Introduction

It’s fair to say that the iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) serves as the flagship ETF for those seeking exposure to Indian equities; its popularity can be validated by its relatively superior AUM of over $5bn, which is 5x the share of the next largest Indian focused ETF.

Largely on account of its superior growth profile (backed by pro-growth fiscal policies and monetary policies) and attractive demographics, foreign investors have been gravitating to Indian risk assets in hordes. I’d have to be a bonafide cretin to disregard the long-term potential of India, but at this juncture, I feel that this is something of a chock-a-block trade that could change direction. In this article, I will touch upon some of the reasons why I’m bearish on INDA.

Second wave risks have picked up, vaccine shortage puts further pressure

The ‘second wave’ expression has become a bit trite as it gets bandied around a lot in the media and can often prompt investors to get a bit flippant about ground-level conditions, but make no mistake, India is well and truly in the throes of a second wave. Reports there suggest that India recently registered close to 116k cases in a single day, the most infections reported in the world in a single day, since the advent of the pandemic! Many regions, including the financial hub of the nation-Mumbai, recently imposed fresh lockdowns, and there’s strong evidence once again of migrants (the backbone of India's industry) returning to their hometowns.

Vaccine administration too has been a problem with reportedly 6 states (some of which are the largest states in India) complaining of shortages. Despite India currently being in its third phase of vaccination, it’s worth noting that the bulk of India’s population still remains without the vaccine, as currently it is only being administered to those above 45 years, and healthcare workers. Serum Institute, the company that has been leading vaccine manufacturing in India has complained of a severe shortage of manufacturing capacity and financial resources (incidentally AstraZeneca (AZN) has filed a legal notice against Serum for the delay); the company is currently only manufacturing 60-65 million doses per month as against the expected figure of 100 million doses per month. Serum management confirmed that even if they were to get back to the 100million doses per month figure, this would still not be sufficient to meet India’s needs.

All in all, India's ability to facilitate herd immunity is likely to be very slow and this could continue to prompt various lockdowns that could disrupt the economic recovery.

Inflation, the crude angle, and the government’s fiscal position

Look inflation over the long term is generally good for equities, but in the short-to-medium-term, this can prove to be a bit of a bugbear, particularly at a time when the economic recovery is at a nascent stage and the general employment and household income levels are not resilient enough to cope with the specter of reduced purchasing power that inflation engenders.

Compared to a 4% reading in Jan, the most recent retail price inflation number for Feb surged beyond the 5% mark (this is above the RBI’s long-term inflation target of 4%, albeit there’s a +/-2% tolerance band). This makes it very challenging for the RBI to continue to cut rates, or keep rates low, and thus help embolden the credit growth trajectory, which still remains sub-par by historical standards. This takes on even more prominence as Indian banks account for the largest weight in INDA at 25%. In addition to the pressures on loan growth, these banks will also have to deal with a spike in bad assets; as per the RBI’s recent Financial Stability Report, the gross NPA ratio for Indian banks is poised to hit 13.5% by Sep from 7.5% a year ago. To see a more tolerable net NPA ratio, one will likely see Indian banks devote more precarious financial resources to boosting their cumulative provisioning levels. Sub-par loan growth and elevated provisioning is not the sort of concoction where you want to load up on banks.

Source: Trading Economics

To compound matters even further, Indian consumers have turned more pessimistic about the present, and are also less optimistic about the future as validated by the RBI’s recent consumer survey; the current situation index dropped to 53.1 in March from 55.5 in Jan, whilst the future expectation index dropped to 108.8 in March from 117.1 in January. India’s producer price index recently hit record highs of 127.3, and one does wonder how much more pricing power producers can continue to extract before this jeopardizes the overall demand.

Elevated crude oil prices too will likely play their part in tarnishing India’s economic fundamentals as this will be reflected not just in higher fuel prices, but also within the other second-order and third-order goods and services which rely on crude as a crucial ingredient. The country remains one of the most susceptible to rising crude prices as it imports anywhere between 75-85% of its oil requirements from abroad, primarily from the Middle East region. This lack of ample energy security means oil producers such as Saudi can dictate terms like they've recently done, where they’ve just levied a premium of $1.8 above the Oman/Dubai benchmark for Asian refiners and traders.

India has threatened to move away from Saudi Arabia and diversify its sourcing to include regions such as the US and Africa, but this is easier said than done; the Middle Eastern-based producers account for ~60% of India’s total oil imports, so you're unlikely to see a smooth transition overnight. Also, shifting the sourcing to regions such as the US means you’re likely to see a corresponding spike in transportation costs which makes me wonder if the net price differential will be particularly compelling?

Crude is currently at $63 a barrel (after having hit $70 a barrel last month), and any move beyond $67-68 a barrel could have grave implications as this would roughly equate to petrol prices trading above the psychological price point of Rs.100 a liter. This is usually when one tends to witness significant political pressure particularly from the opposition parties, who will urge the government to dial down on fuel excise duties. It would be very difficult for the Indian government to comply as its fiscal situation is in a very precarious state; the fiscal deficit recently hit 9.5% of GDP in FY21 and the government is trying to bring this down to 6.8% of GDP in FY22. Already India expects to deal with a revenue deficit of 5.1% of GDP in FY22, and I’m not sure the rating agencies will look too favorably on India if this is to be increased even further.

The case for INR depreciation has picked up recently

I've noticed that some foreign investors can often be quite myopic about the return profile of their country-specific ETF portfolios; they tend to focus only on the local weighted average returns of the share constituents and overlook the risk that comes from the depreciation of the foreign currency relative to the USD. I now feel that INDA could appear less attractive as INR's weakness has recently picked up steam.

Do note that since the 23rd of March, the USD/INR pair has appreciated by more than 3% and recently nearly breached the crucial $75 barrier; it is now at levels last seen in November. We may continue to see further depreciation as the dollar index remains relatively firm, whilst the potential for the carry trade now looks less attractive.

Earlier this week we had the RBI monetary policy meeting whereby the central bank committed to buying Rs.1 lakh crore of government bonds in Q1-22, thereby allaying any fears on the excess supply; this consequently had a strong effect on the yields on India’s 10-year bond. After nearly hitting the 6.25%-mark last month, yields have now eased off by more than 22bps. The previously resplendent carry trade looks less appealing now with the yield differential between India’s 10-year bonds and US’s 10-year bonds declining to 4.38% below the 3-year average of around 4.5%. This should undoubtedly dampen sentiment towards the rupee.

Given what likely higher crude could do to India’s fuel bill, one can also expect more pressure on the current account deficit which came in at -$1.7bn as per the most recent reading (after three successive periods of current account surpluses). This too could result in INR weakness.

Weak income credentials offer limited downside protection

This is not a particularly near-term phenomenon as it’s been prevalent for a while now and could likely exist even if I get more optimistic about India in the future, but I thought it would be pertinent to also mention that INDA’s dividend credentials are extremely weak. The current dividend yield of 0.26% is quite frankly just peanuts and is a fraction of what it usually averages, which is less than 1% (still not great!). Also, if you’re someone who’s built a position over the years, it'd be worrying to discover that the annual outflow has been on a declining trend for a few years now. Over the last 5 years, dividends have declined by 20%, and it looks like the ferocity of the decline has picked up recently as the 3-year CAGR works out to -35%.

Steep valuations coupled with technical risks on the charts

I've looked at how Indian equities are priced relative to the top 10 largest emerging markets and it doesn't make for pleasant reading. As a disclaimer, I've only focused on the Blackrock-based country-specific ETFs (iShares brand).

As you can see from the table below, on a forecasted P/E basis, INDA’s equities are something of an outlier, trading at 24x, nearly double the average of this pack at 13x, and around 50% pricier than the next most expensive market, China (MCHI). I’m not sure it’s the most sensible thing to be paying such a steep premium to own Indian equities, particularly in light of the current conditions that I’ve elaborated on in my article.

Source: Compiled from YCharts and prepared by the writer

On the charts as well, there are quite a few risks to be mindful of, suggesting that the bulls may be losing their grip.

Source: Trading View

If I may just dial back a little, and look at INDA's long-term chart, we can first see that since its inception in 2012 till 2018, it had been moving up in the shape of an ascending channel. It then found it difficult to break past the $36-$38 mark, and then just went sideways until the brutal pandemic sell-off in March-2020. After that, the bounce-back has been quite relentless, with INDA moving up at a ferocious pace in the shape of another ascending channel, comfortably breaking past the previous resistance zone of $36-$38 (orange highlighted area).

Before I proceed, just consider the difference in the texture of the two ascending channels; the first one from 2013-2018 and the second one from April 2020 onwards; notice the difference in the relative steepness. The first one is a classic ascending channel pattern and feels healthier, as there have been plenty of retracement opportunities, ensuring that INDA wasn’t trading at extremely overcrowded regions for too long. Whereas with the current ascending channel, there have hardly been any opportunities for a pullback and it feels rather bloated and very steep (close to 90 degrees), increasing the risk of strong selling pressures if news flow were to turn sour (almost akin to an overly stretched rubber band).

The price action over the last 3 months hasn't been particularly encouraging with the candles in Jan, Feb, and March all seeing significant wicks (highlighted blue box) in the shape of the bearish shooting star patterns, indicating the likelihood of increased supply at higher levels.

I’d also urge you to consider looking at the RSI indicator (Relative Strength Indicator). For the RSI to visit overbought and oversold levels on INDA’s daily or weekly charts is quite common, but on the monthly charts, one rarely ever sees the RSI cross the 66-67 mark; the last time it happened was in Jan 2018, and since then, we saw a selloff over the next 8 months, down to the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The RSI is currently at levels last seen in Jan 2018, and we may have already begun to see some evidence of this turning, indicating the start of some bearish momentum.

I could be wrong here, and I’m not saying this is what is going to happen, but I would like to see INDA pull back to the $36-$38 barrier (previous resistance zone), and then defend that zone as this was the previous breakout point. At those levels- if valuations are more acceptable and the economic fundamentals look better- I may consider revising my thesis on INDA.

Closing thoughts

Indian equities have the potential to shine over the long-term but plenty of risks have cropped up of late and I find it difficult to be gung-ho, particularly when valuations too are off-the-charts. INR depreciation is another factor that could dampen INDA's allure and there's no insurance protection in the shape of an acceptable dividend yield to cope with the downside risks. On the charts, the price action suggests fatigue at higher levels.

Potential investors can consider going short at current levels, with the intention to exit at around the $36-$38 levels, representing potential returns of around 9-11%.