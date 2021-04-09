Photo by Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had a relatively slow start of the year in terms of defense contract awards. In February, there was a strong uptick in contract activity driven by the F-35 and P-8 platforms for which Raytheon Technologies is a supplier. In this report, I have a look at the defense contract awards for March 2021 where I show that air-to-air missiles contracts lifted the defense contract awards for Raytheon Technologies.

Generally, I do believe that Raytheon Technologies aided by its commercial aircraft division has a nice road ahead while there will be margin expansion in the defense business even with a backdrop of plateauing defense budgets. I'm not too worried about the value that this company can offer investors, and considering the prospects of the commercial aircraft business and the defense business, it makes it even more interesting to closely follow the monthly defense contract awards.

AMRAAM lifts defense contracts

Figure 1: Raytheon Technologies contracts in March 2021 (Source: TAF Defense Contracts Monitor)

In February 2021, Raytheon Technologies received 14 contract awards valued $1.3 billion with $887 million or 68% of the contract value being obligated at the time of the award. Month over month, the contract value increased from $644.4 million to $1.3 billion, while the funds obligated at the time of award increased from $451.8 million to $887 million.

By far the biggest platform for contracts was AMRAAM or AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile with $610.4 million. Raytheon Technologies started the month with a $74 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract against which delivery and task orders can be placed which also happened as there was $9.45 million order for aircraft integration support. There also was a $17.9 million contract for recertification of a new Synchronous Dynamic Random Access Memory device on the central processing unit (CPU) circuit card assembly. The biggest contract for the AMRAAM platform was a $518.4 million contract for production Lot 34, with priced options for Lots 35 and 36, Captive Air Training Missiles, guidance sections, AMRAAM Telemetry System, initial and field spares, and other production engineering support hardware and activities.

Raytheon Technologies also received a $178 million contract for field support across the Distributed Common Ground System Enterprise. This includes transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure as the system completes open architecture modernization. The US Air Forced describes the system as the Air Force’s primary intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection, processing, exploitation, analysis and dissemination system.

The third biggest platform was the RIM-116 with a $130 million contract to exercise options for fiscal 2021 for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2/2A Guided Missile Round Pack, spare replacement components and recertification. The RIM-116 is a quick-reaction, lightweight, missile designed to take out anti-ship cruise missiles without guidance after launch.

Raytheon Technologies also received smaller contracts during the month for radar repair for the F/A-18, guidance section procurement and repair, a contract to upgrade mine hunting sonars and a contract for corrections and maturing the engine on the F-35.

In March, Raytheon Technologies booked $1.3 billion worth of contracts and received $887 million in funds for those contracts. However, the $1.3 billion in contracts is a lot lower than the $5.3 billion in contracts last year driven by tactical Tomahawk contracts and SM-3 missiles. When excluding IDIQ style contracts because those contracts are more optional in nature, we get to $4.2 billion in contracts last year in March and $1.2 billion this year, so still a significant decline driven by various programs. The funds obligated fell from $2.4 billion to $887 million in March. So, we're seeing a significant reduction compared to 2020, but the TAF Defense Contracts Monitor showed that the March contracts and funds obligated, while not in line with 2020, were in line with the other prior years.

For the first three months of 2021, Raytheon Technologies received $1.9 billion in contracts compared to $5.1 billion in 2020, $1.7 billion in 2019 and $4.4 billion in 2018 (all numbers excluding IDIQs) So, the contract awards are lower year-over-year but we do see that every other year there is a year with higher inflow for the first quarter and this year happens to be the occasional down year. Obligated funds dropped from $2.6 billion to $1.4 billion, although marking a year-over-year decline it also is in line with the levels observed in prior years.

Conclusion

When it comes to contract awards in March, the AMRAAM contracts really was the centerpiece, but overall I didn’t see anything that got me particularly excited in March and we're seeing that year-to-date there are quite significant declines in value that cannot be attributed to a single contract or platform whereas I'm often able to do that for other contractors. So, that really does raise some question marks on Raytheon Technologies’ ability to consistently book contracts.

While I'm missing some consistency other than every other year being a bit weak in terms of contracts in Q1, I believe that going forward Raytheon Technologies is a nice name to have in your portfolio as the company continues booking wins in a challenging geopolitical playing field with the bonus that there's a commercial aircraft recovery element to the business of Raytheon Technologies.

While monthly contract analyses are unlikely to change my sentiment, I believe monthly contract tracking and visualization do provide a solid base to detect trends and show where the backlog is coming from providing detailed insights on where Raytheon Technologies is winning (or not), and we can detect trends or trend reversals in appetite for weapon system orders earlier, which, ultimately, the informed investor can benefit from.