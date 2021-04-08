Photo by bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

The sustainable infrastructure rush

Back in November, we published an article on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and its (then) 5% yield. The article started by explaining that while the anticipation of a Democratic win and increased interest by investors for renewables had caused a prolonged rally in green stocks, investors who chose to buy the infrastructure companies in the industry would enjoy a much deeper margin of safety.

Over the past three months, renewable energy stocks have corrected following their extended rally during 2020. However, infrastructure companies like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)(BEPC), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (HASI), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), and Atlantica have been notably more repellent. It makes sense, after all, that investors find greater safety in companies that enjoy multi-year contractually secured revenues. Sure, solar panel stocks (e.g., Sunrun Inc. (RUN)) may offer great growth prospects ahead. However, their more cyclical nature against the more predictable infrastructure stocks is to result in more volatile performances as well. Hence, the margin of safety point we raised in our previous article was made evident rather quickly.

Despite the three-month industry correction in the market, the trend has remained quite clear over the past few years. Yields are declining. Even with the massive selloff during the initial phase of COVID-19, which caused yields to spike temporarily, the trend of declining yields resumed very quickly.

As investors become have been willing to pay an increasing valuation multiple to buy into the admittedly safe green infrastructure companies, the essence of that "higher margin of safety" has been losing merit. Are yields in the range of 1.8%-3.0% really enough to justify not buying into the industry's higher-growth opportunities considering the reduced tangible returns? Only time will tell. Today, we are looking at a specific stock amongst those mentioned.

In this article, we want to assess Atlantica Yield because the company currently offers, as far as we are aware of, the highest yield amongst its clean energy infrastructure peers. We are going to evaluate whether the company remains attractively priced and what investors should expect going forward, despite the stock's yield being compressed from 5% to 4.4% since our previous article.

Portfolio update

Atlantica's asset portfolio consists of 28 assets. These include 17 renewable energy sources like solar and wind farms (72% of CAFD), 6 transmission and transport projects (11% of CAFD), 2 efficient natural gas projects (14% of CAFD), and 3 water projects (3% of CAFD), resulting in a well-diversified asset base, and consequently, diversified cash flows. The company also enjoys a substantial geographical diversification, with 41% of its revenues sourced from North America, 36% from Europe, 14% from South America, and 9% from the rest of the world.

Source: Investor Presentation

What contributes to making Atlantica one of the safest stocks in the industry, which is also the merit that is attached to the infrastructure companies, is the multi-year/decade contracts that Atlantica has signed with major, creditworthy off-takers. These off-takers include:

The Kingdom of Spain,

UTE (Uruguay's National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmissions),

The Government of Peru,

Sonatrach & ADE (Algeria's state-owned oil company),

CNE (National Energy Commission of Chile),

Enel Generacion Chile (OTCPK: EOCCY) and Eskom (JSE: BIESKM) (publicly traded with robust and transparent financials),

and many other smaller A+ rating off-takers (e.g., in the Calgary District Heating project).

The total portfolio of assets has a PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) average of around 17 years. Combined with the fact that these assets are mission-critical (their operations cannot simply be suspended), as well as the merit of an incredible off-taker base in terms of credibility, it's hardly possible that Atlantica will face any disruption in its cash flows, no matter what the condition of the underlying economy is.

Additionally, with Atlantica amortizing its assets after debt and with rates remaining ultra-low, refinancing opportunities are likely to reduce interest expenses per project in the long term boosting profitability per project.

Source: Investor Presentation

Now that we have established the safety and predictability that comes with Atlantica's cash flows let's assess what its investors should expect going forward.

CAFD, Dividends, Future returns

As you can see below, Atlantica's cash flow stability is quite visible in its CAFD (Cash available For Distribution). It's worth mentioning that apart from one project, all revenues Atlantica receives are denominated only in USD and EUR, despite its international presence. Hence, the company is protected from the FX movements it could suffer if its contracts were made under local currency. Besides, the one project in South Africa from which Atlantica receives KAZ (South African Rand) should not be a big deal since the KAZ/USD relationship has been very stable over the past five years.

In 2020, the payout ratio of dividends against CAFD was 86% after all of its debt obligations (principal repayments) were made. Hence, the company can reserve some cash to utilize in combination with the debt and equity it normally issues to fund its future projects, increasing its financial flexibility.

Source: Company Filings, Author

Now, we need to project a reasonable CAFD and DPS growth rate. Management expects FY2021 CAFD in the range of $220M to $240M, implying a 15% YoY growth. The company then expects its medium-term CAFD per share growth in the range of 5% to 8%. This is quite a reasonable estimate. Because Atlantica issues a fair amount of equity whenever it acquires a new project, it makes sense that the per-share CAFD growth is to be lower than the CAFD growth itself.

We will include a 7% growth in our calculations, a bit on the high-end of guidance, as we believe strongly in the favorable, low-rate environment to keep reducing the company's interest expenses (proportionally). When we wrote our previous article, the company's cost of debt was 6.1%. It has now dropped to 5.3%, which is a massive proportional change in interest expenses, especially considering that Atlantica carries $8.5 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet. As you can see, despite the growing debt during this period, in Q4, the company paid $14M less in interest expenses YoY and $36M less compared to Q3. As the company grows, creditor needs should ease.

We are also estimating a 6% growth in DPS in the medium-term, easily supported even by the mid-point of management's medium-term guidance. At its current price, the stock is trading at 17.6 times its forward CAFD/share ($2.08 - the midpoint of management's $1.99 to $2.17 guidance.)

By applying our variables and growth rates on a reasonable range of future valuation multiples, we get the following results:

Assuming the stock retains its current forward P/CAFD of around 17-18, investors should be expecting borderline double-digit returns ahead. This makes sense from a forward EV/EBITDA standpoint as well, which is currently at rather reasonable (although expanded) 11.6x.

Source: Author

Assuming that a Buy rating is awarded upon a double-digit annualized return potential, any price point below AY's current one could be considered a buy point based on these assumptions. Up until $42, at AY's current state, the stock could produce decent returns going forward in the high-single digits. Anything above, the stock is not there yet today, in our view.

In conclusion, despite the prolonged multiple expansion that the green infrastructure stocks (including AY) have enjoyed, the highest-yielding U.S.-listed pure green-energy infrastructure play remains a Buy. While not deep in the buy zone, the stock is likely to produce double-digit returns at its current price levels, despite assuming relatively prudent estimates that go below management's guidance at its full potential.