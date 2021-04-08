Water technology remains an area of the market where you really don’t go looking for bargains, and this has been true for quite some time. What I find interesting, though, is that these stocks haven’t necessarily lived up to the hype – the growth has been fine, and there’s been margin improvement, but the sector hasn’t been that breakaway success you might have expected, and the returns haven’t been that exceptional over the last three or five years.

Turning to Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), there are a lot of things I like about this company, including its credible and growing leverage to smart/connected devices. What I don’t like, not surprisingly, is the valuation. I do expect non-residential demand to improve in 2022, and I do see a window of opportunity for connected devices to drive margin improvement, but that seems well-reflected in the share price.

An “Air Pocket” In 2021

With about 40% or so of Watts’ business coming from the U.S. non-residential market, I expect the company to see some lingering challenges in 2021, as I have been looking for meaningfully slower new-builds this year. Management apparently agrees as the company laid out an initial sales guide for the year of anywhere from a 5% contraction to flat revenue. Curiously, the Street isn’t buying that, with the average estimate calling for modest growth for the year.

Data for March should be out soon, but so far the rolling 12-month data through February shows a 28% year-over-year decline in new non-residential building starts, with a 7% decline in February and a 31% decline for the first two months of the year.

While improvement from here is certainly possible (likely, in fact), and the Dodge Momentum Index has been strong, I expect most of the upswing to come in 2022 (the Dodge Momentum Index usually leads starts by around a year). For 2021, I expect pretty weak activity in commercial and institutional buildings, as well as in multifamily.

An important “but” is that a lot of Watts’ business, around 60%, is in the repair/replacement market and not sensitive to new-build activity. I actually do expect a pick up here, as many building owners/operators deferred maintenance in 2020 – in some cases because landlords had to cut back on spending in the face of rent deferrals, and in other cases, because the buildings weren’t really being used and there wasn’t the pressing need for maintenance.

As vaccination rates increase and companies start thinking about bringing employees back to the office, I believe there will be catchup spending that helps offset the downside from reduced new-build activity.

I do also want to note that Watts has exposure to the U.S. residential market (around 25% of revenue), and I expect this market to remain healthy in 2021, though a sharp rise in building material prices does threaten a slowdown.

Ongoing Opportunities From Smart Devices

One of the more interesting growth opportunities to watch at Watts is the company’s leverage to “Smart and Connected Solutions” – a collection of devices that use remote monitoring and control to automated and simplify building management. Watts has already shipped over 70,000 devices in this category and it makes up a mid-teens percentage of revenue, with a target of 25% for 2023.

Some of the devices are pretty simple and straightforward, things like wireless-enabled thermostats that allow building managers to monitor and adjust remotely and the IntelliStation digital mixing system that can lead to lower energy costs. Other offerings, like a WiFi snow melting system, automatically detect snow and ice and respond accordingly, simplifying building maintenance tasks.

One of the more interesting areas is in leak detection, where products like Trident and SentryPlus can detect leaks or potential flooding conditions and alert managers to the threat, and in some cases shut down the water system automatically. As water leaks are the leading cause of property loss claims, I think that’s a pretty meaningful functionality to offer.

Still Work To Do…

In the roughly four and a half years since I last wrote on Watts, not all that much has changed in the business. Given that it was a pretty well-run business at that point, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, but there has been less progress than I’d hoped on some initiatives.

International sales really haven’t grown as a percentage of the total all that much, and that leaves Watts tied to construction growth in the United States. That hasn’t really been a problem in recent years given strong performance in the U.S. non-resi market, but it does constrain the potential growth rate somewhat.

I’d also have liked to see more progress on margins. When I last wrote on Watts, the company was generating around 12% operating margins with a longer-term target of 15%. In the last quarter, the company produced a 13.6% operating margin against the 12.5% year-ago (2019) margin. Normally this wouldn’t be a big deal, but when trying to rationalize the valuation here, I think that’s a relevant point.

The Outlook

Since my last update, the revenues produced by Watts have been +/- within 1.5% of my estimates until 2020, so I’m not feeling the need to make major modeling changes. I do expect revenue to pick up to above-trend rates for a few years as building activity re-accelerates, but I think Watts is likely to remain a low-to-mid-single-digit top-line grower with a modest amount of growth above the value of new building capital put into place.

I’d also note that Watts really isn’t leveraged to potential federal stimulus efforts around water infrastructure. There could be some modest tailwinds tied to leak detection, drainage, backflow valves, and energy savings, but it won’t be a major driver in my opinion.

I am expecting some gradual ongoing improvement in margins, driven in part by ongoing efficiency efforts, but also some mix shift toward those smart/connected solutions. While I’m not modeling it explicitly, I do wonder if Watts might be able to come up with some “as a service” offerings that would create ongoing flows of higher-margin monitoring revenue. In any case, my expectation is for FCF margins to gradually improve into the low double-digits, leveraging that revenue growth into mid-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

The valuation here doesn’t really work for me. Discounted cash flow suggests a forward rate of return in the mid-single-digits, and likewise with forward margins and ROIC/ROA and my EV/EBITDA model. That’s not so unusual in the water equipment/tech space, but without stronger drivers for better growth and/or margins, I just don’t see the argument for paying up to this degree.