

Both revenue and profit for the last six months were up compared to the 2019 period due to a favorable ratio Rand/$ gold price, despite reduced production at both of the company's operations.

DRD has done quite well on a one-year basis, with an increase of over 40%. However, DRD is lagging behind Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) while performing better than AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU).

Note: DRDGold bought the Far West Gold Recoveries operation Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) in July 2018. In the conference call:

It's clearly a big chunk of the cash that we have was the subscription for new shares by Sibanye-Stillwater last year. That was just over ZAR 1 billion. That's being set aside. That's going to go into the development of the Far West Gold or other opportunities, for that matter, within the context of that relationship.

Also, Sibanye Stillwater increased its interest in DRDGold from 38.05% to 50.1%, effective 22 January 2020. SBSW secured the majority holding in DRDGold Ltd.

Data by YCharts

CEO Daniel Pretorius said in the conference call:

As you can see, we've seen a 41% increase in revenue to just under ZAR 3 billion. Our operating profit doubled compared to the comparative period to just under ZAR 1.5 billion. We had a slight decrease in gold production to just under 3 tonnes of gold.

Financial Snapshot History - The Raw Numbers

Note: DRDGold is reporting yearly ending June 30. However, the company is reporting unaudited interim results for the six months ending Dec 31. I used an exchange rate for the Rand versus US $ of 14.62 for December 2020.

As usual for South African's balance sheet, it isn't easy to present a simple table for financials and production.

The company releases yearly results ending in June and releases interim results for the six months ending in December. The 2020 results will be released in August 2020. The last results represent the six months period between Aug. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. Also, production is indicated in Troy ounce but is often indicated in Kg in South Africa.

DRD in US$ Dec18 June 19 2018 Dec 19 June 20 2019 Dec 20 Total Revenues $ million 87.85 103.50 191.35 146.60 121.02 267.62 203.65 Quarterly Earnings $ million -3.24 8.55 5.31 23.11 17.63 40.74 64.93 EBITDA $ million 4.00 19.62 23.62 44.76 38.76 83.52 94.40 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.05 0.13 0.08 0.33 0.20 0.53 0.08 Operating Cash Flow $ million -0.36 20.12 19.76 31.45 39.45 70.90 74.21 CapEx in $ 17.33 6.88 24.21 2.59 8.39 10.98 13.82 Free Cash Flow -17.70 13.25 -4.45 28.86 31.06 59.92 60.39 Total Cash in $ million 14.69 19.16 19,16 37.73 100.10 100.10 148.39 Total LT Debt in $ million 12.16 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share 0.136 0.168 - 0.149 0.207 - 0.272 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 64.24 71.75 71,75 170.47 86.46 86.46 86.46 DRD Production Dec18 June 19 2018 Dec 19 June 20 2019 Dec 20 Quarterly Production K Oz 73,304 160,014 233,318 97,642 76,743 174,385 95,938 Gold Price in $ 1,216 1,267 1,242 1,477 1,577 1,527 1,893 Silver Price in $ - - - - - - 24.49 AISC in $ 1,208 1,151 1,180 1,085 1,065 1,075 1,144

Data Source: Consolidated interim results - 6 months ending December 2020.

Note: the local Dividend Withholding Tax rate is 20%.

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues for the six months ending in December 2020 were $203.65 million. (Rand ratio: 14.62)

The group revenue increased by 41% to $203.65 million due to a 42% increase in the average gold price received of $1,893 per ounce. DRDGold's operating profit increased by 100% to 98.62 million from $49.22 million. Cash operating costs were 10% higher at $103.89 million. The operating margin of the group was 48.4%, compared to 34.1% in the comparative period. Great earnings overall despite a low production.

The adjusted EBITDA was $91.59 million.

Highlights in Rand (to translate into $US apply a ratio of 14.62)

Source: Presentation

2 - DRDGold's free cash flow (for the six months ending in December 2020) was estimated at $60.39 million.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus capex.

The free cash flow is trending up and has reached an estimated $60.39 million for the six months ending in December 2020, which is sufficient to cover the dividend, which increased in December. On 16 February 2021, the Board declared an interim cash dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2020 of 40 SA cents per share or $0.272 per share (minus 20% for SA withholding tax rate). CEO Daniel Pretorius said in the conference call:

Headline earnings just under ZAR 950 million for the 6 months, and that place us in a position to declare a dividend of ZAR 0.40 per share.

3 - Gold equivalent production details. Total production was 95,938 Au Oz, and the company sold 96,645 Au Oz during the six months period.

Total production was 95,938 Au Oz compared to 76,743 Au Oz in the preceding period, and the company sold 96,645 Au Oz during the six months period.

Source: Presentation

Ergo is a surface gold retreatment operation which treats old slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The operation comprises three plants. The Ergo and Knights plants operate as metallurgical plants and deposit residues on the Brakpan/Withok Tailings Storage Facility. The City Deep plant operates as a pump/milling station feeding the two metallurgical plants. FWGR is a surface gold retreatment operation and treats old slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The operation comprises the Driefontein 2 plant and processes tailings from the Driefontein 5 slimes dam and deposits residues on the Driefontein 4 Tailings Storage Facility.

4 - Cash and debt situation. DRD had no debt and total cash of $148.39 million at the end of Dec. 31, 2020.

Cash is growing, and it is a great sign.

DRDGold ended the current reporting period with cash and cash equivalents of $148.39 million (30 June 2020: $100.10 million), with a revolving credit facility with ABSA Bank Limited of R200 million (~$14 million) available if needed. The group remains free of bank debt of 31 December 2020 (30 June 2020: no debt). In the conference call:

So gold price is still very favorable for our industry. It's not going to last forever, though. And as a consequence, we do need to make sure that we take the right steps to position ourselves for the next down cycle as and when it comes. And we'll talk through more of that.

5 - Outlook first half of 2021

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

DRD forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $10 and support at $9. Ascending triangles are usually bearish when entered from the resistance, which is the case here.

Thus, I recommend selling about 25% between $10 and $10.5 and wait for an eventual retracement to $9 or lower to accumulate again.

