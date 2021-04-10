Photo by Sky_Blue/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) has a very simple business model: It owns containers which it subsequently leases out to for instance shipping companies on long-term contracts (5-7 years). The demand for shipping containers is booming these days as world trade is gaining momentum again. That being said, I'm more interested in the company's recent issue of preferred shares rather than the common shares.

Data by YCharts

Before diving into the details of the preferred share issue, let's have a look at the performance of the company

Textainer owns approximately 2.4 million containers for a total of 3.8 million TEU (as some containers are 40 ft containers rather than the twenty foot used for the TEU calculation) which it leases to about 250 shipping lines. Its major customers have been loyal to Textainer for decades: According to Textainer the average length of the relationship with its top-20 customers is approximately 27 years.

Source: company presentation

Once the containers have reached the end of their useful life, they are being sold. Textainer has sold on average about 150,000 containers per year in the past five years and this enables it to keep on rotating its container fleet to ensure it can offer its customers modern options.

In 2020, Textainer's total revenue came in at $601M from its leasing activities. That's approximately 3% lower than in 2019, but we clearly see the numbers picking up in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the lease rental income increased by almost 7%. You also can clearly see Textainer uses a conservative approach when it comes to depreciating its container fleet. Selling the old containers seems to be consistently generating income. With a gain of 27 million on the sale of old containers in 2020, it looks like the containers are sold at about $180 above their book value (assuming an average container sale rate of 150,000 per year). As you can see below, the depreciation expenses are the main expense for Textainer. And that makes sense: Buying containers and leasing them to third parties results in a high sunk cost, but the ongoing expenses are virtually zero: Containers are very low maintenance and the only thing Textainer needs to cover are its marketing and G&A expenses to ensure the utilization rate of its fleet remains high.

Source: SEC filing

After taking the expenses and the interest expenses into account, Textainer generated a net income of $73.3M, and after taking the non-controlling interests into account, the net income was approximately $72.8M. As Textainer has been aggressively buying back its own stock, the EPS based on the current share count is now exceeding $1.40.

New preferred shares "A" are very promising

Earlier this week, Textainer confirmed it issued 6 million depository shares at $25 each with each depository share being a cumulative preferred share with a 7% preferred dividend with (OTCPK:TGHLF) as the initial ticker symbol.

The issue is cumulative, which means that if Textainer would skip the payment of a preferred dividend, it will have to make the owner of the preferred share whole: Payments can be delayed, but will have to be paid anyway. As mentioned above, the preferred share will have a 7% dividend yield which means the quarterly preferred dividend payments will be $0.4375. Should the issue remain limited to 6 million preferred shares, the preferred dividend will cost Textainer $1.75 X 6 million shares = $10.5M per year. After an initial five-year period (ending on June 15, 2026), the preferred shares can be called by Textainer. If that doesn't happen, the preferred dividend will be reset to the five-year Treasury rate plus a mark up of 6.134%.

As you saw in the income statement in the first part of this article, Textainer generated in excess of $72M in net income, which means that after deducting the $10.5M in preferred dividends, the net income attributable to the Textainer shareholders based on the 2020 results would be around $61.5M. However, that excludes the benefits from raising the $150M: Textainer could use the proceeds to reduce its net debt and interest expenses (which would boost the pre-preferred dividend income) or to fund additional investments in new containers to further expand its position in the container market.

Additionally, the preferred shares are considered equity and rank junior to the financial debt on the balance sheet. The total balance sheet size is just under $5.74B which consists of $4.45B in liabilities and $1.29B in equity. The preferred share issue will boost the equity portion of the balance sheet to in excess of $1.4B, and considering the small issue of $150M will rank senior to the common shares, I think there's a nice cushion available to avoid losses on the preferred shares as the $1.29B in common equity will have to be wiped out first before the preferred shares will be hit.

Investment thesis

I'm not interested in the common shares of Textainer, but I already have purchased a first tranche of the Textainer 7% preferred shares, paying $25.50 per preferred share (2% higher than their par value of $25/preferred share) for a yield to worst of 6.53%. I think that's a perfectly acceptable yield for a preferred share issue of a container lessor which has a preferred dividend coverage of almost 700% based on the FY2020 results (excluding any additional growth).

The new preferred shares are currently trading with TGHLF as ticker symbol, but should be uplisted next week to a permanent ticker, which will very likely be TGH.PRA.